Georgia football: Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington grading out as elite tight end duo
A week after being named among the nine semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, given to the best tight end in college football, junior Darnell Washington and sophomore Brock Bowers provided another reminder of just how talented the tight end room is at Georgia. Pro Football Focus said on Wednesday...
Georgia football strength staff honors 80th anniversary of Frank Sinkwich winning the Heisman Trophy
With No. 1 Georgia set to play in its eighth and final conference game of the season, on the road against Kentucky, the strength and conditioning coaches at Georgia are back for their weekly video series entitled "#throwdownthursday," in which the staff performs an exercise or workout that pushes them.
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Mississippi State
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs traveled to Starkville for a road face-off with Mississippi State. The road Bulldogs not only prevailed in the showdown, but they had several of their youngest players contribute in some form or fashion. Georgia played 12 true freshmen on Saturday, including one who started against...
The team that could stand between UGA and repeating as National Champions
Action network college football writer Brett McMurphy joined Dukes & Bell to talk about who could be the final four in the college football playoff and the one team that could stand in the way of UGA repeating as national champions.
sportstalkatl.com
Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?
The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman updates KJ Jefferson's status, previews SEC title matchup between Georgia and LSU
Arkansas started the season 3-0 and found itself ranked in the top 10. The Razorbacks, however, have lost 5 of their last 7 games, including a tough home loss to LSU this past Saturday. They now need a win in one of their last 2 regular season games to get...
Golf Digest
Harris English is playing an extremely dangerous game with his beloved Georgia Bulldogs
Each year, the PGA Tour's RSM Classic also doubles as a University of Georgia men's golf team reunion. Many former Damn Good Dawgs have made Sea Island their home, and the ones that haven't still show up anyway just for the strokes-gained/vibes. Everywhere you look, it's Dawgs, Dawgs and more Dawgs.
Social media reacts to SEC Coach of the Year poll: Kirby Smart, Josh Heupel or Brian Kelly?
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is a two-time SEC Coach of the Year and is among those being considered for the award this season. Smart, of course, pays such things no mind as he prepares his No. 1-ranked Georgia team for a 3:30 p.m. game at Kentucky on Saturday. But...
Metro private school says other teams conspiring to block basketball team from playing
ROKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta private school said other schools are conspiring to block its basketball team from playing games. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Wilson Academy in Conyers, where the issue could keep students from getting much-needed college scholarships. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
KSLTV
Recent BYU-Idaho grad killed in stabbing in Georgia
ROME, Ga. — A Brigham Young University-Idaho alum was stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia, over the weekend. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, was found with multiple stab wounds, and was carrying a university identification card, according to an article by the Rome News-Tribune. BYU-Idaho’s alumni office confirmed that a student matching Davis’ description and hometown graduated from the university in July.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
More jobs in Covington | Gov. Kemp announces new electric vertical aircraft manufacturing facility
COVINGTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Monday the addition of a new aircraft manufacturing facility coming to Georgia. Archer Aviation will create over 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years, according to the governor. The aerospace company which is based in Santa Clara, California currently...
Students sent home after fire intentionally set in bathroom at high school in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. — Students at Cedar Shoals High School were sent home Wednesday morning after a fire in a student bathroom. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. School officials told Channel 2 Action News the fire was intentionally set but put out quickly. Even though...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Chattahoochee HS assistant principal suspended following allegation of inappropriate conduct with student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
wuga.org
Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County
After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
accesswdun.com
Northeast Georgia Health System to expand its Braselton hospital
Northeast Georgia Health System plans to expand its hospital in Braselton to meet the growing needs of the surrounding communities by adding inpatient beds and expanding the Emergency Department. This expansion, which is scheduled to break ground in late November, paves the way for several improvements at Northeast Georgia Medical...
U.S. Attorney’s Office: Georgia man who shot at repo workers and led police on chase sentenced to maximum prison term
ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Athens, Georgia, man who led police on a high-speed chase and fired shots at repo employees was sentenced to prison on a federal gun charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. 30-year-old Ceddrick Demon Mercery, also known as Stunt, is sentenced to serve 120 […]
fox5atlanta.com
‘Reckless’ driver doing donuts kills store employee in Tucker parking lot
TUCKER, Ga. - Police say a "reckless" driver struck and killed a man in the parking lot of a shopping center on Lavista Road last week. FOX 5 has learned that man was an employee at a store inside the plaza, trying to stop the driver before someone got hurt.
247Sports
