Massive Pixel Fold leak reveals price, release date and high-resolution images of Google's first foldable smartphone

The Sony Xperia 1 V is already shaping up to be potentially one of the best flagship Android smartphones of 2023, and we are still in 2022. However, this claim is based on numerous leaks and reports about the next edition of the beloved Xperia 1 series, and even if the phone does end up being as incredible as is already rumored, no doubt Sony will price it at an eye-wateringly high mark. Recently, many of the whispers about the Xperia 1 V have been about the camera equipment, but it appears Sony may also be working on a much-needed cooling system overhaul.

2 DAYS AGO