‘Shop with a Cop’ and ‘Christmas with Santa’ applications can now be picked up at Lawrence, Ky. Sheriff’s Office

Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Wife of Carter County Judge Executive identified as victim in Rowan County crash
ROWAN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a Rowan County crash has been identified. The Rowan County Coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Rose Malone of Grayson, Kentucky. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Malone was the wife of Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone. Judge Malone had...
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Lengthy drug investigation leads to several arrests in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several people were arrested in a drug raid in Mingo County that resulted from a lengthy investigation. Law enforcement at the scene said they hoped to make more arrests overnight. Several agencies, including the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s...
WSAZ
“Drive Through Christmas” in South Point this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All across the region, people are getting into the holiday spirit. Becky Bowling and Connie Lynd stopped by First Look at Four to talk about a way you can celebrate the Christmas season without leaving the warmth of your car.
Stolen vehicle complain leads to Grand Larceny arrest
CAZY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation following up on a stolen vehicle complaint in Boone County has resulted in Grand Larceny charges per reports. As confirmed by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies with the department responded to a stolen vehicle complaint out of the Madison area.
USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
wymt.com
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Magoffin County High School said a student made a “threatening statement” Wednesday evening. Officials said they immediately called Kentucky State Police to investigate. The student will not be allowed on school property until the investigation is complete. “Magoffin County Schools is...
wymt.com
Floyd County man arrested during drug bust close to elementary school
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police conducting an investigation into illegal drug trafficking activity made a big discovery earlier this week in Floyd County. On Monday night, deputies from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department along with Kentucky State Police troopers found a large amount of drugs at a home near Betsy Layne Elementary School.
Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
WSAZ
Festival of Trees and Christmas Market in Lawrence County, Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s beginning to look at a lot like Christmas in Lawrence County, Ohio. Marty Conley and Laura Butler stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the upcoming Festival of Trees and Christmas Market. You can learn more here.
lootpress.com
Lincoln County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Randall Jim Hughes, 38, of Alkol, was sentenced today to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. According to court documents...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, KY, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 9 and returned 28 felony indictments, five felony informations and three misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
West Virginia man sentenced for shooting woman in face
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man who pleaded guilty to an unlawful wounding charge for shooting a woman in the face has been sentenced to prison. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Brett Peters, 40, was sentenced to one to five years in prison. The prosecutor’s office says the sentence was suspended […]
West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
wymt.com
Hazard Police Department investigating crash on KY Highway 15
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, two cars collided on KY Highway 15 in front of the Double Kwik gas station in Hazard. Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of the crash at 11:16 a.m. Officers with the Hazard Police Department said a black Chevrolet Sonic was merging...
Inmate who escaped from Kentucky detention center sought
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Greenup County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work program site earlier today, Nov. 15, 2022. According to the Greenup County Detention Center, Jeffrey Adams, 61, was picked up by Raceland Police to be taken to a work site. Jailers say while in the […]
somerset106.com
Woman Facing More Charges After Being Found With Drugs Outside Knox County Jail
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a Carter County woman is now facing more charges following a recent arrest on a parole warrant. Deputies served the warrant on 45-year-old Michelle Jackson of Olive Hill at a home on KY 3439. When the deputy took Jackson to the Knox County Detention Center, he witnessed her pull baggies of what is believed to be meth out of her pants and attempt to drop them to the ground next to his cruiser. Prior to that, the deputy along with jail staff had asked her several times if she had drugs on her and she had told them no. In addition to the parole violation charges, she is now charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and promoting contraband.
Carter County Schools in Kentucky cut school bus routes following staffing shortages, drivers being sick
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Parents in Carter County say they’re scrambling after the school district cut school bus routes this week due to staffing shortages and bus drivers being sick. These cuts impact students at Prichard Elementary School, East Carter Middle and East Carter High School, Tygart Creek Elementary, West Carter Middle and West […]
WSAZ
Large drug bust at home near elementary school; man arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars after deputies found heroin, crystal meth, fentanyl, cocaine, and prescription pills at a home in the Betsy Layne community. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were assisted by troopers in the investigation into illegal drug trafficking activity at a home near an elementary school.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 11/16/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Kenneth Sammons, 47, of Olive Hill, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on...
Comments / 0