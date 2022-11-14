ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno State students help dog rescue

By John Houghton
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) –  Students at Fresno State are collaborating with a dog rescue to recruit volunteers, fosters, adopters, and donors for the organization, according to Fresno State.

Fresno State says the advertising and public relations students in the department of media, communications, and journalism at Fresno State and the Labrador Retriever Rescue non-profit dog rescue are teaming up to help with recruitment and donations.

The students and lab rescue will hold a “Meet and Treat” event from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in front of the Kennel Bookstore at Fresno State.

From noon to 12:30 p.m., Victor E. Bulldog III will make a special appearance.

“I’m so proud of my students for working so hard to put together this campaign,” said professor Betsy Hays, instructor for the course. “This is such a great example of service-learning – the idea of using curriculum and experiential learning to make the world a better place.”

Students have also created radio public-service announcements in English and Spanish and a video. They will also be at the Clovis Farmers Market, where the community can meet dogs available for adoption.

YourCentralValley.com

