After just one day of exploring Al Mazrah and experiencing Warzone 2, players already want aspects of WZ1 back. Warzone 2 launched on November 16, and it didn’t take long for community members to fire off their first impression hot takes. Dr Disrespect came into WZ2 expecting the game to fail, and his first day in Al Mazrah didn’t fully win him over. Doc slammed the game’s “atrocious” looting system and wasn’t alone in leaving a negative review.

20 HOURS AGO