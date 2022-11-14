Read full article on original website
Nine Longview, TX Holiday Events To Get You In The Christmas Spirit
The City of Longview has scheduled holiday events starting this week through December to spread cheer throughout the region. Get ready to celebrate the holidays in Longview with events that will put you into the holiday spirit from Thanksgiving dinner to Christmas social events, there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy!
Carriage rides through trail of Christmas lights in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Horse-drawn carriage rides in the historic Azalea District are returning to Tyler next Friday, Nov. 25 for the holiday season. Cowboy carriages will be located behind Bergfeld Park Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. until New Year’s Eve. This is a special way to spend time with […]
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday giveaway with Tyler church
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church will have a drive-thru holiday food box distribution. The event will take place on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Bapitist Church in Tyler (1607 Troup Highway). Holiday food boxes will...
Melz Birthday Turkey Giveaway For East Texas Senior Citizens
We do this every year about this time as my birthday once again approaches. But instead of asking YOU for gifts, I want to GIVE BACK to you East Texas, especially to our elderly and senior citizens who made have trouble enjoying Thanksgiving this year. Once Again, I'm Teaming Up...
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas
TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
Longview Community Ministries provides free coats in annual event
LONGVIEW, Texas — NOTE FOR WEB: Story aired on Sunday's show at 10:17 p.m. It’s the season of giving for an East Texas community as Longview Community Ministries held its annual "Coats for Kids" event. Parents were able to choose from over 500 coats at the Sunday event...
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
Man Wants You to Blast H-E-B with Calls Until They Open One in Longview, TX
One man in Longview was so eager to convince H-E-B to come to East Texas, he asked East Texans to call the H-E-B corporate office every. single. day. Granted, we have quite a few grocery stores in East Texas. Some even offer something out of the ordinary. Examples would be Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and of course, Fresh by Brookshire's. But of course, we also have Wal-Mart, Super 1, etc.
Friends, family gather for Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell funeral
Friends, family, and the local law enforcement community are gathering Friday morning for the memorial service of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr.
ketk.com
Power restored to south Tyler after outage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are nearly 700 people without power in south Tyler on Wednesday morning. According to ONCOR, 670 people are without power and the company expects restoration by noon. An employee at Green Acres Baptist Church said they are on emergency power and have been told the neighborhood is experiencing an outage.
KLTV
Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for third time this month
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One of the Green Street bridges in Longview has claimed another victim. About 2:30 Tuesday afternoon the railroad overpass at Green and Nelson was hit by a box truck. This time the driver was able to back out and park nearby out of traffic. Longview Police...
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler
I am a publicist and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday
Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
Shreveport Loses Another Youree Drive Business
Another blow to the retail world in southeast Shreveport. The Youree Drive corridor grew quickly and retail spots popped up from Southfield all the way out to Bert Kouns and beyond over the past 20 years. But that huge boom has slowed up a bit over the past couple of years.
Lanes reopened after overturned 18-wheeler closes traffic on Highway 271 in Tyler
UPDATE: All lanes of traffic on Highway 271 have been reopened, according to Tyler Police. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police are on the scene of a Thursday morning crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler in the 8800 block of Highway 271. Officials said all lanes of traffic on the highway are closed and drivers are […]
Cason residents who lost home due to tornado say it’s taking longer to make repairs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It’s been two weeks since an EF-3 tornado moved through Morris County. Some people in that area say it’s taking a bit longer to recover from the damage. Residents in Cason near Daingerfield mentioned they are frustrated with how slow the repair process is. They also say they are blessed […]
Water line break in Kilgore leads to traffic advisory
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Due to a break in a water line, Kilgore Police Department announced a traffic advisory for drivers to seek alternate routes if you travel Woodlawn Street between US 259 S and Commerce Street. City crews are currently working on the water line break on Woodlawn near S Martin Street. To get […]
Tyler mother diagnosed with rare chronic illness, goes viral sharing story on TikTok
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman woke up one day and couldn't walk. Test after test, doctors eventually realized she had a rare, chronic illness. Makayla Johnson, 20, took to social media -- going viral on TikTok as millions watched her story - her struggle - and her fight to press on.
Body of East Texas missing man found half a mile from where he was last seen
UPDATE – The body of an East Texas missing man was found on Wednesday. William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City, was located in the Latch Community in Upshur County in a pasture creek bed close to North Live Oak Road, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. He was found about half a mile […]
Longview house fires cause about $20,000 in damage
LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after three house fires in Longview caused about $20,000 in damage last Friday. According to the Longview Fire Department, the blazes were on Della Lane, East Melton and Ealine Street. Around 9:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the East Melton address, where they...
