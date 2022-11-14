Scholarship Opportunity: Don Coin Walrod Memorial Scholarship

The Deer Island Grange is now accepting applications for the Don Coin Walrod Scholarship.

Don Coin Walrod Biography

This scholarship was created by the Deer Island Grange to honor the achievements of Don Coin Walrod. Don graduated from Colorado Agriculture and Mining College in 1941 with a degree in agriculture. After being a pilot in WWII, he returned to Colorado to start his career as an extension agent. In 1953, he moved to St. Helens and became the Columbia County Extension Chairman.

He received his master’s degree from Michigan State University in 1960 and was a dedicated advocate for agriculture and forestry until he retired in 1978. He later moved to Deer Island where he was known for growing amazing fruits and vegetables.

Don was very involved in our community and received the Chamber of Commerce citizen of the year award in 1974. He was president of the Kiwanis and founder of the Columbia County Small Woodlands Association. He was also a member of the Plymouth Presbyterian Church, St. Helens Masonic Lodge, Portland Scottish Rite, American Cancer Society, Rhododendron Society, Native Plant Society, Silvies Club, Warren and Deer Island Granges, and the Photographic Society of America. Members of our grange remember Don for his incite into agriculture in our county and were often treated with many delicious samples from his garden. The Deer Island Grange is honored to provide the following scholarship.

Application Guidelines

This $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a Columbia County High School senior. Applicants may attend a trade school, community college, or university of their choice but must major in agriculture, education, forestry, or animal science.

Application packets must be post marked by April 1, 2023.The scholarship winner will be announced at their school’s graduation award ceremony. The money will be sent to the recipient’s college upon verification of enrollment.

A complete scholarship packet must contain the following parts:

Scholarship applicationEssayTwo letters of recommendationHigh school transcript

Essay Question

Please describe in 1000 words or less, why you have chosen to pursue a career in agriculture, education, forestry, or animal science. Essay will be evaluated for correct spelling, grammar, word count, and appropriate response to above question.

If any part of the scholarship packet is incomplete, the application will not be considered. Mail completed packets post marked by April 1, 2023 to: Don Coin Walrod Scholarship, Deer Island Grange, 64556 Columbia River Hwy, Deer Island, Oregon 97054.

If you have questions regarding eligibility or about the application, please contact Jani Remsburg, Scholarship Committee Chairperson, at 503-396-3287, or Julie Wheeler, Deer Island Grange Master, at 503-369-0332.