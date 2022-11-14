Read full article on original website
Gabrielle Union Just Resurrected Your Favorite High School Hairstyle
There’s no denying that Gabrielle Union is the ultimate hair chameleon. Not only is it hard to keep up with her various hair changes, but few can go from protective braids to bobs to dramatic, sky-high ponytails as effortlessly as the actor seems to. Of course, like most other A-listers, Union gets by with the help of an all-star glam team. Her go-to hairstylist Larry Sims created one of her most stunning looks yet for last night’s premiere of Disney’s Strange World — and Gabrielle Union’s side bangs updo might just bring you right back to the 2000s.
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore Her Most Practical Carrie Bradshaw Look To Date
If you watch Sex and the City, you know its protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) is no stranger to wearing bold, statement-making ensembles. The character’s style always skewed towards maximalism, but even more so in the reboot And Just Like That.... You can already tell that the show’s second season will feature Carrie in a smorgasbord of eccentric looks, as photographers have captured Parker onset in said attire. On Nov. 14, Parker was spotted in a boiler suit while filming inside (what looks to be) an Apple store. Her one-and-done outfit resembled the popular boiler suits from the ‘90s and, needless to say, it was impossible to miss.
Anya Taylor-Joy's Glam-Goth Premiere Look Is So Deliciously Dramatic
The power of the ponytail is undeniable — how many other hairstyles can flit between gym-ready athleticism, red carpet glamour, and middle-of-the-road multitasking just by changing its position and tension? Of course, one of the easiest ways to elevate a ponytail is to literally hoist it up to new heights. Anya Taylor-Joy’s high ponytail, for instance, wrapped in a goth-glam hair cuff, looks completely different than if it were secured at her neck instead. That’s what makes the style such an exciting (and highly versatile) one — it’s the details that make the difference, and Taylor-Joy is nothing if not meticulous about details.
Emily Ratajkowski Kicked Off The Holiday Season In A Sheer LBD
At this point, it’s safe to say sheer dresses have become a must have for celebrities and fashion girls. The trend has dominated the red carpet and the street style scene all throughout 2022, with savvy trendsetters proving that the barely-there garment can work for virtually any season. The latest A-lister to showcase this is Emily Ratajkowski, who took her sheer black dress out for a spin in New York City on Nov. 14. As of late, she loves the see-through LBD look — ICYMI, she wore an even more revealing fishnet gown from Tory Burch to W magazine’s 50th-anniversary celebration back in October.
Maude Apatow’s Mod Eye Makeup Extends Her Reign As Coolest Girl In The World
She may be the daughter of Hollywood veterans Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, but Maude Apatow is a star in her own right. Not only has she made her acting chops known in her role as Lexi Howard in HBO’s hit show Euphoria, but she brings her A-game to every single red carpet she sets foot onto. Between her timeless style and penchant for red lipstick, Apatow exudes a classic elegance that’s simply refreshing. Maude Apatow’s eyeliner and radiant skin at a recent Harper’s Bazaar event is one of her chicest looks to date, and certainly deserves a spot on your winter beauty mood board.
Kate Middleton’s Latest Look Was A Sartorial Tribute To Ukraine
On Nov. 17, Kate Middleton visited the Ukrainian Community Centre in Reading. Her outfit for the occasion contained a subtle, supportive message to the Ukrainian refugees.
30 Years Of 'Wild Style'
Lee Quinones and Charlie Ahearn join HuffPost Live to take a look at 30 years of 'Wild Style.'
How To Master The Sweater-Over-Shoulders Look Once & For All
Grab your favorite winter knit and get ready: TZR has found several easy sweater-over-the-shoulder outfit ideas for you to try. This minor styling move always adds an extra layer of depth to any look, and it’s simple to pull off with these foolproof formulas.
