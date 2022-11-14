ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 133

TEXAS LADY 4
4d ago

This is hilarious considering all the RED STATES finished counting the votes within hours after the elections and all the states still undecided are DEMOCRATS states! I just love al the criticism of the REPUBLICANS all the while the DEMOCRATS create one diaster after another!

Reply(41)
31
Gary Jeppesen
3d ago

It's pretty simple. Follow the rules provide proper ID # and fill out the mail in ballot as per the instructions! If you don't have proper ID to display you can't buy beer, get on a plane, get a library card, rent a house or apartment, tag your vehicle and so on!

Reply(5)
17
Primate
3d ago

You would think after so many years of voting 🗳 that we would have this simple task down to an art... Yet we look like fools every election cycle. 🤦🤦🤦

Reply
6
Related
Reform Austin

Who Are The Texas State Senate Freshman?

Now that the November elections are over and in the past, we must focus on the future of Texas, which will be determined during the 88th legislative session, which is scheduled to begin on January 10th. The Texas Legislature is a bicameral body composed of a 31-member Senate and a...
TEXAS STATE
Mae A.

Governor Greg Abbott Rules Out Exceptions for Rape or Incest in Anti-Abortion Law

Pro-abortion activists protesting Texas' strict abortion laws.Photo by Gayatri Malhotra/Unsplash. Texas Governor Greg Abbott dashed hopes that he might revisit the state’s near-total ban against abortions to allow the procedure in cases of rape and incest, despite overwhelming support for the exceptions, according to an interview with the State of Texas news show which aired Sunday.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

What Greg Abbott’s decisive win over Beto O’Rourke portends for his future

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - An unprecedented pandemic that shut down the state economy and killed thousands of Texans. A power-grid failure that left millions freezing in the dark. The deadliest school shooting in the state’s history. The end of a 50-year constitutional right to get an abortion. A restless right flank. And then Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Governor Abbott says no mandatory COVID Vax for students

Austin, Tx (FOX44) – – Governor Greg Abbott Thursday directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. Instead, Texas law overrides a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Not many Texas Republicans Embraced Trump's 2024 Announcement

Not many Texas Republicans have publicly endorsed Trump's 2024 campaign.Jon Tyson/Unsplash. Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he's seeking the White House again in 2024 and most key Texas Republicans have stayed quiet on their social media channels, and not endorsed the former president as he faces heat for the party's underwhelming midterm performance.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas laws allow teachers to carry guns at school with little regulation

Watch the CBS Reports documentary "Guns in the Classroom" in the video player above, or stream the premiere on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. or 2 a.m. ET on the free CBS News app.Since January, 50 people have been killed and 122 injured in at least 152 incidents of gunfire on school grounds across the U.S. To respond to the threat of such attacks, some districts — in at least 29 states that allow it — have taken the controversial step of authorizing school staff, other than security guards, to carry firearms on campus. Texas is one of...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The leaders of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for governor generally defended their strategy Monday, saying they made a valiant effort despite a formidable incumbent and national headwinds. At the same time, they said they were looking into a range of decisions they made on the way to an 11-percentage-point loss to Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reform Austin (RA) was created to inform Texans about politics and politicians. We produce high-quality investigative reporting and news analysis from a network of local correspondents to engage readers about what goes on behind the doors of our state Capitol through our daily news site, Reform Austin News. Reform Austin is dedicated to increasing public awareness regarding the use of tax dollars and the policies that shape everyday life in Texas. We provide independent reporting for a better Texas and are focused on long-form, investigative and enterprise stories. We believe that a story doesn’t always have to be written to be effective. We embrace a multi-platform, digital-first, engagement-driven approach to journalism for all audiences. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy