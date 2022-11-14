Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Marshals and Mingo County Sheriff’s Office Take Down Drug Trafficking Organization
WILLIAMSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, multiple people have been arrested in connection to drug trafficking. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, and the...
wdrb.com
Unlawful expungements raise 'red flags,' leaving Kentucky State Police stuck between judges' orders, state law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, Kentucky judges have improperly ordered some criminal cases erased from the public record despite state laws that should have kept those charges on the books, according to former Kentucky State Police officials. . The expungement process has not always been followed correctly, and it was...
Indiana woman sent to prison for bank fraud and identity theft in Beckley and Beaver
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The US Department of Justice with the Southern District of WV reported today, November 16, 2022, an Indiana woman was sentenced to prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft in the Beckley and Beaver areas. Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana, was sentenced to two years and six months […]
wymt.com
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Magoffin County High School said a student made a “threatening statement” Wednesday evening. Officials said they immediately called Kentucky State Police to investigate. The student will not be allowed on school property until the investigation is complete. “Magoffin County Schools is...
WSAZ
Wife of Carter County Judge Executive identified as victim in Rowan County crash
ROWAN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a Rowan County crash has been identified. The Rowan County Coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Rose Malone of Grayson, Kentucky. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Malone was the wife of Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone. Judge Malone had...
1 dead, Carter County, Kentucky Judge-Executive injured in Rowan County crash
At the scene, first responders said they found a single pickup truck down an embankment near mile marker 136 westbound on I-64.
Former Ohio teacher who recorded juvenile changing clothes found guilty of voyeurism
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former Lawrence County, Ohio teacher and coach was found guilty of voyeurism and tampering with evidence on Tuesday. The Lawrence County Prosecutor says that Russell “Rusty” Webb secretly recorded a juvenile while the juvenile was changing clothes in his office and then destroyed the recording device after he realized he had […]
thelevisalazer.com
MAGOFFIN COUNTY BUS ACCIDENT CALLED ‘BRUTAL’ BY STATE POLICE
NOVEMBER 15 – written by WADE QUEEN. SCHOOL BUS CRASH NEAR SALYERSVILLE, KY., IN MAGOFFIN COUNTY, DURING MONDAY MORNING NOVEMBER 14. Photos various sources. The Kentucky State Police is continuing their investigations into a brutal school bus crash that took place in Magoffin County during the middle of Monday morning, that although as horrendous as the wreck carnage was, fortunately there were no fatalities; but maybe for the moment though, as there were several critical and serious injured in the single vehicle accident.
Indiana woman sentenced in West Virginia for bank fraud, identity theft
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An Indiana woman was sentenced in federal court in West Virginia for bank fraud and identity theft on Wednesday. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Stefanie Wells, of Jasonville, Indiana, will serve two years and six months in prison and then two years of supervised release. Court documents say that Wells wrote […]
Inmate who escaped from Kentucky detention center sought
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Greenup County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work program site earlier today, Nov. 15, 2022. According to the Greenup County Detention Center, Jeffrey Adams, 61, was picked up by Raceland Police to be taken to a work site. Jailers say while in the […]
West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats
UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
West Virginia woman named ‘Sunshine’ pleads guilty to carrying gun during drug crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A 40-year-old Huntington woman pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday for carrying a gun during and in relation to a drug crime. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says the woman, named Sunshine Amanda Taylor sold a shotgun and about six grams of fentanyl worth $1,350 to an anonymous informant on […]
Stolen vehicle complain leads to Grand Larceny arrest
CAZY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation following up on a stolen vehicle complaint in Boone County has resulted in Grand Larceny charges per reports. As confirmed by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies with the department responded to a stolen vehicle complaint out of the Madison area.
West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
11 students released from hospital following Kentucky bus wreck
Eleven of the 18 students involved in Magoffin County's Monday morning bus crash have been released from the hospital.
School bus crash victims’ injuries included some critical patients, Kentucky officials said
A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday. Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes...
wymt.com
Woman faces additional charges after being found with drugs outside jail
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Carter County woman is now facing more charges following a recent arrest on a parole warrant. On Monday, November 7th, Knox County deputies served the warrant on Michelle Jackson, 45, of Olive Hill at a home on KY 3439. When the deputy took Jackson...
wchstv.com
One person killed, one injured in Interstate 64 crash in Kentucky
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 64 in Kentucky on Wednesday, officials said. A pickup truck was found over an embankment about 7 a.m. just east of Morehead, according to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
Students, driver injured in Magoffin County bus crash
First responders are on the scene of a school bus crash in Magoffin County.
