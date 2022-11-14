Massive Pixel Fold leak reveals price, release date and high-resolution images of Google's first foldable smartphone

Read full article on original website
Deal | Brand-new Pixel 7 Pro discounted by US$150 as Pixel 6a hits low of US$299 in Google's impressive Black Friday sale
Google has kicked off its Black Friday sale with some staggering offers, which include the brand-new Pixel 7 listed at US$499.99 (US$100 off) and the powerful Pixel 7 Pro starting at US$749 (US$150 off). The phones were only just released in the middle of October, so Google already offering them at sales prices is something not to be missed for Pixel fans. However, the Black Friday sale is running for a limited time, with the end scheduled for November 28, 2022 at 11:59 pm PT.
Redmi Note 12: Leaker tips earlier than expected global launch for Xiaomi’s new mid-range monsters
The Redmi Note 12 series remains a Chinese exclusive for now, with Xiaomi having introduced the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition already available in the company’s home market. Incidentally, Xiaomi briefly sold a Racing Edition model, although this was only ever marketed as a limited edition version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. Xiaomi has not yet commented on whether any Redmi Note 12 models will make their way out of China though, which would usually indicate that there would be no releases anytime soon.
OnePlus updates six smartphones to OxygenOS 13, including OnePlus 8 series
OnePlus has updated another six smartphones to OxygenOS 13, having brought the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro onto the new OS a few days ago. While OnePlus gained a reputation last year for taking ages to release major software updates to its older smartphones, it appears to have changed its tune with Android 13. As it stands, OnePlus has now issued Android 13-based updates for the following additional devices:
Electric cars are now the second least reliable vehicle category in the US as Tesla climbs to make it in the top 20
While Tesla's reliability ratings have been improving compared to previous years, the latest Consumer Reports ranking puts its cars in the unenviable 19th place among all car brands in the US. The first two places are occupied by the perennial quality aces from Toyota and its Lexus luxury offshoot, as has become customary, while hybrid cars and plug-in models presented the most reliable vehicle category overall.
Amazon takes heat for selling devices to hot-rod electric bikes for more speed
It’s a tale as old as time, humans finding ways to boost the speed of their rides. Cars get chipped. Motorcycles get aftermarket sprockets. Hell, back in the day horses probably got fed “the good carrots.” Now one of the latest forms of speed hacking has targeted electric bikes, and Amazon is getting raked over the coals for helping provide the goods to illegally hot-rod those e-bikes.
Realme 10 Pro Plus launches with a "flagship-grade" curved display, Android 13 and 67W charging for a large battery
The Realme 10 Pro+ has launched with the same color options (and 16MP selfie camera) as its new Pro counterpart; however, one will not be mistaken for the other thanks to the higher-end Plus model's new curved display. This 120Hz FHD+ punchhole screen is made of OLED and measures 6.7...
Samsung Galaxy A54 renders reveal Galaxy S22 Ultra-esque camera modules and no 3.5 mm audio jack
Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A54 show its rear camera module with three protruding sensors. At the front, there's a 6.4-inch screen with a hole-punch selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A54 is rumoured to get a long overdue camera upgrade and a marginally better battery. It should ideally get a new SoC as well, presumably the recently spotted Exynos 1380- a direct successor to the Exynos 1280 powering last year's Galaxy A53. Its innards notwithstanding, the Galaxy A54 will get a significant redesign, as revealed by 91mobiles.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max get revised always-on display with iOS 16.2
Always-on display (AOD) functionality has been available on Android smartphones for years at this point, with even the long retired Windows Phone platform supporting the feature too. However, it has taken until the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to offer comparable functionality, with Apple choosing to show the entire lock screen and a darkened version of the active background image, rather than just the time, date and a few widgets or notifications.
Motorola Moto Watch 70 shows up online
Smartwatch Wearable Accessory Android iOS Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Yesterday, Best Buy Canada has listed the unreleased Motorola Moto Watch 70 and the product pages (available in both French and English) are still online, so this is most likely a silent launch. Not available for purchase yet, this wearable with heart rate monitoring and other fitness tracking capabilities carries a price tag of C$99.99 (about US$75) and the model number MOSWZ70-PB.
Cool Xperia 1 V rumor indicates Sony's recognition of Xperia 1 IV overheating issues
The Sony Xperia 1 V is already shaping up to be potentially one of the best flagship Android smartphones of 2023, and we are still in 2022. However, this claim is based on numerous leaks and reports about the next edition of the beloved Xperia 1 series, and even if the phone does end up being as incredible as is already rumored, no doubt Sony will price it at an eye-wateringly high mark. Recently, many of the whispers about the Xperia 1 V have been about the camera equipment, but it appears Sony may also be working on a much-needed cooling system overhaul.
OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and others start confirming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 usage in upcoming flagship smartphones
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is now upon us, with Qualcomm promising performance and efficiency gains over the already impressive Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. No company has announced a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.
Rumor | Honor 80 will debut as the first Android smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 7-series SoC
Confirmed that successors to the 70 series of mid-tier Android smartphones are on the way. Its flagship was projected to become their OEM's first-gen 200MP camera device on its launch prior to this announcement; however, the latest teasers suggest otherwise. 160MP has also been thrown around as the best spec...
Realme Buds Air 3S debut as new affordable-grade TWS earbuds with a new design, Dolby Atmos and up to 30 hours of battery life
Realme claims to have done its best to bring a mix of new and heretofore flagship-only features to its new 10 Pro and Pro+ smartphones today (November 17, 2022). However, whether it has done the same with their TWS earbud counterparts, the Buds Air 3S, or not may be up to the individual consumer.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announced with four Cortex-A715 performance cores, Wi-Fi 7 and hardware level raytracing support
Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB) mobile AP for high-end smartphones. It aims to right the wrongs of its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was hamstrung by Samsung's inferior 4LPX node. This time, it uses an objectively better TSMC N4P node, the same process used by Apple's A16 Bionic. Qualcomm says the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered device will be launched by the end of 2022.
Google brings more Fitbit features to Pixel Watch app
Google has been selling the Pixel Watch for over a month now, with the company initially shipping complimentary smartwatches with Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders. At launch, the Pixel Watch offered relatively pared-back Fitbit functionality, despite the Fitbit app effectively replacing Google Fit. Seemingly, Google intends to improve Fitbit integration within Wear OS over time, with the company making three changes within this month's Pixel Watch app.
Obnoxious GeForce RTX 4080 scalper prices close in on double Nvidia's MSRP of US$1,199 on launch day
It appears the lack of stock of the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card on its launch day has already created a seller’s market for scalpers, who have taken to sites such as eBay to sell their particular SKUs. While there are quite a few units from Gigabyte and Nvidia (Founders Edition) listed for stomach-churning prices of around US$1,699.99-US$1,799.99, the premium cards from partners such as MSI and Asus have hit gut-punch levels that are well beyond US$2,000.
AiDot first-gen Matter-compatible smart RGBW LED bulbs go to pre-order
Accessory Business Launch Smart Home Software Smartphone. The season of extensive clicking around for gift ideas that almost inevitably devolves into digging for ideal familial smart-home tech upgrades is fast approaching for many of us. Accordingly, Google's new Matter standard may be yet another thing to take into account while diving into this particular rabbit hole in 2022.
GeForce RTX 4060 could be 20% faster than the RTX 3060 with a bigger price tag and lower power consumption
After the launch of flagship RTX 40 models from Nvidia, the wait has begun for affordable RTX 4060 SKUs that are expected to start showing up next year. The latest report about the GeForce RTX 4060 claims that the card will have 20% better performance than the RTX 3060 accompanied by a price bump.
AMD finally compares Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and shares new gaming benchmarks
AMD may have announced the Radeon RX 7900 series a few weeks ago, but it has taken the company until now to reveal how its latest offerings compare against the RTX 4080, NVIDIA's latest Ada Lovelace architecture card. Unsurprisingly, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX offers better value for money than the RTX 4080 while also usurping the performance of the Radeon RX 6950 XT.
Qualcomm unveils new Innovators Development Kit based on the new top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Accessory AI Business Launch Science Single-Board Computer (SBC) Smartphone. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might be Qualcomm's latest top-end SoC that might grace next-gen mobile devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra; however, the OEM also asserts that it is also a powerful and highly efficient AI platform in its own right, unveiled in conjunction with new technologies such as Snapdragon Smart for advanced features such as "faster natural language processing with multi-language translation and revolutionary INT4 support" as it has just been.
