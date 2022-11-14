First suspect in Rockford woman’s death set for trial
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The first of three suspects charged in the death of a Rockford woman is scheduled to stand trial in December.
Dory Love, 41, will stand trial beginning at 9 a.m., Dec. 5, in front of Judge Debra Schafer.
Love faces 12 counts of first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Tammy Gonzalez, who was fatally shot on Oct. 8, 2020, in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue.
Prosecutors allege that robbery was a motive in Gonzalez's death.
Two other Rockford men are also charged in the case. Nakeithian Johnson, 31, faces allegations of first-degree murder, home invasion, and aggravated battery. Brandon Taylor, 30 is charged with first-degree murder. They are both awaiting trial.
Love's trial will take place in Courtroom 317 at the Winnebago County Courthouse.
