No, Tom Brady Won’t Coach in the NFL After He Retires, Whenever That Is

With former player Jeff Saturday taking over as the coach of the Indianapolis Colts on Monday of last week and then leading his team to an upset victory on Sunday over the Raiders in Las Vegas, the possibility of owners hiring retired players as head coaches becoming a new trend in the NFL has been thrown out there.
The Top Week 10 NFL Storylines: Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes and Christian Watson

With the 10th edition of Monday Night Football over and done with, the NFL’s regular season has just eight more weeks of action before the playoffs begin. While we can’t get to everything — like the Bucs biohacking their way to victory in Germany — here are four of the top Week 10 NFL storylines and whether we’re buying or selling on ’em. (ICYMI, here’s what went down last week along with a clip of rules analyst Mike Pereria getting caught making a pretty suspect face on the NFL Network when he didn’t realize he was on camera.)
