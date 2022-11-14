ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

wymt.com

Threat reported at Magoffin County High School

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Magoffin County High School said a student made a “threatening statement” Wednesday evening. Officials said they immediately called Kentucky State Police to investigate. The student will not be allowed on school property until the investigation is complete. “Magoffin County Schools is...
WOWK 13 News

Former Ohio teacher who recorded juvenile changing clothes found guilty of voyeurism

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former Lawrence County, Ohio teacher and coach was found guilty of voyeurism and tampering with evidence on Tuesday. The Lawrence County Prosecutor says that Russell “Rusty” Webb secretly recorded a juvenile while the juvenile was changing clothes in his office and then destroyed the recording device after he realized he had […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
thelevisalazer.com

MAGOFFIN COUNTY BUS ACCIDENT CALLED ‘BRUTAL’ BY STATE POLICE

NOVEMBER 15 – written by WADE QUEEN. SCHOOL BUS CRASH NEAR SALYERSVILLE, KY., IN MAGOFFIN COUNTY, DURING MONDAY MORNING NOVEMBER 14. Photos various sources. The Kentucky State Police is continuing their investigations into a brutal school bus crash that took place in Magoffin County during the middle of Monday morning, that although as horrendous as the wreck carnage was, fortunately there were no fatalities; but maybe for the moment though, as there were several critical and serious injured in the single vehicle accident.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats

UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Stolen vehicle complain leads to Grand Larceny arrest

CAZY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation following up on a stolen vehicle complaint in Boone County has resulted in Grand Larceny charges per reports. As confirmed by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies with the department responded to a stolen vehicle complaint out of the Madison area.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

One person killed, one injured in Interstate 64 crash in Kentucky

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 64 in Kentucky on Wednesday, officials said. A pickup truck was found over an embankment about 7 a.m. just east of Morehead, according to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.
MOREHEAD, KY

