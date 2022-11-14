ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gay, WV

wchstv.com

Shawnee Sports Complex set to host thousands during Mountain State Cup soccer tournament

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County’s Shawnee Sports Complex is set to host more than 2,000 athletes from across the region in the 2022 Mountain State Cup. This weekend marks the fourth year of the soccer tournament and county officials estimate more than 5,500 visitors and spectators to be in attendance, the largest turnout in tournament history, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission. Organizers are seeking volunteers to help with greeting, ball handling and more.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
herdzone.com

Marshall Athletics Announces Herd Exchange

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Athletics Department, in conjunction with INFLCR, is excited to announce the Herd Exchange, which will allow student-athletes to pursue Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) business opportunities. Companies can register for Herd Exchange now via Herdzone.com/Exchange. Examples of possible business deals include public appearances,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1st Academy Sports + Outdoor store in West Virginia to open Friday

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Soon, a new sporting goods and outdoor recreation store will open in Barboursville, West Virginia. Academy Sports + Outdoors (Academy) will open on Friday, Nov. 18. From Friday to Sunday, grand opening festivities include discounts, giveaways, meet and greets, and food truck samples. More details are below: The first 150 customers […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture this: Middle School Cheer Champs

Jackson Middle School was crowned the 2022 Wood County Middle School Cheer Champion for the second year in a row. The competition was held Nov. 10 Parkersburg South High School. Hamilton Middle School placed 2nd while Edison Middle School received third place. Hamilton cheerleader, front row, from left, Anna Flanagan, Madi Amos, Emmy Underwood. Middle row, Mackenzie Fleming, Alana Batten, Samantha Mauzy,Mackenzie Halley. Back row, Parker Morris, Malia Williams, Olivia Eakle, Hadley Mahoney, Cailyn Elliot, Nia Cousins. (Photo Provided)
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTOV 9

I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID cases unchanged; Pleasants, Ritchie still yellow

CHARLESTON — Pleasants and Ritchie counties were yellow on the County Alert System Map in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Tuesday morning pandemic update. The map rates counties in terms of infection rate and percent positivity and is based on the lower...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-79 back open after 8-vehicle crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (10:49 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): All lanes of I-79 northbound are now back open. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—I-79 northbound is shut down due to an accident involving eight vehicles. Four tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles were involved in the crash which happened between the Big Chimney and Elkview exits. Black ice is believed […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Officials responding to structure fire in Washington

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters are responding to a fully engulfed trailer fire on Washington Gardens Circle in Washington, West Virginia. The call came in around 2:45 p.m. According to initial reports, flames and heavy black smoke are showing from the trailer. We have a reporter heading to the scene....
WASHINGTON, WV

