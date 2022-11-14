Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears fall 73-54 to Oklahoma State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball suffered a 73-54 loss at the hands of Oklahoma State here Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Lady Bears (1-2) scored the first points of the game as Indya Green hit a wide-open layup to get things started. The Cowgirls (4-0), who came into tonight’s game shooting .495 from the field and .447 from three-point range, quickly responded with a 10-point run to go up by eight points.
Ozark Sports Zone
Missouri State soccer falls 2-1 in heartbreaking NCAA loss
OMAHA, Neb. – For the second-straight year, the Missouri State men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Creighton here Thursday night. The Bluejays converted two goals in the span of five minutes late in the second half...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Golden City Girls Basketball
Golden City girls basketball is chasing a second straight district title with several key players returning in head coach Jeremy Scott’s first season. “This is my first year as head coach. I’ve been the assistant for the last three years. We have progressively built and exceeded expectations. We have built and return a strong core of players,” Scott said.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Billings Boys Basketball
Billings boys basketball has a new head coach in Sean Price this season. Price inherits a team coming off an 11-win season with four seniors returning. Those four seniors are Cale Plowman, Brayden Garbee, Zach Bos and Jason Sekscinski-Harp. Plowman led that group in scoring with 16 points per game...
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Signing day features five Republic athletes
Five Republic athletes have committed to play college sports. Kaemyn Bekemeier will play basketball at Missouri State University. Kailey Manes and Claire Esther will attend the University of Texas-Tyler to play volleyball. EmmaLee Essary will play softball at Chipola College in Florida. Lincoln Davidson will attend Lindenwood University in St. Charles to play lacrosse.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Macks Creek Girls Basketball
Macks Creek girls basketball went 23-3 last season with a pair of freshmen leading the way. Both of those players, India Willis and Brooklyn Duggan, return this year. “They led our team last year in most categories and even though we have a more balanced attack this year, their experience should lead us again,” said Macks Creek head coach Ron Duggan.
mutigers.com
Missouri Men’s Golf Signs Four in Class of 2023
The Missouri men's golf program signed four student-athletes to National Letters of Intent during the early signing period, announced on Tuesday. Nicolas Dominguez, Nolan Haynes, Peyton Purvis and Brock Snyder are all set to join the Tigers, beginning with the 2023-24 season. "We are excited to add four high-quality student-athletes...
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears cruise past Saint Louis for Beth Cunningham’s first MSU win
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball earned its first victory of the season with a 71-55 win over Saint Louis here Tuesday night. Sophomore Isabelle Delarue’s career-high 18 points and a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double from sophomore Indya Green set the tone for the Lady Bears on the night.
Missouri golf course now a PGA Tour video game stage
One of Missouri's most well-known golf courses is now a stage on the PGA Tour 2K23 video game.
Ozark Sports Zone
BYU hits last-second shot to sink the Bears in Provo
PROVO, Utah – A jumper off the glass from Dallin Hall with 1.5 seconds to go lifted Brigham Young to a 66-64 win over visiting Missouri State here Wednesday in a game that featured 11 ties and 14 lead changes before 12,587 fans at Marriott Center. Chance Moore led...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Pleasant Hope Girls Basketball
Scott Wolf takes over as head coach of the Pleasant Hope girls basketball team this year. He inherits a team with two returning all-conference players coming off a 12-win season. Those 12 wins were the most for the program since the 2012-13 season. The returning all-conference senior guards are Jaylin...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Stoutland Girls Basketball
Stoutland girls basketball team was a young team last year relying on a strong group of freshmen. Those freshmen are now sophomores and will continue to lead a Stoutland team looking to improve on last season’s 12-win campaign. “The team leaders will come from a trio of sophomores that...
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
republictigersports.com
Jack Trogdon, Republic’s First Basketball Star, Dies at 91
Jack Trogdon, Republic’s first great basketball player, has died at the age of 91. Trogdon led Republic to its first two state basketball tournaments in 1947-48 and ’48-49, earning a spot on the all-state team in both seasons at a time when all Republic schools competed in a single class. He went on to play college basketball at Southwest Missouri State.
ktvo.com
93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
kcur.org
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she...
The Most “Unforgettable Adventure” is Found in this Missouri Park
If you're looking for adventure, the internet believes you'll find one of the most "unforgettable" in one Missouri state park. Only In Your State believes that Montauk State Park in Salem is one of the most unforgettable places you'll find in Missouri and I don't think they're wrong. Ask any fisherman and they'll likely tell you a story of rainbow trout they've caught there. The fact that local wildlife are visible frequently nearby doesn't hurt either. Oh, and the waterfalls...
mycouriertribune.com
Comment period opens on Missouri Secretary of State’s book ban proposal
JEFFERSON CITY — Beginning Tuesday, Missouri libraries and members of the public can formally weigh in on an attempt by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to block public funding for libraries if they offer books that might appeal to the sexual interests of minors. More from this section. 2:00.
Missouri Allows Some Disabled Workers to Earn Less Than $1 an Hour. The State Says It’s Fine If That Never Changes.
Sheltered workshops are meant to employ disabled adults as they prepare to enter the regular workforce. In Missouri, these workers rarely graduate to higher-paying jobs.
