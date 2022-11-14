Read full article on original website
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Charlotte County debris removal doing more than just clearing streets
Gleason said damaged trees are part of the nearly 2 million cubic yards of debris, collected by the county since Ian.
usf.edu
Sarasota County adds Hurricane Ian makeup days to the academic calendar
Sarasota County students will attend classes for an additional two days to make up for days lost to Hurricane Ian. The extra school days are Jan. 9 and March 20, which were previously scheduled as professional days for teachers and staff. The dates fall on the Mondays after the winter...
Englewood residents claim Ian debris dump endangers protected tortoises
At one point there were only a few dozen piles of Ian-related debris rising above an Englewood neighborhood near Buchan airport.
The Daily South
This Historic Florida Inn Has Perfected The Art Of An Old-Fashioned Christmas
There are no commercial flights to Boca Grande, Florida, and there probably never will be. Arriving on Gasparilla Island by car offers the first lesson in how you will spend your time there—in low gear. Normally, moving at 35 miles per hour would feel like steering through molasses to me, but driving into the village, I actually wanted to dip below the speed limit. I felt a tingle in the air, something charged but relaxed at the same time, and it immediately seemed disrespectful to race onto the golf cart-laden streets. I’m not the only one who feels that way.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: The sound of nuptials
Noise complaint from land: A resident who did not wish to meet with police called in a complaint of noise. Officers who responded reported hearing music coming from the direction of a private club that was hosting a wedding. The officer ascertained the level of noise was not unreasonable for the hour. The officer reported his findings to a supervisor and went on about his work.
Roofing company makes good on promise to fix Port Charlotte veteran's roof
One week ago, Fox 4 introduced you to a retired Lt. Col. struggling to find any help to fix his roof tarp after Nicole.
usf.edu
After Ian, North Port residents face exorbitant utility fees. City leaders want to change that
In North Port, some mobile home residents who are rebuilding after Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: pay $55 for continued water and sewage service or pay a $77 disconnection fee and incur a $27,000 bill for future reconnection. Utilities director Nancy Gallinaro said this is an oversight of...
Longboat Observer
Bath & Racquet Club redevelopment wins final approval
For half a century, the Bath & Racquet Club had been an integral part of Sarasota’s south side. Closed since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, new owner Sarasota Springs LLC has cleared the final approval hurdle and redevelopment of the 13.42-acre site just off South Tamiami Trail could begin within weeks.
floridaweekly.com
There are reasons why Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is second largest in the nation
Here’s a fact you might not know: The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Punta Gorda Lodge 2606 is the second largest in the United States. Its membership of 5,196 is topped only by the 5,250-strong roster of BPOE Greater Wildwood (New Jersey) Lodge 1896. This broaches the question: How...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County property tax bills to arrive in the mail next week
Homeowners, prepare for your property tax bill to arrive in the mail next week. The delayed bill means you have more time to pay, and you’ll still get a 4% discount if you pay early. Pure Chance is the name of Scott Hufford’s boat. It has seen a lot...
Progress on Fort Myers Beach as multiple businesses are starting to reopen
Progress on Fort Myers Beach as multiple businesses are starting to reopen. It's bringing a sense of hope to Southwest Florida.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Pickleball Club planning indoor facility in Fort Myers
The Pickleball Club announced the acquisition of a 3-acre site in Fort Myers with construction of a facility to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and an anticipated opening in 2024. The company’s strategic plan is to deploy more than $180 million to build at least 15 private, indoor pickleball clubs throughout Florida. The company is a privately-owned business, focused on meeting the demand for indoor amenity-based pickleball facilities. In addition to the Lakewood Ranch, Fort Myers and Venice locations, the company has locations in Port St. Lucie, Bonita Springs and The Villages in its development portfolio. It has four sites under development, including the Lakewood Ranch club, which is scheduled to open in January 2023. Earlier this month, the company announced its sixth site under contract in The Villages in Sumter County.
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!
Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach shrimping industry tries salvaging 43 boats after Hurricane Ian
While a few coastal businesses have opened following Hurricane Ian, one faces more challenges than most. The Sept. 28 storm devastated the Fort Myers Beach shrimping industry. The two largest companies, Trico Shrimp Company and Erickson and Jensen, discovered in the storm’s aftermath all but one of their shrimping boats washed ashore from storm surge.
Longboat Observer
Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton
After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
WINKNEWS.com
6 arrested by unlicensed contractor task force in North Port, 3 more wanted
The North Port Police Department has arrested six people due to an undercover investigation into unlicensed contractors. Police say an unlicensed contractor task force was established on November 1 called “Operation Con-Tractor.”. North Port detectives say they called the numbers advertised by several contractors on roadside signs and community...
Venice pet rescue damaged by Hurricane Ian gets surprise from ‘Chewy Claus’
A pet rescue damaged by Hurricane Ian got a surprise from online pet retailer Chewy during its new holiday "Letters to Chewy Claus" campaign.
Longboat Observer
Mustangs on parade in Lakewood Ranch car show
When the 30th annual Ponies Under the Palms Mustang and Ford Show begins Nov. 20 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, the beauty of the cars will be just a part of the show. The major entertainment will be the stories told by the owners and the spectators about what makes each vehicle special.
Longboat Observer
Locals-first market blossoms on Lakewood Main Street
For nearly two years — during a pandemic that threatened the longevity of small businesses everywhere — local business owners were given a prime venue to showcase and sell their wares at the Main Street Market in downtown Lakewood Ranch. And, during a time when shopping indoors was risky for many, Lakewood Ranch residents enjoyed an open-air shopping experience that gave them access to artisan-made goods and the opportunity to meet and chat with neighbors.
sarasotamagazine.com
At Meshugana Deli in Gulf Gate, Jewish Food Reigns Supreme
"Crazy delicious." That's the tagline for the new Jewish deli, Meshugana, in Gulf Gate. "Meshugana" is one of about a zillion ways to call someone a lunatic in Yiddish, and at this deli, it's crazy just how good the pastrami sandwich is. "For Adam, it's a labor of love," co-owner...
