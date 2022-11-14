While most residents of Chaffee County and Colorado have moved on from the November 8 midterm election, the work — and the election — is not over. According to Colorado law, the eight-day waiting period ended yesterday. This waiting period is the time allotted for any remaining absentee ballots and military ballots to come in, as well as for voters to come in to “cure their ballots”. This is the term used when there is a question related to the voters’ intent with the ballot or a portion of the ballot, or a signature hasn’t exactly matched the signature on file.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO