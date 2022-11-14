Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Add Another DT, Bringing Ndamukong Suh a Day After Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA – Think Howie Roseman is concerned about the run defense or is the more a knee-jerk reaction to the Eagles’ first loss of the season?. It could be a little of both, but whatever it is, the Eagles’ GM signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday afternoon, a day after signing nose tackle Linval Joseph. Both players got contracts through the rest of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Lose Potential Ogbah Replacement
As the Miami Dolphins look to find a way to replace defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, one potential option has disappeared. Rookie defensive lineman Ben Stille, who was elevated when Ogbah had to sit out the Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is being signed off the practice squad by the Cleveland Browns.
Wichita Eagle
Less Is More for Ravens Linebacker Justin Houston
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been more conservative with the snaps for outside linebacker Justin Houston. The team has put him on the field less, which has led to more production. Houston leads the team with 8.5 sacks and feels good physically at the midpoint of the...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Forces a Change at Kicker
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will rely on Lambo at Lambeau. Kicker Josh Lambo was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday, a day before the Titans (6-3) face the Green Bay Packers (4-5) in a primetime contest at Lambeau Field. Lambo will fill in...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Waive WR Tyrie Cleveland, Promote DL Jonathan Harris
The Denver Broncos thinned its wide receiver corps Tuesday, waiving Tyrie Cleveland from the active roster, 9News' Mike Klis reports. Defensive lineman Jonathan Harris was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move, per Klis. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis!...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks GM John Schneider: ‘Confident’ Rookies Helping Lead Seattle’s Resurgence
What the Seattle Seahawks have accomplished this season is something essentially no one outside of the organization saw coming. Seahawks' general manager John Schneider, in an interview with FOX Sports, gave a very candid answer as to how the trade of quarterback Russell Wilson was perceived. "We got the s---...
Wichita Eagle
Texans WATCH: RB Eno Benjamin Participates In First Practice
HOUSTON — New Houston Texans running back Eno Benjamin made his first practice appearance Thursday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The Texans claimed Benjamin off the waiver wire on Tuesday following his jettison from the Arizona Cardinals. "I’m excited for him," quarterback Davis Mills said. "He’s another...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys’ Jayron Kearse Preaches ‘Play Our Brand’ vs. Vikings; 2 D-Lineman OUT - Injury Practice Report
The Dallas Cowboys will have to pick themselves up after the gut-wrenching loss to the Green Bay Packers as they face another NFC North team in the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Cowboys' safety Jayron Kearse knows the challenges the 8-1 Vikings present after last season's matchup and stated that if...
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Injury Report: Josh Reynolds Returns to Practice
The Detroit Lions could have one of their offensive weapons back in the mix when the team suits up and travels to face the New York Giants. After missing the past two games, wideout Josh Reynolds returned to the practice field on Thursday. He expressed in the locker room following...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the...
Wichita Eagle
Join us on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. as we talk Chiefs and their dwindling WR numbers
The Chiefs’ wide receiver meeting room has thinned out this week. Out of practice Wednesday were Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Will any or all be available for Sunday Night Football at the Los Angeles Chargers?. We discuss this topic and more on SportsBeat Live, our weekly...
Wichita Eagle
Tennessee is a Road Underdog Against the Packers
Another week of football is already upon us, the biggest football (as in soccer) tournament in the world begins this weekend and the college football regular season is beginning to wind down. We’ll touch on all that and more and, of course, get your fantasy football lineup set before Thursday...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs can close in on 7th straight AFC West title Sunday night: SportsBeat KC podcast
The last best chance for keeping the Chiefs from winning a seventh straight AFC West title happens on Sunday Night Football, when Kansas City visits the L.A. Chargers. The Chiefs hold a two-game lead over the Chargers and have beaten them once already. Win this one and only an epic collapse would prevent the Chiefs from taking the division yet again.
Wichita Eagle
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named A Walter Camp Award Semifinalist
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson entered the season considered a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and he has responded by showing he's worth taking in the first round. His dominance on the field has earned Robinson a spot on yet another award shortlist, as he was...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys WATCH: Top 3 Plays from WR Antonio Callaway
The Dallas Cowboys signed former Cleveland Browns receiver Antonio Callaway to a contract Tuesday. His arrival means the Cowboys receiving room is adding a speedy downfield threat, though given that this is a practice-squad berth, with no promises made, it remains to be seen the kind of playing time he could get over the next several weeks.
Wichita Eagle
Bears-Falcons Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
Justin Fields and the Bears have lost six of their last seven games and head to Atlanta in Week 11 to take on Cordarrelle Patterson and the Falcons, who are trying to keep pace with the first-place Buccaneers in the NFC South. This matchup will feature two of the NFL’s best rushing attacks.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark returns to work after serving 2-game NFL suspension
The Chiefs are on the way back to being 100% on the defensive line. Defensive end Frank Clark returned to the practice field Wednesday after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. “Frank is back, which is a positive,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. The...
Wichita Eagle
Fletcher Cox’s Value Difficult to Quantify, but Eagles Still Believe in Him
PHILADELPHIA - We can all agree that Fletcher Cox at 31 isn’t the same as Fletcher Cox at 27. His production, from a number’s standpoint, isn’t there, but they aren’t horrible, either. He played 70 snaps against the Washington Commanders, the most he’s played since 2020...
