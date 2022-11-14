ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl said about 4-star signee Aden Holloway

By Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser
AUBURN — Aden Holloway, a four-star guard and the No. 28 player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite, signed his National Letter of Intent to join Auburn basketball .

Holloway, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, plays for Prolific Prep in Napa, California. ESPN has him ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect in his class and Rivals has him No. 33.

"Auburn has become a place where fast, quick, creative guards have flourished," coach Bruce Pearl said in a school release Monday. "Aden is a special winner. He has a high basketball IQ and the unique ability to create for himself and others. People just love playing with him."

Holloway is a native of North Carolina, beginning his career with Matthews Covenant Day School in the state before transferring to La Lumiere School in Indiana and then heading west to Prolific Prep. In the AAU circuit, Holloway played with Team CP3. He was also present at the CP3 Elite Guard Camp, an invitation-only event that welcomes approximately 20 of the top point guards at the high school level across the country.

Holloway is the first member of the class of 2023 to sign with the Tigers.

Richard Silva is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: What Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl said about 4-star signee Aden Holloway

