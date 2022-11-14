Read full article on original website
12tomatoes.com
Cheesy Broccoli Rice Pie
This tasty pie is new favorite. Like a lot of kids one of my favorite ways to eat broccoli growing up was cheesy broccoli rice. It’s a simple, but very satisfying combination. If you ever wanted this dish as the main attraction at dinner then look no further than this cheesy broccoli rice pie.
The Daily South
How To Grow A Crepe Myrtle From Cuttings Or Seed
Plant propagation is a great way to grow new plants from old favorites. With a few extra planters, good potting soil, water, and a little patience, this is a cost-effective way of multiplying plants for your own landscape or to share with others. Before getting started, it's important to know...
The Daily South
How To Grow And Care For Snapdragons
Snapdragons (Antirrhinum majus) are cool season, annual flowering plants, also known as hardy annuals. They prefer cool temperatures to flower, such as early spring or a very mild winter. These flowers are called snapdragons because the individual florets resemble a dragon’s snout. Children enjoy squeezing the florets to separate the top from the bottom, like opening the dragon’s jaw. Easy to grow from seed, snapdragons have been bred extensively. There are cultivars with traditional “snap” flowers, open-faced flowers, or double flowers in all colors except for blue. Heights range from dwarf (6-15 inches), to intermediate (15-30 inches), to tall (30-48 inches). Snapdragons can be grown in rock gardens, containers, hanging baskets (especially the trailing varieties), or in the garden. They make an excellent cut flower and many cultivars have a pleasant fragrance.
Perfect Steamed Broccoli
Perfectly steamed broccoli can be a simple side to serve on its own, smothered in sauce, or tossed with cooked pasta or rice. In this easy step-by-step recipe, learn how to prep and steam broccoli so that it is vibrantly green and crisp-tender every single time. While roasted vegetables are...
The Daily South
What Are Those Bugs In My Houseplant?
Your favorite houseplant suddenly isn’t looking too great. Maybe it’s dropping leaves or you found some weird sticky substance all over it. Or perhaps you discovered something that looks suspiciously like cotton but seems to be moving! Ick! Your plant has pests, and you’ve got to act fast to save it. You also should check nearby plants for signs of infestation.
skinnytaste.com
Roasted Butternut Squash with Onions, Bacon, and Parmesan
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. Roasted Butternut Squash with Red Onions, Bacon, and Parmesan is made all in one sheet pan! An easy fall or winter side dish. Butternut Squash with Onions, Bacon, Parmesan. Roasted butternut squash screams fall, and I frequently cook with it...
Houston Chronicle
Skillet chicken casserole with broccoli is a weeknight dinner win
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pan-cooked chicken with sides of quinoa and broccoli make for a perfectly serviceable, if ho-hum, dinner on a busy weeknight. But take those same basic ingredients, marry them in a creamy, rosemary-infused parmesan sauce and bake them into one big, comforting casserole, and you have a dish that really revs some excitement. That's what's happening with this recipe, which is an even bigger win because it all happens in a single skillet.
KTLA.com
Jessica’s acorn squash lasagna will wow your Thanksgiving guests
Jessica loves traditional Thanksgiving sides, but sometimes she likes to throw a couple of things in there that might surprise her guests. Her acorn squash lasagna will do just that. “It tastes like Thanksgiving,” Jessica proclaimed upon tasting her creation. This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes,...
Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert
In some areas of the country, especially the South, sweet potatoes make regular appearances at the end of the meal, yet for many of us elsewhere, it’s a surprise to encounter them in dessert form. But they are called sweet potatoes for a reason!. This comforting, pretty and very...
Allrecipes.com
Roasted Fall Vegetables with Rosemary
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a 12 x 18 inch sheet pan with parchment paper. Combine parsnips, butternut squash, carrots, sweet potato, onion, olive oil, minced rosemary, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir to combine. Spread out vegetable mixture onto the prepared sheet pan.
Allrecipes.com
Garlic Chicken Rigatoni
Bring a large pot with water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil. Cook rigatoni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes. Drain and reserve pasta water. Meanwhile, combine tapioca starch, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Add...
WKYC
Sensational sides for Thanksgiving dinner: Brioche and foie gras stuffing, sweet potato purée
CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving is just over a week away. We know Turkey Day comes with a lot of traditions, so this week we are turning to experts for inspiration on ways to make those traditional side dishes inspirational. On Wednesday's "What's New," Jay Crawford and Betsy Kling were joined...
Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
The ideal appetizer for a holiday gathering should be bite-size and satisfyingly cheesy, have a pop of umami, and keep people coming back for more without spoiling their appetites. These cream cheese stuffed mushrooms check all the boxes. The best part is that they cannot be easier to prepare. Unlike...
The Daily South
Which Potato Is Best For Baked Potatoes?
A classic baked potato may be one of the world’s most perfect side dishes: easy, affordable, hearty, and versatile. Add the works—like butter, chives, sour cream, bacon bits, or other favorite toppings—and you can make a full meal of a baked potato all on its own. Here’s...
The Daily South
How Long Is Rotisserie Chicken Good For?
Ah, rotisserie chicken, the savior of weeknight home cooks and meal preppers everywhere. Whether you prefer to simply serve one up with a few side dishes, use it to make cozy casseroles, or make it the star of a favorite soup recipe for on-the-go lunches, rotisserie chicken is an incredibly versatile ingredient that can save you both time and money (the ultimate gift!). However, there are some important things to know when it comes to the shelf life of rotisserie chicken and proper storage methods to ensure you get the most bang for your buck and can safely streamline cooking time in the kitchen when you need it most.
The Daily South
How To Get Rid Of Pantry Moths
If you've discovered pantry moths in your home, we know it can be an uneasy feeling. We've gathered all the information you need to know about pantry moths including what they are, signs you may have an infestation, how to get rid of them if you have them, and what you can do to prevent them in the future. If you notice a moth in your pantry, we recommend acting fast so you can get the situation under control.
snapshotsincursive.com
Zesty Butter-Baked Crackers
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Zesty Butter-Baked Crackers! When you are looking for a crunchy snack and really have no interest in leaving the house, fancy crackers satisfy. More than likely, you have all the ingredients on hand. I think you’ll be surprised. In a few minutes, the kitchen will draw curiosity-seekers who put down their electronic devices to see what smells so good. Then go one step further, serve them with a slather of cream cheese, cocktail sauce, and baby shrimp. It can transform these buttery snacks into a culinary appetizer your family will remember. Better make more and hide them in the freezer.
mvmagazine.com
Quick-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges with Blackberry-Lime Butter
Make this easy side in the time it takes the turkey to rest. Two ideas converged to make this easy Thanksgiving side dish. I was inspired by the flavor and color combinations of one of my favorite fall salads: Kale Salad with Sweet Potato Fries and Blackberry-Lime Dressing. Secondly, instead of sweet potato “fries,” I often roast sweet potato wedges on weeknights. They are quick to cut up and get in the oven, and we love how the sides get so caramelized. Because the wedges are so quick-cooking, I thought for Thanksgiving they could go in the oven after the turkey comes out and is resting. Then to gussy them up, a blackberry-lime butter and a bed of baby kale.
Allrecipes.com
Skillet Zucchini and Squash
Heat butter and olive oil together in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion once butter is bubbly; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add bell pepper and cook for 1 minute. Stir in yellow squash and zucchini slices. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, for about 3 minutes.
