Metro News
Setting the stage for the Class AA quarterfinals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato discuss the four Class AA quarterfinals, which are scheduled for Friday night and Saturday afternoon in Madison, Spencer, Coal City and Winfield.
thelevisalazer.com
THREE TEAMS FROM LAWRENCE CO. YOUTH LEAGUE FOOTBALL PLAY IN TURF BOWL AT MARSHALL
Huntington, W. Va. — The Lawrence Co. youth football league had a tremendous year with three teams playing in the Turf Bowl at Joan C. Edwards field on the campus of Marshall University Saturday.
wchstv.com
Shawnee Sports Complex set to host thousands during Mountain State Cup soccer tournament
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County’s Shawnee Sports Complex is set to host more than 2,000 athletes from across the region in the 2022 Mountain State Cup. This weekend marks the fourth year of the soccer tournament and county officials estimate more than 5,500 visitors and spectators to be in attendance, the largest turnout in tournament history, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission. Organizers are seeking volunteers to help with greeting, ball handling and more.
herdzone.com
Marshall Athletics Announces Herd Exchange
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Athletics Department, in conjunction with INFLCR, is excited to announce the Herd Exchange, which will allow student-athletes to pursue Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities. Companies can register for Herd Exchange now via Herdzone.com/Exchange. Examples of possible business deals include public appearances,...
Volunteers needed for 74th annual Commode Bowl in Dunbar, West Virginia
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Football is as much a part of Thanksgiving as pumpkin pie, and there is no place where that sentiment is more true than in the City of Dunbar. The 74th annual Commode Bowl is set to take place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, between the Hillside Rams and the […]
1st Academy Sports + Outdoor store in West Virginia to open Friday
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Soon, a new sporting goods and outdoor recreation store will open in Barboursville, West Virginia. Academy Sports + Outdoors (Academy) will open on Friday, Nov. 18. From Friday to Sunday, grand opening festivities include discounts, giveaways, meet and greets, and food truck samples. More details are below: The first 150 customers […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture this: Middle School Cheer Champs
Jackson Middle School was crowned the 2022 Wood County Middle School Cheer Champion for the second year in a row. The competition was held Nov. 10 Parkersburg South High School. Hamilton Middle School placed 2nd while Edison Middle School received third place. Hamilton cheerleader, front row, from left, Anna Flanagan, Madi Amos, Emmy Underwood. Middle row, Mackenzie Fleming, Alana Batten, Samantha Mauzy,Mackenzie Halley. Back row, Parker Morris, Malia Williams, Olivia Eakle, Hadley Mahoney, Cailyn Elliot, Nia Cousins. (Photo Provided)
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
Want to own a school? Here’s your chance in Harrison County, West Virginia
Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one.
WTOV 9
I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
2-vehicle accident at Elkview exit of I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene after a crash in Elkview. Kanawha County dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the I-79 SB Elkview exit at Frame Rd. There is no word on any injuries. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID cases unchanged; Pleasants, Ritchie still yellow
CHARLESTON — Pleasants and Ritchie counties were yellow on the County Alert System Map in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Tuesday morning pandemic update. The map rates counties in terms of infection rate and percent positivity and is based on the lower...
Mom reflects on special birth memories at West Virginia hospital
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Saint Mary’s Medical Center will be closing the doors on its labor and delivery center Friday, Nov. 18, and one mom in the area says as sad as it is to see the facility go, she’s even more sad that other mothers in the area won’t have the same experience […]
WTRF
West Virginia high schools honored for training programs before graduation
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — High schools all across the Mountain State offer a number of excellent academic programs. But helping students prepare for life after graduation is also a major goal. Cameron High School was one of 38 West Virginia schools recognized for doing just that. Cameron was...
Kanawha County, West Virginia, BOE approves 2023-2024 academic calendar
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has passed the school calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year. According to the BOE, the school year will start for students on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 with teachers starting their school year on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The calendar will include a full week […]
West Virginia charities need more help for Thanksgiving meals
The Frank Veltri dinner is a long standing tradition in Charleston.
I-79 back open after 8-vehicle crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (10:49 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): All lanes of I-79 northbound are now back open. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—I-79 northbound is shut down due to an accident involving eight vehicles. Four tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles were involved in the crash which happened between the Big Chimney and Elkview exits. Black ice is believed […]
USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WTAP
Officials responding to structure fire in Washington
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters are responding to a fully engulfed trailer fire on Washington Gardens Circle in Washington, West Virginia. The call came in around 2:45 p.m. According to initial reports, flames and heavy black smoke are showing from the trailer. We have a reporter heading to the scene....
