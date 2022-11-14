Man accused of assaulting two people at Warm Springs Park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – One man has been taken into custody after he was accused of physically assaulting one woman and hitting another man with his car before driving away on Monday morning, Nov. 14.

Michael Patterson, 56, was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for aggravated assault, assault, and failure to remain at an accident involving injury. A 59-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were reportedly treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 14. Police responded to reports of a group of people fighting in the parking lot of Warm Springs Park , located at 840 North Beck Street.

Patterson allegedly got into a fight with a woman and physically assaulted her. A bystander saw the fight and tried to intervene, only to allegedly be intentionally hit by Patterson’s car before Patterson drove away.

The man was treated for injuries on the scene while the woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Police said it is currently unknown what caused the fight and that there is no relationship between Patterson and the woman, or man involved in the altercation.

No other details have been provided.

Charges are only allegations. Arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

