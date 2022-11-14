ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Understanding FIFA's VAR Technology Ahead of 2022 World Cup

There is no worse feeling than seeing your favorite World Cup team face a bad call that costs them the game. While it's bound to happen once in a while, the introduction of VAR in soccer has significantly curbed faulty finals in soccer. The 2022 World Cup is set for...
The Independent

Have England already missed their chance for World Cup glory?

As England flew out to Doha this week, the “buzzing” players immediately got back into old groups, but not cliques. This squad “isn’t built like that”. There’s a real team spirit, and sources both inside and outside the camp sincerely say you’d struggle to find a group more united at this World Cup. It might be England’s best advantage over everyone else.It might also, however, hint at a growing weakness.The group’s togetherness comes from the fact a core of the squad have been together for so long, their bonds fortified by the joy of an uplifting journey. This World Cup...

