Murray, UT

Zucchini Pizza Bites

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams, owner of Kulia Wear, shared an easy gluten free that will be a big hit for everyone. Williams calls it “bagel bites on zucchini.” These can make a fun appetizer as well. Ingredients:. 2 Large Zucchini. 4 oz Shredded...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Chocolate Dipped Oreos

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chocolate lovers, listen up! Mari León, owner of “Celestial Creations by Mi Amore” joined us in the GTU kitchen with a treat that is both esthetic and delicious to eat. Chocolate-covered Oreos decorated to perfection make the perfect dessert this holiday season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Coconut Eggnog

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Put a twist on a seasonal favorite; eggnog! Mari León, owner of “Celestial Creations by Mi Amore” joined us in the GTU kitchen with a Coconut Eggnog recipe you can try this holiday season. Ingredients:. 1 can evaporated...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
‘Human Food’ You Can Incorporate Into Your Dog’s Diet

PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Walk a day in your pet’s paws and imagine eating the same meal every single day. Drool is a healthy dog treat company based in Park City, Utah. Owner and co-owner Kris Johnson and Sadie Gabler joined us in the studio with some smiley fur friends. They hope to teach viewers how to improve their dog’s health by incorporating real food into their routine.
PARK CITY, UT
Donate toys and get rewards with Papa Murphy’s; Get locations here!

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (The Daily Dish) — Now through December 18th, 2022 you can donate a new unwrapped toy to any Papa Murphy’s Pizza location and receive an incentive!. The program accepts donations for toddlers to teens up to age 16. This year, the program is in special need of gifts for older teens. Some great gift ideas for teens include Bluetooth Speakers, Sports Equipment, and Beauty Products.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Elevated Outfits For The Holidays

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Have you heard? Bold colors and patterns are IN for fall 2022. Tijana Fitozovic, owner of Her Kind Apparel, curated looks with our hosts in mind. Nicea, Brianne, Surae and Deena each sported a different look from the new collection. Founded...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Exciting City Weekly Awards Announced On GTU

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – The year is wrapping up and it is time again for Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of 2022 awards. The executive editor and founder of City Weekly, Pete Saltas, and freelance writer, Cat Palmer, joined us on the show with a big announcement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Comfy and Chic Thanksgiving Outfit Inspo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Whether you prefer to dress up or dress down for the Thanksgiving festivities, style expert Dani Slaugh has you covered when it comes to choosing what to wear for the holiday. Many of us know the feeling when the jeans start...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Getting a look into luxury living at this new community in Syracuse

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — It can take time to find a home where we see ourselves growing old. The exception is, oftentimes, when elegance is brought to the table by a home so stunning it checks all the boxes and more. This level of luxury is now coming to Syracuse, Utah with a vibrant new community by Woodside Homes offering an upscale experience at a more affordable value.
SYRACUSE, UT
Sitting down for Thanksgiving with “The Waltons”

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Catch up with “The Waltons” this Thanksgiving as they reunite on the CW. The movie captures the spirit of the holiday as they take viewers back to 1934 for a harvest festival. Stars of the film Teddy Sears, playing...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The 3 important areas to check on our cars for winter driving

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Winter weather is certainly going to hit hard this season here in Utah, which means drivers must move fast if they want any hope of braving the rougher roads ahead. There are several things to do to prepare for winter, but our friends at Ken Garff Automotive Group have narrowed the list down to 3 essential areas that every driver must check before hazardous conditions hit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Declining the weigh in at the doctor’s office for non-biased care

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – One can hope they can go into the doctor’s office and receive helpful and unbiased care, with no strife. However unfortunately, healthcare providers are often among those with the highest rates of negative attitudes towards fat people. Research shows doctors spend less time with fat patients and that their belief systems about fat bodies can lead to misdiagnosis, late diagnosis and sometimes no diagnosis at all. Fat people’s bodies are often blamed for their symptoms, and many times the only solution given is weight loss. Body Acceptance Coach, Kelsie Jepsen, wants to educate people how they can rally behind weight-neutral care.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Using cutting-edge laser treatments to clear acne and improve skin health

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While it’s common to attribute acne breakouts to hormone changes and youth, these types of skin conditions can actually be experienced by individuals of all ages and backgrounds. And as our skin sees plenty of exposure during the summer months, this winter season is the perfect time to rejuvenate our complexions. For those looking to have their healthiest skin, Symphony Medical Spa in Utah is now offering a next-level aesthetic at an unbeatable value.
TOOELE, UT
International Survivors of Suicide Day, a day of honor and remembrance

PARK CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a day to come together. Greg and Lori Smith are hosting an event in relation to it. International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a day when suicide loss survivors can gather together to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope. It was signed into a day of remembrance by U.S. Congress in 1999 after Harry Reid lost his father to suicide.
PARK CITY, UT

