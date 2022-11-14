Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska cider maker takes 3rd in national competition
Two Nebraska cider makers took home big honors in a national competition. Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery, which is based near Palmyra and has a tasting room in Ashland, tied for third place overall in the U.S. Open Cider Championships held last week in Ohio. Glacial Till won a gold...
Kearney Hub
16 countries that fit inside the state of Nebraska
Nebraska's 77,347 square miles would make it a relatively large country. See some of the many countries that would fit inside a Nebraska-sized self-storage unit.
Adoption Option: Stetson at the Nebraska Humane Society
Meet Stetson! Chris was introduced to this cuddly boy at the Nebraska Humane Society. He is a boxer and American Staffordshire Terrier mix.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
omahamagazine.com
RTG Medical: FACES of Omaha 2022
RTG Medical has much to celebrate. The 20-year-old health care staffing agency—which connects health care professionals with temporary positions in facilities across the country—is readying to move into a new 54,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters at Highway 275 and Highway 30 in Fremont. “It will house all of our recruiters...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Community College Association recognizes Petersen for his board work
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A member of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors has earned a distinguished honor from the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA). Dirk Petersen was presented with the NCCA’s 2022 Governor’s Award during the organization’s annual meeting recently in Grand Island. The award is presented annually to one board member from five of the state’s community college areas.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska gains $850,000 from gaming tax revenue in October
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released the October monthly gaming tax revenue report on Monday. This information detailed both the total Nebraska gaming tax revenue and a breakdown of tax revenue distribution. This report is the first report generated by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission containing a full month’s worth of gaming tax data.
NebraskaTV
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
knopnews2.com
Troopers conducting special enforcement efforts in western Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are working overtime to keep motorists and road crews safe through localized enforcement efforts in multiple parts of the state. This effort includes specific enforcement operations in the Nebraska panhandle and other areas of western Nebraska. In October, troopers...
Kearney Hub
'On the chunky side' — Nebraska mountain lion ends 700-mile trip with ticks, scars and a few extra pounds
The Nebraska-born mountain lion didn’t miss many meals on its 700-mile walk to Illinois. “He has been a very successful predator,” said Joe Taft, who runs the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Indiana, where the young male ended up two weeks ago. “He’s on the chunky side for a boy who’s done a whole lot of walking.”
unk.edu
Like the surprising amount of cornfields, Tariro Chinhamo has opportunity to grow in Nebraska
Professional goal: After graduation, I hope to land a job in construction and work my way up the ladder to one day become a project manager. Fun fact: I am a self-taught pianist. Why did you decide to study in the U.S.?. There is a higher level of education and...
klkntv.com
Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
News Channel Nebraska
Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha
It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
Lawmaker: Kansas should cut ties with foster care contractor
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state's contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of scheming to defraud the organization out of at least $4.7 million. The federal indictments this month against the Rev....
3 News Now
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly
Curtis is the county seat in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
HuskerExtra.com
'I’d love to stay’: Mickey Joseph open to staying at Nebraska as assistant depending on role
LINCOLN — Interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph hasn’t had an interview for NU’s permanent head coaching job, and he said Monday he hasn’t talked to NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts about the role. But Joseph would be open to staying on NU’s staff should another coach...
News Channel Nebraska
Historic locomotives travel through southern Nebraska panhandle
LODGEPOLE - A portion of the Union Pacific Railroad's heritage fleet cruised through the southern Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. The Challenger No. 3985, TTT-6 No. 5511, Centennial No. 6936, and several passenger rail cars left steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday. They were donated to the non-profit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America this month.
