ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman tells boyfriend’s mom she doesn’t want to marry her son: ‘You don’t get to decide about that’

By Emerald Pellot
intheknow.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

I Don't Want To Meet My Son's New Girlfriend—What Should I Do?

My son has been through a great deal of one-night stands. However, he has been living with a woman for a couple of months now and wants me to meet her. He has made it very clear that he does not want to get engaged, and I know it may sound harsh but I do not want to meet this girl until he has made some sort of commitment to her. I simply do not want to get involved.
Lefty Graves

Man leaves 12-year-old daughter alone with 3 men she doesn’t know so he can meet up with girlfriend

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I had been neighbors for over 11 years. I was there the day she, her husband, and their children moved into the house next to me. We became fast friends and enjoyed spending time together and watching our children play together.
intheknow.com

Sister refuses to be maid of honor after being told she can’t bring her family: ‘What a hypocrite’

A maid of honor (MOH) pulled out of a wedding because she had children “born outside of marriage.”. She shared the incident on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. She has two children with her boyfriend of 10 years. Her sister Nina has two children from a previous boyfriend and is pregnant with her current fiance Dan’s child. Nina and Dan have been together for two years.
The Independent

Woman questions whether she was wrong to find new apartment after her boyfriend asks her to pay $2,500 in rent

A woman has questioned whether she was wrong to move into a different apartment after her boyfriend asked her to pay $2,500 in rent for the condo they shared. The 24 year old, who goes by the username U/idiotrichboyfriend on Reddit, posed the question in the subreddit AITA [Am I the A**hole], where she wrote: “AITA for moving out because I don’t want to help my boyfriend out with rent?”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Stay-at-home mom films everything she does in a day after boyfriend says she doesn't do anything

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A young mom went viral on social media after she single-handedly disproved the widespread misconception that stay-at-home moms have it easy. Responding to her boyfriend's ignorant comment that she does nothing while he works all day, TikTok user sierra_not_ciara filmed a day in her to show the endless list of tasks and chores she has to deal with. "I just want to feel appreciated... so many things I didn’t even record," the mom-of-two captioned the now-viral video. The clip showed the 22-year-old tending to her children's needs while simultaneously running around the house to keep it as clean as possible.
Shams

Special Bond Between Siblings: Big brothers pause devices to put baby sister to sleep

@stevenbb12345 / TikTok (Screenshot) The Reddit forum is honoring the unique relationship between siblings due to a popular video. Over 118,000 people voted for the clip in the "Made Me Smile" forum. Three siblings were recorded in a bedroom in black and white, and the caption read, "Siblings are the only 'enemy' who we couldn't live without."
Slate

Help! I Refused to Help My Sister Catch Her Cheating Husband. She’s Furious.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Happy Monday! Let’s get started…. Q. Dreading Thanksgiving: I’ve been struggling with my relationship with my sister for some time. Five years ago, she asked me to loan her $5,000. She believed her spouse was cheating on her, and I fully believe he was. When she confronted him, he refused to fess up. She had been breaking into his email and accounts to try to find evidence of his wrongdoing. She asked to borrow the money to install hidden surveillance in her home to gather evidence of his infidelity. I was in between jobs at the time and had not secured a new position. Meanwhile, I was also moving from one very expensive city to another and felt cash poor at the time. When I shared this, she told me I could just put the $5,000 on my credit card. I didn’t think this was wise on multiple fronts, I didn’t feel I was in a position to be loaning money when I was without a job. Plus, I also struggled with the idea of my sister invading her husband’s privacy in their home and the potential legalities of this, even if he’s up to no good. In the end, I spent all the cash in my accounts and maxed out my credit card before I received a paycheck so I felt I was justified in being cautious about loaning such a large sum when I was unemployed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy