wchsnetwork.com
City of Dunbar tells Kanawha County Commission it cannot afford to maintain front half of Shawnee Park
DUNBAR, W.Va. — The City of Dunbar is telling the Kanawha County Commission that it will end its agreement to maintain the front half of Shawnee Park at the end of the year. This week, Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott wrote a letter to the Kanawha County Commission informing the body of the decision.
West Virginia city votes to continue lawsuit against problematic bar
Huntington City Council met Monday evening to discuss this issue of moving forward with a declaration of public nuisance against the Premier Pub and Grill.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE SCHOOLS CLOSED UNTIL AFTER THANKSGIVING 2022
Tomorrow (Friday, November 18, 2022) will be an NTI day for Lawrence County Schools. There will be no school in Lawrence County on Monday, November 21st and Tuesday, November 22nd. These will not be NTI days. Mrs. Anna Prince. Director of Pupil Personnel and District Personnel. Lawrence County Schools. 606-638-9671.
thelevisalazer.com
‘Thank you’ from Judge/Exec. Phillip Carter
It has been a whirlwind since the election last Tuesday. I want to start today by saying Thank You for all the support I have received from this County during both the last four years and this Election. It has been an honor to work and lead Lawrence County. I and my administration look forward to working four more to do the most we can for such a wonderful community and county.
q95fm.net
Magoffin County High School Officials Report Threatening Statement From Student To Law Enforcement
Earlier this evening [November 16th], Magoffin County High School received a report that a high school student had made a threatening statement. School officials immediately contacted the Kentucky State Police to complete an investigation. The student in question will not be allowed on school property until the matter has been thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities.
Magoffin superintendent delivers gift cards to bus crash victims
Magoffin Superintendent Chris Meadows went to visit the seven individuals still hospitalized after the Monday wreck.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN PIKE COUNTY
ASHLAND, Ky., Nov. 15, 2022 – Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Pike County and are hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed upgrades with the community. The Myra Substation and Transmission Line Project involves building approximately 3 miles of 138-kilovolt (kV)...
wchstv.com
Putnam County boy's wish granted to become honorary deputy
WINFIELD, W.Va (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies and the Make-A-Wish Foundation helped a little boy's dream of becoming a deputy come true. Mattix Snedegar, 3, who has been battling brain cancer since he was 4-months-old, has always wanted to be in law enforcement. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton named Mattix an...
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Lengthy drug investigation leads to several arrests in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several people were arrested in a drug raid in Mingo County that resulted from a lengthy investigation. Law enforcement at the scene said they hoped to make more arrests overnight. Several agencies, including the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s...
Carter County Schools in Kentucky cut school bus routes following staffing shortages, drivers being sick
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Parents in Carter County say they’re scrambling after the school district cut school bus routes this week due to staffing shortages and bus drivers being sick. These cuts impact students at Prichard Elementary School, East Carter Middle and East Carter High School, Tygart Creek Elementary, West Carter Middle and West […]
thebigsandynews.com
Rally racing event held in Lawrence County
LOUISA — The last rally of the season for NASA Rally sanctioning body was held in Lawrence County Nov. 11-13. The event kicked off Friday with a demonstration run at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Town Hill Road, where a course was constructed using straw bales and cones. Each of the 15 competitors made two laps to test their cars and give people an opportunity to see what rally racing is all about.
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, KY, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 9 and returned 28 felony indictments, five felony informations and three misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
wymt.com
Pikeville Elementary continues nine year tradition of Living Wax Museum
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For nine years, sixth grade students at Pikeville Elementary School have waxed poetic about their favorite influential people by standing in their shoes at the Living Wax Museum. The annual project, created by recently retired teacher Jatanna Hall, asked students to research a figure, create a...
thelevisalazer.com
Grandsons of Wayne County resident honor late grandfather with new scholarship
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Three Marshall University medical alumni have established a new endowed scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in honor of their late grandfather. Cousins Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist in Hickory, North Carolina; Marc A. Workman,...
lootpress.com
Domestic investigation leads to charges
COSTA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Charges have been issued in relation to a domestic incident which occurred last Monday in the Boone County area. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies responded to the Costa area to address reports of a domestic situation.
Crews battle West Virginia fire, find Bible 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14 WARN PUBLIC OF LOCAL PHONE SCAM
ASHLAND, Ky. (November 14, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 14, in Ashland has been contacted by concerned citizens regarding a phone scam in our area. Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested.
Mom reflects on special birth memories at West Virginia hospital
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Saint Mary’s Medical Center will be closing the doors on its labor and delivery center Friday, Nov. 18, and one mom in the area says as sad as it is to see the facility go, she’s even more sad that other mothers in the area won’t have the same experience […]
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety checkpoint in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Mason County in December to bring awareness to driving under the influence. According to the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will take place between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 on WV Route 2 near the intersection […]
