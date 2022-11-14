ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Daily South

This Historic Florida Inn Has Perfected The Art Of An Old-Fashioned Christmas

There are no commercial flights to Boca Grande, Florida, and there probably never will be. Arriving on Gasparilla Island by car offers the first lesson in how you will spend your time there—in low gear. Normally, moving at 35 miles per hour would feel like steering through molasses to me, but driving into the village, I actually wanted to dip below the speed limit. I felt a tingle in the air, something charged but relaxed at the same time, and it immediately seemed disrespectful to race onto the golf cart-laden streets. I’m not the only one who feels that way.
BOCA GRANDE, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: The sound of nuptials

Noise complaint from land: A resident who did not wish to meet with police called in a complaint of noise. Officers who responded reported hearing music coming from the direction of a private club that was hosting a wedding. The officer ascertained the level of noise was not unreasonable for the hour. The officer reported his findings to a supervisor and went on about his work.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Bath & Racquet Club redevelopment wins final approval

For half a century, the Bath & Racquet Club had been an integral part of Sarasota’s south side. Closed since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, new owner Sarasota Springs LLC has cleared the final approval hurdle and redevelopment of the 13.42-acre site just off South Tamiami Trail could begin within weeks.
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Pickleball Club planning indoor facility in Fort Myers

The Pickleball Club announced the acquisition of a 3-acre site in Fort Myers with construction of a facility to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and an anticipated opening in 2024. The company’s strategic plan is to deploy more than $180 million to build at least 15 private, indoor pickleball clubs throughout Florida. The company is a privately-owned business, focused on meeting the demand for indoor amenity-based pickleball facilities. In addition to the Lakewood Ranch, Fort Myers and Venice locations, the company has locations in Port St. Lucie, Bonita Springs and The Villages in its development portfolio. It has four sites under development, including the Lakewood Ranch club, which is scheduled to open in January 2023. Earlier this month, the company announced its sixth site under contract in The Villages in Sumter County.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida and Beyond

26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!

Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton

After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

6 arrested by unlicensed contractor task force in North Port, 3 more wanted

The North Port Police Department has arrested six people due to an undercover investigation into unlicensed contractors. Police say an unlicensed contractor task force was established on November 1 called “Operation Con-Tractor.”. North Port detectives say they called the numbers advertised by several contractors on roadside signs and community...
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Mustangs on parade in Lakewood Ranch car show

When the 30th annual Ponies Under the Palms Mustang and Ford Show begins Nov. 20 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, the beauty of the cars will be just a part of the show. The major entertainment will be the stories told by the owners and the spectators about what makes each vehicle special.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Locals-first market blossoms on Lakewood Main Street

For nearly two years — during a pandemic that threatened the longevity of small businesses everywhere — local business owners were given a prime venue to showcase and sell their wares at the Main Street Market in downtown Lakewood Ranch. And, during a time when shopping indoors was risky for many, Lakewood Ranch residents enjoyed an open-air shopping experience that gave them access to artisan-made goods and the opportunity to meet and chat with neighbors.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

At Meshugana Deli in Gulf Gate, Jewish Food Reigns Supreme

"Crazy delicious." That's the tagline for the new Jewish deli, Meshugana, in Gulf Gate. "Meshugana" is one of about a zillion ways to call someone a lunatic in Yiddish, and at this deli, it's crazy just how good the pastrami sandwich is. "For Adam, it's a labor of love," co-owner...
SARASOTA, FL

