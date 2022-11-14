ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Duo Caught Carrying 64 Bags Of Heroin, Crack-Cocaine: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Luis Luna (left) and Emily Sanchez (right) were caught carrying several weapons, ammunition and drugs in Springfield on Sunday, Nov. 13 Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A woman and man are facing a slew of charges after police in Western Massachusetts busted them for carrying numerous bags of illegal substances and several weapons, authorities said.

Police responded to a gun call on Mapledell Street in Springfield around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, Springfield Police report. Responding officers then canvassed the area and found a suspected vehicle being driven by Emily Sanchez, age 30, and Luis Luna, age 39, both of Springfield.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found brass knuckles and two knives on Sanchez. She was arrested as a result, police said.

Officers later found a loaded gun, ammunition, three knife and 64 bags of heroin and crack-cocaine, police said.

Sanchez was charged with the following:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon – two counts
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug
  • Possession of a Class B drug

Meanwhile, Luna was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a License and carrying a firearm without a license, police said.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

