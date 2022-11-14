17-year-old girl shot to death in drive-by was homecoming queen, JROTC captain

A 17-year-old girl killed in a shooting that also left a man in critical condition was her high school’s homecoming queen and captain her Jr. ROTC team.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where Towers High School junior Jaynee Chavez was shot to death in a drive-by Thursday night in front of her home.

Her friend, 23-yearold Brandon Wilson, remains in critical condition.

Chavez was known at Towers High for being a good student with big dreams of going into the Air Force.

But those dreams were cut short when police said someone pulled up and fired more than 20 shots into the car she was sitting in. A neighbor’s doorbell camera captured the gunshots -- one right after the other.

Chavez’s mother showed Fernandes her late daughter’s room last week. One-by-one, she pulled out medals that Chavez earned over the course of her short life. She’s still having a hard time believing her little girl is gone.

“I don’t know what happened, you know?” she said. Chavez’s mother doesn’t speak English as a native language, but her pain was clear despite the language barrier. She said she does not know who killed her daughter.

“The boyfriend maybe called her,” her mother said. “My daughter (was) inside, and then she go outside and no come back. That was terrible.”

Police have not released any information about any potential suspects, but said they are working on some solid leads.

