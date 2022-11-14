ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

101.5 KNUE

Nine Longview, TX Holiday Events To Get You In The Christmas Spirit

The City of Longview has scheduled holiday events starting this week through December to spread cheer throughout the region. Get ready to celebrate the holidays in Longview with events that will put you into the holiday spirit from Thanksgiving dinner to Christmas social events, there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy!
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Carriage rides through trail of Christmas lights in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Horse-drawn carriage rides in the historic Azalea District are returning to Tyler next Friday, Nov. 25 for the holiday season. Cowboy carriages will be located behind Bergfeld Park Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. until New Year’s Eve. This is a special way to spend time with […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday giveaway with Tyler church

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church will have a drive-thru holiday food box distribution. The event will take place on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Bapitist Church in Tyler (1607 Troup Highway). Holiday food boxes will...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas

TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Man Wants You to Blast H-E-B with Calls Until They Open One in Longview, TX

One man in Longview was so eager to convince H-E-B to come to East Texas, he asked East Texans to call the H-E-B corporate office every. single. day. Granted, we have quite a few grocery stores in East Texas. Some even offer something out of the ordinary. Examples would be Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and of course, Fresh by Brookshire's. But of course, we also have Wal-Mart, Super 1, etc.
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

Power restored to south Tyler after outage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are nearly 700 people without power in south Tyler on Wednesday morning. According to ONCOR, 670 people are without power and the company expects restoration by noon. An employee at Green Acres Baptist Church said they are on emergency power and have been told the neighborhood is experiencing an outage.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for third time this month

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One of the Green Street bridges in Longview has claimed another victim. About 2:30 Tuesday afternoon the railroad overpass at Green and Nelson was hit by a box truck. This time the driver was able to back out and park nearby out of traffic. Longview Police...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday

Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Water line break in Kilgore leads to traffic advisory

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Due to a break in a water line, Kilgore Police Department announced a traffic advisory for drivers to seek alternate routes if you travel Woodlawn Street between US 259 S and Commerce Street. City crews are currently working on the water line break on Woodlawn near S Martin Street. To get […]
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Longview house fires cause about $20,000 in damage

LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after three house fires in Longview caused about $20,000 in damage last Friday. According to the Longview Fire Department, the blazes were on Della Lane, East Melton and Ealine Street. Around 9:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the East Melton address, where they...
LONGVIEW, TX
