Read full article on original website
Related
No, Tom Brady Won’t Coach in the NFL After He Retires, Whenever That Is
With former player Jeff Saturday taking over as the coach of the Indianapolis Colts on Monday of last week and then leading his team to an upset victory on Sunday over the Raiders in Las Vegas, the possibility of owners hiring retired players as head coaches becoming a new trend in the NFL has been thrown out there.
Odell Beckham Jr. Sues Nike for More Than $20 Million for Breach of Contract
Currently a free agent who is hoping to sign with a contender like the Cowboys for a big payday as well as a shot at another Super Bowl ring, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is also looking to score a major payout from Nike after hitting the sportswear giant with a lawsuit seeking more than $20 million alleging breach of contract, per TMZ.
The Top Week 10 NFL Storylines: Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes and Christian Watson
With the 10th edition of Monday Night Football over and done with, the NFL’s regular season has just eight more weeks of action before the playoffs begin. While we can’t get to everything — like the Bucs biohacking their way to victory in Germany — here are four of the top Week 10 NFL storylines and whether we’re buying or selling on ’em. (ICYMI, here’s what went down last week along with a clip of rules analyst Mike Pereria getting caught making a pretty suspect face on the NFL Network when he didn’t realize he was on camera.)
NFL, Don’t Take Away Snow Games Like Browns-Bills in Buffalo
On a blustery Monday night last December with temperatures in the 30s and wind gusts as high as 55 mph, the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills played a game at Highmark Stadium that was a throwback to what football used to be. With popgun-armed quarterback Mac Jones unable to...
InsideHook
New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0