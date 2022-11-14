Read full article on original website
Smart & Final to Open Smart & Final Extra! Store in San Jose, California; Carlos Santa Cruz Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - Smaller, faster, stronger. Smart & Final is hitting the ground running on a new store location in San Jose, California, for its Smart & Final Extra! format, built for household and business customers in California’s Santa Clara County. “I’ve worked for Smart & Final since...
Bay Area's Muwekma Ohlone tribe struggles to get official recognition
SAN JOSE -- When Monica Arellano drives across the Santa Clara Valley with her 12-year-old son Lucas, she's reminded of the hundreds of generations of her Muwekma Ohlone ancestors who originally called this area home. "You never know when you're going to see a sacred site or walking over a sacred site. I mean, these homes are probably built on top of human remains," Arellando said. As a tribal leader and a mom, Monica wants to keep alive a connection to the land which was reaffirmed on a recent visit to a historic site. Just inside San Jose's...
San Jose won’t lose homeless funds after Newsom’s threat
San Jose and Santa Clara County won’t lose a dime after Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened to withhold state funding for homeless services. Earlier this month, Newsom announced a halt to the planned distribution of $1 billion from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) grant program because the plans presented by qualifying jurisdictions would not have done enough to reduce homelessness. The governor said funds would be on hold at least until he convened a meeting this Friday with local leaders on the state’s approach to homelessness.
Mysteriously discarded ballots will be counted toward Santa Clara County election results
A batch of Santa Clara County ballots found discarded in a mountain ravine will be counted toward the Nov. 8 election results, officials confirmed Wednesday. The 36 ballots were found in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 11 near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 and both the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and the United States Postal Service are investigating how they ended up there. The incident comes as voters across the county eagerly await the results of key races that will have major implications for the future of the region.
San Jose-headquartered Roku slashes jobs
The list just keeps getting longer. Another Silicon Valley tech company, Roku, announced layoffs for 200 of its workers on Thursday.
Meet San Jose’s new mayor, Matt Mahan, the city government rookie who edged out a political veteran
The San Jose Mayor’s race has finally been decided, a week and change after Election Day, with rookie City Councilmember Matt Mahan barely edging out a veteran politician in the South Bay and current Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Chavez conceded the race this week, as reported by the Mercury News. Mahan had the support of the current mayor, Sam Liccardo, who held the mayor's office for the past eight years.
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
Kaiser Permanente distributing free flu vaccines in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – With the triple threat of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu looming, health officials are encouraging people to get both the COVID-19 shot and the flu shot. Wednesday in San Jose, a big step forward was taken toward reaching underserved communities. Those picking up groceries at Mexican Heritage Plaza in East […]
Santa Clara County Officials Confirm Increase of Influenza-like Illnesses
Santa Clara County health officials confirmed visits for influenza-like illnesses have increased in the county. In a press conference held Wednesday, health officials explained data shows the weekly percentage of emergency visits has tripled from the 2019-2020 flu season numbers. The Public Health Department is now adding a new tool...
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
Cindy Chavez Concedes to Matt Mahan in Race for San Jose Mayor
Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded Wednesday to San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan in the race to be San Jose's next mayor. Mahan and Chavez both were looking to succeed outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo as leader of the Bay Area's largest city. The two candidates raised a combined $8.5 million over the course of the campaign, the most expensive in the city's history.
$2 million lottery ticket sold in San Bruno
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A lottery ticket worth more than $2 million was sold at a San Bruno gas station before Tuesday’s drawing, according to Mega Millions’ website. The ticket had all five winning numbers, but not the Megaball number. It was good for $2,082,652. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61 […]
East San Jose councilmember ousted by newcomer
Challenger Bien Doan has claimed victory in the San Jose City Council District 7 race, unexpectedly defeating incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza. Doan finished the race with 53.7% of the vote, or 9,004 votes. Esparza trailed behind, finishing with 46.2% of the vote, or 7,748 votes. The challenger won by a margin of 1,256 votes, with 91% of ballots counted more than a week after election day.
Tuesday Morning Topline: Sideshow Law Helped San Jose Police Make Huge Bust
The UC academic worker strike is moving into its second day. Unions representing some 48,000 teaching assistants, researchers, and others are demanding a rise in base pay from an average of $24,000 per year to $54,000 per year. [KTVU]. What fresh hell awaits you this fine Tuesday? Oh, just Trump...
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor Wins Re-Election Beating 49ers’ Multi-Million Dollar Campaign Against Her
Mayor Lisa Gillmor was outspent by millions of dollars and still won re-election. The 49ers targeted Gillmor and spent an unprecedented amount of money in a Santa Clara election to beat her. They spent over $4.5 million and failed big time. As of Wednesday’s official tally, Gillmor led by 696...
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
