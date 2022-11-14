This is hilarious considering all the RED STATES finished counting the votes within hours after the elections and all the states still undecided are DEMOCRATS states! I just love al the criticism of the REPUBLICANS all the while the DEMOCRATS create one diaster after another!
It's pretty simple. Follow the rules provide proper ID # and fill out the mail in ballot as per the instructions! If you don't have proper ID to display you can't buy beer, get on a plane, get a library card, rent a house or apartment, tag your vehicle and so on!
You would think after so many years of voting 🗳 that we would have this simple task down to an art... Yet we look like fools every election cycle. 🤦🤦🤦
Related
Double standard? Texas assigns unusual urgency to Democratic county's election mishaps
INTERACTIVE MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in the Texas gubernatorial election?
Lina Hidalgo calls out 'dangerous' denials of Harris County election results
Texas Judge Bars League of Women Voters from Registering New Citizens to Vote
Who Are The Texas State Senate Freshman?
Governor Greg Abbott Rules Out Exceptions for Rape or Incest in Anti-Abortion Law
Texas lawmakers file state bills targeting Austin
What Greg Abbott’s decisive win over Beto O’Rourke portends for his future
Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas elects first woman to become second chief, a lifelong position
Meet The Freshman Class Of Texas 88th Legislative Session
Governor Abbott says no mandatory COVID Vax for students
Not many Texas Republicans Embraced Trump's 2024 Announcement
Texas Republicans waste no time filing anti-transgender bills ahead of next legislative session
Democrats and Rights Groups Criticize Gov. Greg Abbott's Call for Probe of Harris County Vote
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 Election
Abbott tells Biden, "you must reinstate the policies you eliminated to protect against invasion"
Texas laws allow teachers to carry guns at school with little regulation
O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in US
Reform Austin
Reform Austin (RA) was created to inform Texans about politics and politicians. We produce high-quality investigative reporting and news analysis from a network of local correspondents to engage readers about what goes on behind the doors of our state Capitol through our daily news site, Reform Austin News. Reform Austin is dedicated to increasing public awareness regarding the use of tax dollars and the policies that shape everyday life in Texas. We provide independent reporting for a better Texas and are focused on long-form, investigative and enterprise stories. We believe that a story doesn’t always have to be written to be effective. We embrace a multi-platform, digital-first, engagement-driven approach to journalism for all audiences. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 133