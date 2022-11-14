Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-World Cup poorer without Mane says ex-Liverpool teammate Van Dijk
DOHA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk says the World Cup will be poorer without his former clubmate Sadio Mane, even though the Dutch now face a weaker Senegal side in their Group A opener on Monday.
NBC Connecticut
Understanding FIFA's VAR Technology Ahead of 2022 World Cup
There is no worse feeling than seeing your favorite World Cup team face a bad call that costs them the game. While it's bound to happen once in a while, the introduction of VAR in soccer has significantly curbed faulty finals in soccer. The 2022 World Cup is set for...
Have England already missed their chance for World Cup glory?
As England flew out to Doha this week, the “buzzing” players immediately got back into old groups, but not cliques. This squad “isn’t built like that”. There’s a real team spirit, and sources both inside and outside the camp sincerely say you’d struggle to find a group more united at this World Cup. It might be England’s best advantage over everyone else.It might also, however, hint at a growing weakness.The group’s togetherness comes from the fact a core of the squad have been together for so long, their bonds fortified by the joy of an uplifting journey. This World Cup...
Perez, Leclerc battle for 2nd in F1, Vettel in last race
Two drivers are level on points ahead of the Formula One season finale in Abu Dhabi — but this time it's only for second place
Comments / 0