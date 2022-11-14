Responses to the online survey regarding upcoming changes to the Duke Street corridor resulted in more questions than answers for city officials. Throughout the late summer and early fall, city officials asked residents to attend meetings, watch an online video, provide feedback at pop-up events and answer an online survey regarding current and possible future uses of Duke Street. City officials are considering Bus Rapid Transit along the corridor from the old Landmark Mall to the King Street Metro, along with other changes such as wider, safer sidewalks and bike lanes.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO