ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
The Hollywood Gossip

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #11 Into the World!!!!!

… Nick Cannon is a father once again. On November 11, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa announced that they were parents together for the third time, as the latter just gave birth to the former’s 11th kid overall. It’s a lot to keep track of, we know.
People

Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott: 'Miracle and a Blessing'

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Nick Cannon is adding another baby to his brood. The actor is expecting his eleventh baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott. Cannon, 42, and Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021. On Thursday, Scott shared a series of intimate photos with Cannon from the pair's maternity shoot together. In the pictures, Scott and Cannon are both naked in a bathtub, as the musician cradles Scott's baby bump. "This is a...
Parade

Nick Cannon Reveals How Much He Spends Yearly to Support His Children

When it comes to Nick Cannon's family, it seems the more the merrier, but taking care all those children is far from cheap!. The actor recently clarified just how much money he dishes out to finance his kids after The U.S. Sun estimated he'd be spending $3 million in child support next year.
The Independent

Nick Cannon appears to confirm he is expecting 12th child

Nick Cannon appeared to confirm that he has fathered a twelfth child, his third with Abby De La Rosa.The Masked Singer host already shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, born in June 2021, with the DJ and former radio personality.Cannon retweeted a tweet from the restaurant chain Chili’s, in which they told him they “don’t limit kids meals”, saying: “Kool, we gonna need 12 orders of the “baby” back ribs!!!”.The news follows model Alyssa Scott’s confirmation in October that she and Cannon are expecting their second child together.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsAdult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gazeGiant octopus ‘hugs’ Canadian diver in extraordinary encounter
SheKnows

Nick Cannon Is Officially Expecting His 12th Child & We’re Gonna Need a Flow Chart

We’ve never seen anyone experience baby fever like Nick Cannon. Just last week, he and Alyssa Scott announced the imminent arrival of their second child together, and last night, Abby De La Rosa revealed she’s currently expecting her third child with Cannon, making The Masked Singer host a soon-to-be dad of 12. The timelines are clearly overlapping, so in an attempt to make the Nick Cannon-to-baby pipeline a little clearer, we’re breaking down the full timeline of the media personality’s romantic relationships that resulted in his 12 bundles of joy. We’re throwing it back to 2011 when Cannon was married to...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon’s 11th Baby, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, Has Arrived

The entertainer has welcomed a handful of children this year, and still has at least one more on the way with Alyssa Scott. The Cannon clan is expanding once again. It’s been a busy year for Wild ‘N Out entertainer Nick Cannon, who has welcomed no shortage of babies in recent months – all of them from different women. The California native has long been open about his desire to have a large family, but much of the world continues to look on in disapproval as paternity announcements seemingly come in from every direction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ brutally roasts Nick Cannon over his multiple kids: ‘I don’t want to get pregnant’

Social media users have been relentlessly poking fun at Nick Cannon over his multiple kids (as of this writing, he has fathered 11 children with a 12th on the way), and now even “The Masked Singer” is getting in on the action. During Wednesday’s “Comedy Roast Night” episode of Fox’s reality TV show, panelist Ken Jeong and contestant Snowstorm brutally roasted the talented host on multiple occasions. “I know Nick is tired. He’s been up all night memorizing his kids’ names,” Jeong stated at the start of the show during his brief stand-up routine. That comment got a big laugh from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy