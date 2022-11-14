ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

arkvalleyvoice.com

2022 Election Waiting Period Ends, Final Vote Tabulations Begin Today

While most residents of Chaffee County and Colorado have moved on from the November 8 midterm election, the work — and the election — is not over. According to Colorado law, the eight-day waiting period ended yesterday. This waiting period is the time allotted for any remaining absentee ballots and military ballots to come in, as well as for voters to come in to “cure their ballots”. This is the term used when there is a question related to the voters’ intent with the ballot or a portion of the ballot, or a signature hasn’t exactly matched the signature on file.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

How blue is Colorado? Exit poll finds top GOP nominees never stood a chance with voters

Colorado Democrats won over just about every demographic group they could in their sweeping victory in last week’s election, according to a poll released Tuesday. Unaffiliated voters? Gov. Jared Polis won them by a 33-percentage-point margin over Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet won them by 25 percentage points over GOP rival Joe O’Dea.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl: The New Best Loser in Colorado History

Now that the 2022 election is behind us (most of us, anyway), there are a number of questions to be answered. Chief among them: Just how historically bad was Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s campaign for Governor?. Bad. Really, really bad. Like, all-time bad. In fact, we’d say that Ganahl has...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Now Is a Good Time For the CO Springs Gazette To Stifle Itself

Colorado Republicans are saying they want to improve themselves, and a good way to move forward would be for the state’s top-money Republican, Phil Anschutz, to stifle the Colorado Springs Gazette’s impetuous and extremist editorial board, led by editor Wayne Laugesen. The Gazette board, and especially Laugesen, are...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Gov. Jared Polis names House Speaker Alec Garnett as new chief of staff

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday named outgoing House Speaker Alec Garnett as his new chief of staff, effective Jan. 1. Garnett will replace Lisa Kaufman, who has been with Polis for 15 years, dating back to his days in the U.S. House of Representatives. Kaufman was among Polis' first hires in 2007 in his first congressional bid and served as his chief of staff while he represented Congressional District 2, which includes Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Caraveo wins in race to represent Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District

(The Center Square) - Democrat Yadira Caraveo has won the race for Colorado's newly-formed 8th Congressional District, beating out Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. The tight race was called by the Associated Press Tuesday afternoon, one week following Election Day. Caraveo, a state representative, received 48.4 percent of the vote in the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

CD-3 Voters With Faulty Ballots Suddenly Extremely Popular

As Denver7’s Colette Bordelon reports, in the rush to “cure” ballots by close of business today in Colorado’s unexpectedly close CD-3 race between Democrat Adam Frisch and Republican incumbent freshman locus of outrage Lauren Boebert, voters who had a temporarily disqualifying error on their ballot, usually unsigned or an issue with their signature not matching official records, have become the subject of a nationwide campaign to “encourage” them fix the problem and have their vote counted. And like anyone who finds themselves suddenly on the receiving end of large numbers of text messages, phone calls, and door knocks from salesman, missionaries, and/or political campaigns, it’s certainly a jarring experience:
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
PLANetizen

Affordable Housing Measure Passes in Colorado

Voters in Colorado approved a proposal to allocate existing tax revenue to supporting affordable housing, according to an article by Tatiana Flowers and Jesse Paul in the Colorado Sun. “Proposition 123 will set aside up to 0.1% of taxable income each year for affordable housing. That’s estimated to be $145...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

With Boebert slightly ahead of Frisch in Colorado, the race to cure ballots is on

The extremely tight race between leader U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch became a contest of cured ballots this week, as the Republican incumbent and her Democratic challenger sought to rally their voters and ensure every one of their ballots is counted. On Monday afternoon, the difference between the candidates’ vote totals remained 1,122, […] The post With Boebert slightly ahead of Frisch in Colorado, the race to cure ballots is on appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Gun control — for Colorado’s criminals

A federal court ruling has drawn a brighter line between the right to arms for law-abiding citizens — and the need for strict laws to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. The ruling underscores the folly of Colorado’s legislature in watering down those laws. As reported...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Latinos voted for Democrats in dominant fashion, exit poll shows

Latino voters in Colorado overwhelmingly backed Democratic candidates this election, contributing to the failure of the so-called “red wave” in the state. The Colorado Latino Exit Poll found that 72% of respondents voted for Democrats in congressional races — including in the new 8th Congressional District that has a nearly 40% Latino population. In CD 8, 75% of respondents supported Democrat Yadira Caraveo over Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. Caraveo narrowly defeated Kirkmeyer by fewer than 2,000 votes, or 0.73 percentage points.
COLORADO STATE

