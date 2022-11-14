Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis: State workers to get extra days off for holidays
Christmas isn’t here yet, but Mariah Carey is warming up and DeSanta Claus is coming to town. State workers will get each business day off before three upcoming major holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. State offices will close Nov. 23, Dec....
floridapolitics.com
‘DeFuture’? Ron to the Rescue super PAC kicks off with 2024 ad
A new Super PAC makes case for Ron DeSantis 2024. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be coy about plans to run for President in 2024, but supporters aren’t waiting to make that case for him, labeling DeSantis as “DeFuture.”. The “Ron to the Rescue” super PAC is rolling...
cw34.com
Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
Florida power companies push for another rate hike
A hearing in Tallahassee Thursday could determine whether many Floridians will pay more for electricity next year.
calleochonews.com
Suarez speaks up on ‘disinformation’ causing the red wave in Florida 2022 elections
City of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, hits back at former White House secretary for claiming Latinos were being swayed by disinformation in the 2022 elections. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez responded to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that there’s a massive disinformation problem in Latin media which contributed to the Republic Party’s sweeping win in Florida.
What you need to know as property tax bills arrive this month
Economic relief may be on the way for southwest Florida homeowners who suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian
New Effort Launches to ‘Fix the Cracks’ in Florida’s Windshield Laws
While some progress has been made in Florida to address the state’s deepening property insurance market crisis, data shows there is also a crisis in the auto market. The number of auto glass lawsuits filed in Florida went up by more than 4,000 percent in ten years (2011 to 2021). According to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Service of Process database, In 2011, there were 591 glass/windshield claim lawsuits filed in the state. The number grew to 28,156 lawsuits in 2021.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist to spread leftover campaign cash among 20 progressive groups
Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is donating the remaining cash in his campaign coffers to 20 progressive organizations across the Sunshine State that back causes such as gun reform, reproductive rights and health care access. Crist’s campaign announced the donations Monday, adding he “was proud to work with them...
fox13news.com
DeSantis closing Florida state offices ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve holidays
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving state employees some extra time off for the holidays. A week before Thanksgiving, the governor announced that all state government offices will be closed on Nov. 23, Dec. 23, and Dec. 30, in addition to regular closures during the holidays. "Our...
Florida Restaurant Owners Plead Guilty To Harboring Undocumented Workers
Two Florida restaurant owners have pleaded guilty to harboring undocumented aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain. Ge Tang, 41, St. Augustine, and Yanshen Huang, 36, St. Johns each faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. As part of their plea
wuwf.org
FEMA's 50% rule could make it more expensive for homeowners to rebuild after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property's market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
Per month $4,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Florida residents.
Stimulus payments worth $4,000 per month are coming for millions of Florida residents because inflation is taking a big bite out of Floradian's purchasing power. They may feel the hit to their wallets more intensely than elsewhere.
Businesses face the brunt of a housing market slowdown in South Florida
Businesses tied to the real estate industry say they’ve started to feel the effects of the housing market slowing down in South Florida. Feeling the brunt of a declining market are mortgage lenders, inspectors, appraisers, real estate agents and remodeling companies, among the list of businesses. “It’s a ghost town,” says Bruce Gubnitsky, the owner of BG Appraising and Consulting, of the ...
Avelo Airlines unveils 6 new Florida routes, plan to add jobs
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Ultra low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has picked Raleigh-Durham International Airport for its fifth base, a move that means six new routes to Florida, including Orlando.
click orlando
2 accused in Flagler theft possibly tied to similar crimes across Florida, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified two men who worked to steal a woman’s wallet and cell phone last month at a Palm Coast supermarket and may possibly be connected to similar crimes across the state. Deputies said the victim...
Florida man wins $1 million during Publix trip
A Broward County man is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off prize.
Florida Lottery Announces Winners From First Holiday Cash Bonus Play Promo
Today, the Florida Lottery announces the winners from the first of three Holiday Cash Bonus Play Promotion drawings! One top prize winner received $20,000, 24-second prize winners each received $5,000, and 75 third prize winners each received $1,000! Players may continue to enter eligible non-winning
Photos show contaminated water plaguing southwest Florida
Aerial photos revealed massive plumes of red tide stretching along much of southwest Florida's coast days after Tropical Storm Nicole passed over the state.
click orlando
Where drinking is a pleasure: Publix offering in-store bar at 3 Central Florida locations
Publix is now offering a new amenity to customers at five Florida locations, the ability to tie one on while shopping. Publix Pours will offer beer and wine, along with coffee, tea, kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
click orlando
Space fans across Central Florida share photos, videos of Artemis I rocket launch
As the Artemis I mission rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center early Wednesday morning, people from across Central Florida came out to watch the flight. The Space Launch System rocket used in the mission was the most powerful rocket ever to launch, with nearly 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff.
