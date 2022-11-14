Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect discovers “atrocious” problem with Warzone 2 on launch day
Dr Disrespect is already on fire with opinions about Warzone 2, slamming the game’s looting issues. The former level designer for Call of Duty games turned world-famous streamer, Doc has no shortage of opinions on the series’ battle royale game Warzone. He was incredibly outspoken during the first...
dexerto.com
Higround signs 100 Thieves’ Kyedae to Board of Creators
Higround has just signed their second content creator to their board of creators, and this time it’s 100 Thieves’ very own Kyedae. Over the last year or so, Higround’s popularity has skyrocketed with creators around the world with more and more streamers using their high-quality product. Higround...
dexerto.com
Grammy nominee Jordan Fisher wants voice acting role in Overwatch, Apex or Valorant
Just a few hours after receiving a Grammy nomination for his work on Disney Pixar’s Turning Red, Jordan Fisher has urged the Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Valorant devs to hand him a role in one of their games. While the look and gameplay of a character is essential, it’s...
dexerto.com
Crimson Desert: Gameplay, story, trailer, platforms & more
Crimson Desert is an upcoming open-world action-adventure game that is currently being developed by Pearl Abyss – the team behind Black Desert Online. Here’s everything we currently know about Crimson Desert, including gameplay, platforms, and more. Pearl Abyss originally announced Crimson Desert during the 2020 Game Awards, but...
dexerto.com
Riot Games & Ubisoft partner on initiative to decrease toxicity
Riot Games and Ubisoft have announced a partnership in a research project, “Zero Harm in Comms,” that uses artificial intelligence to detect and prevent toxicity between players. Developers Riot Games and Ubisoft are teaming up in a technological project using AI to detect and prevent toxicity in in-game...
dexerto.com
Everything in MultiVersus Season 2: New characters, Game of Thrones map, more
MultiVersus Season 2 brings even more new characters to the successful fighter along with a slew of gameplay changes and fresh content. We’ve put together everything there is to know about MultiVerusus Season 2. The rise of MultiVersus has been one of 2022s greatest success stories. Warner Bros. Smash-inspired...
dexerto.com
Best Warzone 2 settings on consoles
What are the best settings for Warzone 2 on consoles? To make sure you can spot the competition easily, here’s how to get the most out of Warzone 2 if you’re playing PlayStation or Xbox. Warzone 2 and DMZ offer brand new experiences for CoD players, using the...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect believes Warzone 2 has “great” potential for one simple reason
Streaming star Dr Disrespect has tipped his cap to Warzone 2, pointing out the most “underrated” part of the battle royale so far. The release of Warzone 2 has thrust Call of Duty and the battle royale genre back into the spotlight as thousands have descended onto the new Al Mazrah map.
dexerto.com
Who is Uplink in Apex Legends? Leaked Legend and abilities
You may have heard of the leaked legend Uplink for Apex Legends, but wondered if this character is ever releasing. Here, we dive into everything we know about the mysterious character, including how he ties into the game’s story and whether we’ll see him released as a Legend in the battle royale.
dexerto.com
Maya reveals new Twitch plans after returning from two-month break
Twitch streamer Maya Higa has just returned from her two-month break from content creation and has revealed her plans for the future. Just two months after taking her indefinite break from Twitch, Maya Higa made good on her announcement that she was set to return to streaming on November 16.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players calling for several WZ1 features to return already
After just one day of exploring Al Mazrah and experiencing Warzone 2, players already want aspects of WZ1 back. Warzone 2 launched on November 16, and it didn’t take long for community members to fire off their first impression hot takes. Dr Disrespect came into WZ2 expecting the game to fail, and his first day in Al Mazrah didn’t fully win him over. Doc slammed the game’s “atrocious” looting system and wasn’t alone in leaving a negative review.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 proximity chat is catching stream snipers red-handed on Twitch
Warzone 2’s new proximity chat has already exposed a handful of stream snipers, but Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier had one of the most explosive interactions yet. Whenever a big-name streamer drops into a game, they can expect plenty of resistance from the opposition. Some opponents might up their game knowing they’re being broadcast to the world, while others are purposely trolling.
dexerto.com
The Devil in Me review – A disjointed season finale to the Dark Pictures Anthology
The Dark Pictures Anthology ends its first season with The Devil in Me, but does this fourth chapter end with a bang or a whimper? Here’s what we thought after playing the game through. Supermassive’s Dark Pictures games have been our guilty pleasure ever since the very first chapter,...
dexerto.com
League of Legends Eternals Series 2 finally launches after lengthy wait
League of Legends’ controversial stat-tracker, Eternals, is finally launching Series 2 in Season 13. New trackers are live as of LoL patch 12.22, nearly three years after Series 1’s launch. Eternals were first introduced to League of Legends in 2019 and were met with much criticism. The stat...
dexerto.com
Super Mario Bros: John Leguizamo slams “backwards” Chris Pratt casting
John Leguizamo, who starred as Luigi in the original Super Mario Bros movie, has criticized the “backwards” casting of Chris Pratt and Charlie Day in the new film. Nearly 30 years ago, Mario and Luigi made their big-screen debut in the form of Bob Hoskins and Leguizamo in the infamous Super Mario Bros, now held affectionately as a bonkers cult classic.
dexerto.com
Emiru reveals creepy “grooming” messages from big Twitch streamers when she was in school
Popular Twitch streamer Emily ‘Emiru’ Schunk revealed during a recent Noodle Shop podcast episode that she received creepy messages from “big Twitch streamers” while she was still in high school. Like many of the top creators on Twitch, Emiru has been streaming for quite some time...
dexerto.com
How to get Quaxly, Quaxwell & Quaquaval in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans looking for a solid Water-type early in Gen 9’s Paldea region can select the starter Pokemon Quaxly. Here is everything to know about how to obtain and evolve the adorable duck. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have a difficult challenge as their first step...
dexerto.com
How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Here is where to find the Gen 1 monkey Pokemon Mankey and Primeape, and how to get their new evolution Annihilape in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Mankey & Primeape – first discovered in the Kanto region – have returned in Gen 9 of the Pokemon franchise, and a brand new third evolution has been discovered in the Paldea region.
dexerto.com
M3GAN 2 is already in the works amid TikTok success
M3GAN 2, a sequel to the viral horror hitting cinemas next year, is already being discussed amid its popularity on TikTok and social media. Sometimes, a horror movie just connects with audiences. Look at Smile, for example: from a budget of just $17 million, its simple premise and gnarly gore have seen it gross more than $210 million.
dexerto.com
Pseudo-Legendary Frigibax, Arctibax, & Baxcalibur locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s new pseudo-Legendary is an Ice/Dragon-type named Baxcalibur, and here is where players can find this kaiju powerhouse. With each generation of Pokemon games comes a new pseudo-Legendary. With a stat total of 600 and a moveset to crush their opponents, these powerful Pokemon quickly become fan favorites and are staples of the franchise.
Comments / 0