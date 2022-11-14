ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Feel-Good Staples to Nail Cozy Girl Winter Vibes

We've officially almost reached cozy girl winter! While we've already started snuggling up in sweaters for fall, now we want to stock up our wardrobes with warmer pieces to survive the bitter cold — but in seriously cute style.

Wherever we go, the goal is to wear the softest and most comfortable clothing that will make Us feel like we're on cloud nine. Check out what we're shopping below!

Matching Lounge Sets

VamJump Womens 3 Piece Lounge Set Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: The material this three-piece set is made from has a throw blanket quality which we're obsessed with! Shoppers say it's beyond soft and love how the complete ensemble looks together. Sets like this one help Us fully relax while still looking fashion-forward!

Starting at $47.00 See it!

More lounge sets we adore:

Oversized Knits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fc3qL_0jAZmAzv00
Pilcro Cropped Eyelash Sweater Anthropologie

Our Absolute Favorite: The fuzzy eyelash material on this sweater feels soft, lightweight and incredible! You can rock it casually or dress it up by switching the way it's styled — it all depends on the bottoms you choose.

Starting at $118.00 See it!

More sweaters we adore:

Sweater Dresses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwSAt_0jAZmAzv00
VERO MODA Filene Ribbed Long Sleeve Sweater Dress Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: The simplicity of this dress is what makes it so chic! The ribbed knit material, looser fit and lovely balloon sleeves all work together to create this amazing frock, and we can already picture how comfortable it is. If you want to make it seem dressier, we think a waist-cinching belt will look fabulous!

$92.00 See it!

More sweater dresses we adore:

Cozy Knit Skirts and Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQdyN_0jAZmAzv00
Free People Better Days Rib Skirt Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: The wrap design of this ribbed knit skirt is divine! It's made to flatter, plus the slit lets you show off some leg. When it's warm enough outside, you can go bare-legged or team the skirt with tall over-the-knee boots or tights to provide warmth.

Was $88 On Sale: $40 You Save 55% See it!

More knit skirts and pants we adore:

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

