Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Couples Make Mistakes In Relationship Communication
“I can order takeout now so that it’s ready when we get there to pick it up!”. My husband insisted on placing the order itself. This was a common occurrence, and even though it seemed so trivial, I began to have a meltdown.
These 6 Types of Dysfunctional Communication Are Ruining Your Relationship
If you want to be in a healthy relationship with someone, the silent treatment is never okay.
How asexuals navigate romantic relationships
Though an estimated 1% of people identify as asexual – a sexual orientation most commonly defined as lacking sexual attraction – asexual people remain relatively invisible and are rarely researched. For these reasons, they’re frequently subjected to discrimination and stereotyping. For example, it’s often assumed that all people who are asexual are also “aromantic” – that they aren’t interested in being in romantic relationships or aren’t capable of doing so. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Asexuality exists on a spectrum, and there is a wide range in how the members of this group experience sexuality and romance. In a...
icytales.com
How to Be Witty and Charming- 18 Simple Tips
Wit is an amazing ability to respond quickly and spontaneously to a specific situation. Rather than mugging up a few funny lines or witty responses, try learning how to create creative responses. Knowing how to be witty does not always happen naturally, but you can learn how to impress people...
How often most couples fight and the benefits of getting into an argument, according to therapists
Avoiding a hostile disagreement is sometimes as simple as saying "I'm feeling frustrated" rather than "You're making me mad."
CNBC
Here's the No. 1 thing that makes relationships successful, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 couples about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships. In a lab study,...
psychologytoday.com
How to Love Someone With Attachment Issues
Research suggests that, when it comes to our close relationships, people generally fall into one of three ‘attachment style’ categories. It's important to first identify which type of insecure attachment style your partner possesses so you can take the right measures to address it. In the case of...
Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free
Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.
Feeling Alone In A Relationship Is Common
Information in this article is based on research sourced from accredited psychological sites, which are cited within the story. It is entirely possible to be with someone and still feel single.
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
Upworthy
Woman shares handy list of 'boundary phrases' to use effectively in uncomfortable situations
Setting boundaries with people, even those who are close to you, can prove to be a very tedious task. Often people get too personal and say or do uncomfortable things that can affect us in various ways. However, various mental health experts recommend having strict boundaries in such situations but this is often easier said than done. So, a 33-year-old TikTok user took the matter into her own hands when she started her series of sharing her favorite 40 boundary phrases.
psychologytoday.com
Relationship Distress Precedes Romantic Infidelity
Researchers assessed self-reported incidences of infidelity in a representative sample of German adults and their primary romantic partners. The study results revealed that well-being declined before incidences of infidelity for both perpetrators and victims. Those who cheated on their partners showed steeper declines in well-being after their unfaithfulness compared to...
Post-Graduation: how long-term and short-term stress can affect students
Graduation can create stress in students as they transition into adulthood and have to make decisions for their future. Credit: Pearl Carey | Lantern Reporter. As the December 2022 commencement approaches, the thought of graduating can leave students questioning what to do next with pressures about jobs, living situations and feeling inadequate.
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Hr Morning
The high cost of poor communication: 6 messaging mistakes to avoid
With so many ways to communicate, the high cost of poor communication in the workplace just gets steeper. Communicating with colleagues and employees should be a breeze, considering all the channels we have – email, Slack, Teams, text, chat, phone calls, etc. But poor communication continues to plague workplaces...
marriage.com
How to Develop Secure Attachment Style in Your Relationship
Have you wondered why some people have a sense of safety and security when it comes to relationships in their lives? They are not afraid of being cheated on because they are highly confident in their partners. Also, they are not afraid to walk away from any relationship that disturbs...
Change Your Identity, Change Your Life
Are you looking to make a life change? Perhaps you've had the same goal for years of losing weight, or landing your dream job. Maybe you have wanted to go vegan or deadlift 2x your bodyweight. When looking to achieve these goals sometimes it feels so far off in the distance. Like, "that's some thing other people do... not me". It feels so far off because you've never done it. And the fact that you've never done it unfortunately is what keeps you from never doing it.
marriage.com
Attachment Issues: 10 Steps Healing Your Attachment Issues in Relationships
Did you know that you may be experiencing attachment issues in your relationship? If you are trying to get your bond back on track and you aren’t sure what is going on, this may be something to look into further. Keep reading this article for more information on attachment issues and how to fix them.
WJLA
Setting healthy boundaries with family this holiday season
7NewsDC — While the holidays bring plenty of special times with family and friends -- they can also bring a wave of stress having to navigate so many personalities at once. Work-life balance coach Nicole Tsong shared four steps to set healthy boundaries for a merry season.
Anxiety In Relationships
Anxiety is a feeling of worry, nervousness, or unease. It can be mild or severe, and it can occur in any type of relationship. Anxiety in relationships is a common problem that can cause a lot of stress in a relationship. It can be caused by several factors, such as insecurity, low self-esteem, hurt, or feeling overwhelmed.
Comments / 0