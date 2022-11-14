It's out there on the road where a coach learns how mentally tough his team really may be. "You can't go on the road expecting to get calls. You have to go out, play through runs, and we're all we have," Husker coach Fred Hoiberg told local media this week. "At home you've got the crowd behind you to get you going. If you don't get off to a great start here, it's the 15 guys and the family of the East Coast guys that we have behind our bench."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO