Read full article on original website
Related
krwc1360.com
Richard “Dick” Haberle
Age 79 of Breezy Point, MN, formerly of Buffalo, passed away November 12th at his home. Funeral services for Dick Haberle will be held Wednesday, November 30th at 1 PM, with visitation one hour prior, at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
krwc1360.com
Bernard “Bernie” Henry Wessling
Age 86 of Winsted, passed away November 15th. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial for Bernie Wessling will be held Saturday, November 26th at 11 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. Inurnment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Arrangements with Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted. Online condolences may be made at www.chilsonfuneralhome.com.
krwc1360.com
2022 Wright County Girls Tennis, and Girls Swim and Dive awards.
It was another great year in Wright County for Girls Tennis and Girls Swim and Dive. Below is our 2022 awards for top athletes and teams from around Wright County. Player of the Year: Faith Simon, Annandale. Faith had a great season again for the Cards. Simon went 25-4, and...
krwc1360.com
2022 Wright County Area Soccer Recap and Awards
This fall both the STMA Boy’s and Girl’s advanced to the state tournament in soccer. The STMA girls nearly upset Rosemount in the first round, before falling 2-1. The Monticello girls also advanced to the section finals before losing to Zimmerman 3-2. Below you can find my 2022 Wright County Area soccer awards, hint, it was a good year for STMA!
krwc1360.com
Give to the Max Day Thursday
Thursday is Minnesota’s annual “Give to the Max Day.”. The goal is to raise millions of dollars for Minnesota nonprofits and schools. Deputy Executive Director Jenna Ray says the giving holiday has grown significantly over the past 14 years. Ray says donations may be made online at; www.givemn.org....
krwc1360.com
Local Man Unhurt, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash Monday Afternoon in Princeton
Icy roads were a major factor in a single vehicle rollover crash Monday afternoon in Princeton involving a Wright County man. The State Patrol reports that just after 4 PM, a Jeep Liberty SUV was southbound on Highway 169 near Rum River Drive in Princeton when the driver lost control and the vehicle ran off the road into the right ditch. Officials say the SUV rolled over multiple times.
krwc1360.com
5th Annual “Student Care Closet” Drive Continues for Buffalo Schools
The United Faith Community, United Church of Christ of Buffalo is currently holding its 5th Annual “Student Care Closet” Drive to assist needy students in the Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose schools. Officials say that though you probably wouldn’t see or notice them, there are students attending District 877 schools who are...
krwc1360.com
“Great American Smokeout” Today (Thursday)
A national and international event today (Thursday) has its roots in Wright County. Cigarette smokers are urged to try and quit today (Thursday) as part of the annual “Great American Smokeout.”. Don Smith, editor of the Monticello Times newspaper, promoted the first ‘Don’t Smoke Day’ in 1974, promising to...
krwc1360.com
2040 Comprehensive Plan Open House Monday in Buffalo
Residents of Buffalo are invited to participate in an open house and discussion regarding the future of downtown Buffalo. A 2040 Comprehensive Plan Open House is planned for next Monday, November 21st. City officials and city government representatives will be on hand for the discussion of the future of several...
krwc1360.com
CSAH 37 Project Open to Traffic Between County Roads 18 and 19
Officials with the Wright County Highway Department have announced that the County Highway 37 improvement project in Albertville and Otsego has, for the most part, been completed and the roadway is now open to traffic. The County Highway 37 project between CSAH 18 and CSAH 19 began in mid-May and...
krwc1360.com
First Significant Snow Challenges Drivers
The first measurable snowfall of the year on Monday left Wright County motorists no choice but to refresh their winter driving skills on the fly. MnDOT’s Anne Meyer says there are some basic steps every driver can take to keep our roads as safe as possible during the winter months, including slowing down and leaving more following distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
Comments / 0