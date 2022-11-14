ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

17-year-old girl shot to death in drive-by was homecoming queen, JROTC captain

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
A 17-year-old girl killed in a shooting that also left a man in critical condition was her high school’s homecoming queen and captain her Jr. ROTC team.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where Towers High School junior Jaynee Chavez was shot to death in a drive-by Thursday night in front of her home.

Her friend, 23-yearold Brandon Wilson, remains in critical condition.

Chavez was known at Towers High for being a good student with big dreams of going into the Air Force.

But those dreams were cut short when police said someone pulled up and fired more than 20 shots into the car she was sitting in. A neighbor’s doorbell camera captured the gunshots -- one right after the other.

Chavez’s mother showed Fernandes her late daughter’s room last week. One-by-one, she pulled out medals that Chavez earned over the course of her short life. She’s still having a hard time believing her little girl is gone.

“I don’t know what happened, you know?” she said. Chavez’s mother doesn’t speak English as a native language, but her pain was clear despite the language barrier. She said she does not know who killed her daughter.

“The boyfriend maybe called her,” her mother said. “My daughter (was) inside, and then she go outside and no come back. That was terrible.”

Police have not released any information about any potential suspects, but said they are working on some solid leads.

Comments / 31

cassie
2d ago

This makes me mad as hell!!!! Our kids our dying by vast numbers, and it’s evidents that there’s no end to it. I pray that whoever is responsible for this tragedy will get exactly what they deserve! My most sincere condolences to her family and those who knew her. My God shield and protect our babies! Ijmn

always wonderingalways wondering
2d ago

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 fed up with all these deaths!!! wth is wrong with people to think it's ok to take a human life for no reason???😥😥😔🤔

Dubbaya Bird
3d ago

My condolences go out to her family and loved ones. Blessings to you

