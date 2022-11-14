ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, KY

Comments / 0

Related
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE SCHOOLS CLOSED UNTIL AFTER THANKSGIVING 2022

Tomorrow (Friday, November 18, 2022) will be an NTI day for Lawrence County Schools. There will be no school in Lawrence County on Monday, November 21st and Tuesday, November 22nd. These will not be NTI days. Mrs. Anna Prince. Director of Pupil Personnel and District Personnel. Lawrence County Schools. 606-638-9671.
thelevisalazer.com

‘Thank you’ from Judge/Exec. Phillip Carter

It has been a whirlwind since the election last Tuesday. I want to start today by saying Thank You for all the support I have received from this County during both the last four years and this Election. It has been an honor to work and lead Lawrence County. I and my administration look forward to working four more to do the most we can for such a wonderful community and county.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Magoffin County High School Officials Report Threatening Statement From Student To Law Enforcement

Earlier this evening [November 16th], Magoffin County High School received a report that a high school student had made a threatening statement. School officials immediately contacted the Kentucky State Police to complete an investigation. The student in question will not be allowed on school property until the matter has been thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities.
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN PIKE COUNTY

ASHLAND, Ky., Nov. 15, 2022 – Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Pike County and are hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed upgrades with the community. The Myra Substation and Transmission Line Project involves building approximately 3 miles of 138-kilovolt (kV)...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Putnam County boy's wish granted to become honorary deputy

WINFIELD, W.Va (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies and the Make-A-Wish Foundation helped a little boy's dream of becoming a deputy come true. Mattix Snedegar, 3, who has been battling brain cancer since he was 4-months-old, has always wanted to be in law enforcement. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton named Mattix an...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Carter County Schools in Kentucky cut school bus routes following staffing shortages, drivers being sick

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Parents in Carter County say they’re scrambling after the school district cut school bus routes this week due to staffing shortages and bus drivers being sick. These cuts impact students at Prichard Elementary School, East Carter Middle and East Carter High School, Tygart Creek Elementary, West Carter Middle and West […]
CARTER COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Rally racing event held in Lawrence County

LOUISA — The last rally of the season for NASA Rally sanctioning body was held in Lawrence County Nov. 11-13. The event kicked off Friday with a demonstration run at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Town Hill Road, where a course was constructed using straw bales and cones. Each of the 15 competitors made two laps to test their cars and give people an opportunity to see what rally racing is all about.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, KY, grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 9 and returned 28 felony indictments, five felony informations and three misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Pikeville Elementary continues nine year tradition of Living Wax Museum

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For nine years, sixth grade students at Pikeville Elementary School have waxed poetic about their favorite influential people by standing in their shoes at the Living Wax Museum. The annual project, created by recently retired teacher Jatanna Hall, asked students to research a figure, create a...
PIKEVILLE, KY
lootpress.com

Domestic investigation leads to charges

COSTA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Charges have been issued in relation to a domestic incident which occurred last Monday in the Boone County area. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies responded to the Costa area to address reports of a domestic situation.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14 WARN PUBLIC OF LOCAL PHONE SCAM

ASHLAND, Ky. (November 14, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 14, in Ashland has been contacted by concerned citizens regarding a phone scam in our area. Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested.
ASHLAND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy