Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: State workers to get extra days off for holidays

Christmas isn’t here yet, but Mariah Carey is warming up and DeSanta Claus is coming to town. State workers will get each business day off before three upcoming major holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. State offices will close Nov. 23, Dec....
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘DeFuture’? Ron to the Rescue super PAC kicks off with 2024 ad

A new Super PAC makes case for Ron DeSantis 2024. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be coy about plans to run for President in 2024, but supporters aren’t waiting to make that case for him, labeling DeSantis as “DeFuture.”. The “Ron to the Rescue” super PAC is rolling...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

Suarez speaks up on ‘disinformation’ causing the red wave in Florida 2022 elections

City of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, hits back at former White House secretary for claiming Latinos were being swayed by disinformation in the 2022 elections. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez responded to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that there’s a massive disinformation problem in Latin media which contributed to the Republic Party’s sweeping win in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

New Effort Launches to ‘Fix the Cracks’ in Florida’s Windshield Laws

While some progress has been made in Florida to address the state’s deepening property insurance market crisis, data shows there is also a crisis in the auto market. The number of auto glass lawsuits filed in Florida went up by more than 4,000 percent in ten years (2011 to 2021). According to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Service of Process database, In 2011, there were 591 glass/windshield claim lawsuits filed in the state. The number grew to 28,156 lawsuits in 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to spread leftover campaign cash among 20 progressive groups

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is donating the remaining cash in his campaign coffers to 20 progressive organizations across the Sunshine State that back causes such as gun reform, reproductive rights and health care access. Crist’s campaign announced the donations Monday, adding he “was proud to work with them...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

FEMA's 50% rule could make it more expensive for homeowners to rebuild after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property's market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
NORTH PORT, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Businesses face the brunt of a housing market slowdown in South Florida

Businesses tied to the real estate industry say they’ve started to feel the effects of the housing market slowing down in South Florida. Feeling the brunt of a declining market are mortgage lenders, inspectors, appraisers, real estate agents and remodeling companies, among the list of businesses. “It’s a ghost town,” says Bruce Gubnitsky, the owner of BG Appraising and Consulting, of the ...

