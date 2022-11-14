21 Feel-Good Staples to Nail Cozy Girl Winter Vibes
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 14, 2022, but are subject to change.
We've officially almost reached cozy girl winter! While we've already started snuggling up in sweaters for fall, now we want to stock up our wardrobes with warmer pieces to survive the bitter cold — but in seriously cute style.
Best Gifts for Women Under 40 for $40 or Less — All on Sale!Read article
Wherever we go, the goal is to wear the softest and most comfortable clothing that will make Us feel like we're on cloud nine. Check out what we're shopping below!
Matching Lounge Sets
Our Absolute Favorite: The material this three-piece set is made from has a throw blanket quality which we're obsessed with! Shoppers say it's beyond soft and love how the complete ensemble looks together. Sets like this one help Us fully relax while still looking fashion-forward!Starting at $47.00 See it!
More lounge sets we adore:
- If you prefer lounge sets which include shorts, this two-piece outfit from ZESICA is absolutely ideal — starting at $30 on Amazon!
- A more lightweight version of the three-piece look is this Fessceruna set , which is made from a ribbed knit material — starting at $39 on Amazon!
- Shoppers say the fit of this Ezbelle set is totally immaculate — $30 at Amazon!
- We honestly might get this Pink Queen set in multiple colors because of how adorable it is — starting at $50 on Amazon!
Oversized Knits
Our Absolute Favorite: The fuzzy eyelash material on this sweater feels soft, lightweight and incredible! You can rock it casually or dress it up by switching the way it's styled — it all depends on the bottoms you choose.Starting at $118.00 See it!
More sweaters we adore:
- Classic sweaters, like this Free People turtleneck tunic , are always a go-to for the winter — originally $148, now $67 at Nordstrom!
- The drop shoulders and wide sleeves on this Sanctuary sweater made Us fall for it in an instant — originally $99, now starting at $45 at Nordstrom!
- If you're looking for an extra oversized look that's exaggerated, check out this Topshop sweater — $74 at Nordstrom!
- Shoppers say the chunky oversized style of this knit sweater from Ecrocoo is everything they wanted and more — starting at $39 on Amazon!
- If you want to find a set that's stylish enough to wear out and about, we think this gem from Franhais is one of the best options available — starting at $27 on Amazon!
Sweater Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: The simplicity of this dress is what makes it so chic! The ribbed knit material, looser fit and lovely balloon sleeves all work together to create this amazing frock, and we can already picture how comfortable it is. If you want to make it seem dressier, we think a waist-cinching belt will look fabulous!$92.00 See it!
More sweater dresses we adore:
- This ribbed knit dress from The Drop is a staple that belongs in every winter wardrobe — $60 at Amazon!
- Thousands of shoppers say this turtleneck mini dress from ANRABESS is the ultimate must-have piece for winter — starting at $40 on Amazon!
- The extra slouchy and oversized fit of this Topshop sweater dress snagged an immediate yes from Us the moment we saw it — $74 at Nordstrom!
- We love that this ASOS knit midi dress comes with a thin contrasting belt to complete the look — $52 at Nordstrom!
Cozy Knit Skirts and Pants
Our Absolute Favorite: The wrap design of this ribbed knit skirt is divine! It's made to flatter, plus the slit lets you show off some leg. When it's warm enough outside, you can go bare-legged or team the skirt with tall over-the-knee boots or tights to provide warmth.Was $88 On Sale: $40 You Save 55% See it!
More knit skirts and pants we adore:
- This sweater pencil skirt from The Drop will look glamorous with any of the oversized sweaters we mentioned earlier — $40 at Amazon!
- If you want to show off your curves, this bodycon ribbed skirt from Guess is just what you need — originally $79, now $32 at Macy's!
- These knit pants from La Linge are lightweight and look dressy enough for the office — originally $325, now $146 at Nordstrom!
- We think these English Factory knit pants can be styled to wear out on the town — $88 at Nordstrom!
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
- Editor’s Picks: 13 Different Gifts That Are Actually Useful — All on Sale
- 12 LOL-Worthy Holiday Gifts for People Who Are Impossible to Shop For
- 15 Early Holiday Gifts for Her — All on Sale
Check out more of our picks and deals here !
Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!
Comments / 0