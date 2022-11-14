Ah, rotisserie chicken, the savior of weeknight home cooks and meal preppers everywhere. Whether you prefer to simply serve one up with a few side dishes, use it to make cozy casseroles, or make it the star of a favorite soup recipe for on-the-go lunches, rotisserie chicken is an incredibly versatile ingredient that can save you both time and money (the ultimate gift!). However, there are some important things to know when it comes to the shelf life of rotisserie chicken and proper storage methods to ensure you get the most bang for your buck and can safely streamline cooking time in the kitchen when you need it most.

17 HOURS AGO