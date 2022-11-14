ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

First suspect in Rockford woman’s death set for trial

By Jim Hagerty
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEMcf_0jAZyNts00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The first of three suspects charged in the death of a Rockford woman is scheduled to stand trial in December.

Dory Love, 41, will stand trial beginning at 9 a.m., Dec. 5, in front of Judge Debra Schafer.

Love faces 12 counts of first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Tammy Gonzalez, who was fatally shot on Oct. 8, 2020, in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue.

Prosecutors allege that robbery was a motive in Gonzalez’s death.

Cold case: The gruesome Rockford murder of Rosemary Peterson

Two other Rockford men are also charged in the case. Nakeithian Johnson, 31, faces allegations of first-degree murder, home invasion, and aggravated battery. Brandon Taylor, 30 is charged with first-degree murder. They are both awaiting trial.

Love’s trial will take place in Courtroom 317 at the Winnebago County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Rockford man charged with possession of firearms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Rockford man for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count possession of a stolen firearm. Winnebago County Narcotics Unit were conducting an investigation of an illegal sale of drugs in the 2900 block of...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford felon arrested after Homeland Security investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by Homeland Security. The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit, along with Chicago Homeland Security Investigations-Financial Investigations Group, have been conducting an investigation on the illegal sale of narcotics in the 2900 block of Rockford’s 18th Street, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Monticello Man Arrested for Delivery of THC

Around 2:30 p.m on Tuesday, Green County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation on Highway 11. An investigation resulted in the driver, 21 year old Jericho Blades of Monticello being arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Blades was incarcerated at the Green County Jail.
MONTICELLO, WI
nbc15.com

Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison Police Department employees have been arrested in three separate incidents over the past two weeks, an MPD spokesperson acknowledged Thursday morning. The police department did not identify who the workers are nor did it say when the arrests occurred during that span. The MPD...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. Mark McLamarrah, 63 of Rockford, lost his life in the crash. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hills and Landstrom Roads, next to Forest Hills Country Club. Investigators said that McLamarrah was […]
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack

Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha …. Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. No Rockford hospital receives ‘A’ grade...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Thousands of dollars in drugs seized during Adams Co. search

TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - A search conducted in Adams County resulted in thousands of dollars in drugs being recovered and a string of charges being filed against three individuals, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday. A search took place Tuesday on the 1800 block of Elm...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during domestic dispute at Antioch apartment

ANTIOCH, Ill. - A man was shot during a domestic dispute at an Antioch apartment Wednesday morning. At about 10:30 a.m., Antioch police officers were made aware of a shooting that occurred at the Antioch Manor Apartments at 398 Donin Dr. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was shot...
ANTIOCH, IL
nbc15.com

Driver sentenced to 18 years for Dane Co. crash that killed three teens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A judge sentenced the man convicted in the Dane County crash that killed three high school students last fall to 18 years in prison Wednesday. Judge Ellen Berz stated that each charge would carry an initial confinement period of six years for each charge, followed by four years each of extended supervision.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WSPY NEWS

Person injured in Oswego shooting

The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
OSWEGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday morning

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Douglas Lieving by the Winnebago County Coroner. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says a 50-year-old man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after colliding in the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Fire forces several people out of Rockford’s Faust Landmark

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators say a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon inside the Faust Landmark, 630 E. State St., was accidental. The Rockford Fire Department got a call shortly after 2 p.m. about flames on the apartment building’s eighth floor. Sprinklers confined the fire to one unit; other apartments within the structure suffered smoke and water damage.
ROCKFORD, IL
WausauPilot

Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in

The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy