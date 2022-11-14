ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Island, OR

Scholarship Opportunity: Don Coin Walrod Memorial Scholarship

By Submitted by Deer Island Scholarship
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCXU3_0jAa0MY700

The Deer Island Grange is now accepting applications for the Don Coin Walrod Scholarship.

This is a scholarship created for a Columbia County High School senior. Applicants may attend a trade school, community college, or university of their choice, but must major in agriculture, education, forestry, or animal science.

Applications are available from each of the Columbia County High School counselor offices and must be post marked by April 1, 2023. The applications should be mailed to: Don Coin Walrod Scholarship, 64556 Columbia River Highway, Deer Island, Oregon 97054.

Don Coin Walrod Biography

This scholarship was created by the Deer Island Grange to honor the achievements of Don Coin Walrod. Don graduated from Colorado Agriculture and Mining College in 1941 with a degree in agriculture. After being a pilot in WWII, he returned to Colorado to start his career as an extension agent. In 1953, he moved to St. Helens and became the Columbia County Extension Chairman.

He received his master’s degree from Michigan State University in 1960 and was a dedicated advocate for agriculture and forestry until he retired in 1978. He later moved to Deer Island where he was known for growing amazing fruits and vegetables.

Don was very involved in our community and received the Chamber of Commerce citizen of the year award in 1974. He was president of the Kiwanis and founder of the Columbia County Small Woodlands Association. He was also a member of the Plymouth Presbyterian Church, St. Helens Masonic Lodge, Portland Scottish Rite, American Cancer Society, Rhododendron Society, Native Plant Society, Silvies Club, Warren and Deer Island Granges, and the Photographic Society of America. Members of our grange remember Don for his incite into agriculture in our county and were often treated with many delicious samples from his garden. The Deer Island Grange is honored to provide the following scholarship.

Application Guidelines

This $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a Columbia County High School senior. Applicants may attend a trade school, community college, or university of their choice but must major in agriculture, education, forestry, or animal science.

Application packets must be post marked by April 1, 2023.The scholarship winner will be announced at their school’s graduation award ceremony. The money will be sent to the recipient’s college upon verification of enrollment.

A complete scholarship packet must contain the following parts:

Scholarship applicationEssayTwo letters of recommendationHigh school transcript

Essay Question

Please describe in 1000 words or less, why you have chosen to pursue a career in agriculture, education, forestry, or animal science. Essay will be evaluated for correct spelling, grammar, word count, and appropriate response to above question.

If any part of the scholarship packet is incomplete, the application will not be considered. Mail completed packets post marked by April 1, 2023 to: Don Coin Walrod Scholarship, Deer Island Grange, 64556 Columbia River Hwy, Deer Island, Oregon 97054.

If you have questions regarding eligibility or about the application, please contact Jani Remsburg, Scholarship Committee Chairperson, at 503-396-3287, or Julie Wheeler, Deer Island Grange Master, at 503-369-0332.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
horseandrider.com

Potomac Horse Fever in Washington

A horse in Clark County, Washington, has tested positive for Potomac horse fever, according to the state vet office. The horse resides at a private facility. It is unknown if any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Joe Kent Sees Ballot Curing as Remedy for Lost Seat in 3rd District

A little-known part of the elections process — ballot curing — landed in the spotlight this weekend after 3rd Congressional District candidate Joe Kent urged his supporters not to lose hope that he could still beat Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. "What the media says is irrelevant, it's...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie resident: What is wrong with Oregon voters?

Jeff Molinari: We need to remind our state legislators and our governor that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge.Once again Oregon voters elect more of the same. Record high gas prices, record high grocery prices, the price of a Thanksgiving turkey is up 23%. What we need in Oregon is a new election. Kate Brown is rated the worst governor in the U.S. With a Democratic majority in our state legislature, electing Tina Kotek just gives us more of the same. Out of 50 states, Oregon's education system is ranked 47th. So why do Oregon voters keep electing more of the same? Democrats blame Republicans for the things they themselves are doing. Remember Democrats have been in control of our state since 1982. So why do Oregon voters keep buying into their lies? We need to remind our state legislators, our governor, governor-elect, secretary of state and our attorney general that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Oregon gun sales skyrocket 382% before Measure 114 takes effect

Gun sales have exploded in Oregon following the November general election as the state is set to pass Measure 114 by a thin margin. Pending potential legal setbacks, the referendum will go into effect on Dec. 8 and be implemented by Jan. 15, 2023, creating restrictive, new gun control laws that will, among other things, impose more rigorous background checks and require a permit-approval process for every gun purchase.
PORTLAND, OR
discoverourcoast.com

Astoria Riverwalk: A mile-by-mile guide

Stretching for just over 6 miles along the riverfront, the Astoria Riverwalk weaves itself into daily life along the Columbia, passing by wildlife, museums, a bustling downtown and working pier, just to begin. Updated with bollard-style lighting and way-finding signage, this accessible trail offers unparalleled views, access to cultural attractions...
ASTORIA, OR
opb.org

Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater

Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Orenco Elms Removed To Help Save The Historic Grove

The City of Hillsboro has some of its staff working in the historic Old Orenco District to remove some diseased elm trees that have succumb to Dutch Elm disease. The historic grove of elms in Orenco is protected by the State of Oregon and is recognized as one of the last great stands that have not fallen to the deadly disease. Without the efforts of our City staff, the trees could all be dead within five years; it is a crucial and appreciated effort.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Gonzalez takes lead in Tualatin as prospects for recount dim

An automatic recount would be required if the race is within 0.2%. More ballots are set to be counted.Elections for Tigard and Tualatin city council seats remain too close to call with more votes to be counted, but two candidates who were trailing on Election Day last Tuesday, Nov. 8, have now taken clear — if small — leads. Yi-Kang Hu was the top vote-getter in the race for two four-year terms on the Tigard City Council, winning nearly 39% of the vote in unofficial returns. But Jai Raj Singh and Tom Anderson are locked in a tight race for...
TUALATIN, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro mistakenly discharged over 1 billion gallons of water

Officials say customers won't see any disruptions after water was accidentally diverted into the Trask River. The Hillsboro Water Department accidentally diverted more than a billion gallons of water out of the Barney reservoir and into the Trask River last month due to a staff gauge malfunction, city officials say. Thanks to heavy rainfall and forecasts for the rest of fall and winter, officials say there should still be plenty of drinking water to go around in town, and repair costs are expected to be minimal. The error was discovered in October, when Hillsboro staff began investigating why...
HILLSBORO, OR
thatoregonlife.com

These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America

Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110

I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
OREGON STATE
alamedahistory.org

100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland

We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Voters on opposite ends of Portland helped Gonzalez beat Hardesty in city council race

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland had just one city council seat decided by this November midterm election, which saw incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lose to challenger Rene Gonzalez. A team from The Oregonian studied the race and found something interesting about the voter demographics — Gonzalez received the bulk of his votes from two ends of the city that seemingly couldn't be more opposite.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Committee suggests Damascus/Oregon City-area sites for land swap

Metro's Policy Advisory Committee recommends the sites so that Tigard's River Terrace 2.0 can enter the UGB earlier.An advisory committee is recommending that the Metro Council select two parcels of land — one in the now-disincorporated city of Damascus and property just outside of Oregon City city limits — in moving forward with a so-called {obj:67425:"land swap" with Tigard.} On Wednesday, Nov, 9, the Metro Policy Advisory Committee, which informs the Metro Council on major regional issues including the urban growth boundary, suggested the parcels as the best of three options on the table. If the council approves, they would...
OREGON CITY, OR
The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
427
Followers
779
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy