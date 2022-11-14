ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with bystander's death in East Side gas station shootout turns himself in

By Monroe Trombly, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
A Northeast Side man whom Columbus police have charged with the death of a bystander during a late October shootout at a gas station turned himself in Sunday at the Franklin County jail.

Columbus police had obtained an arrest warrant for Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, whom they say was among one of two groups of armed individuals firing at each other Oct. 30 in the parking lot of the Sheetz gas station along the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue in the East Side.

Almost immediately after Kevin Sobnosky, 21, of Mahoning County, and three other men pulled into the Sheetz parking lot around 3:50 a.m., they found themselves met with gunfire, police say. Detectives allege in court records that Ross fired the rifle shots that struck Sobnosky while standing next to a silver Chevrolet.

Sobnosky was struck by a bullet in the head. He was driven by somebody else in the vehicle to Ohio State University East Hospital, then flown by medical helicopter to Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center, where he later died, detectives said.

Sobnosky was a valedictorian at Girard High School in Mahoning County and was on the dean’s list at Youngstown State University, where he was a student.

Information from the public helped detectives identify Ross, court records show. Detectives also used security camera footage from the incident, which they have not publicly released. The investigation into Sobnosky’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

Monroe Trombly covers breaking and trending news.

mtrombly@dispatch.com

@monroetrombly

Comments / 5

Jo
3d ago

Good job turning yourself in. An innocent man's life was taken due to the senseless shooting. Those of you that like to play with guns, join the military and make something of yourselves.

Reply(1)
17
 

