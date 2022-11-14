Read full article on original website
Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she found the novels “Parrot Fish” by Ellen Wittlinger […] The post Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Why Missouri Banned DOJ Monitors on Election Day | Opinion
Missouri just concluded the most successful election in its history, with strong voter turnout and unquestionable integrity at the ballot box.
Mizzou hoops signs fourth member of 2023 class
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team officially signed the fourth member of its 2023 recruiting class during the early signing period on Thursday. Illinois-native Danny Stephens put pen to paper to come to Columbia as a preferred walk-on under head coach Dennis Gates. With the signature, MU has the 21st ranked recruiting class, according to 247sports.
Extra law enforcement resources will be on Columbia’s Hickman campus Thursday, following graffiti message
While officials at Columbia’s Hickman high school don’t believe a message written on a bathroom stall is a credible threat, they say they’ll have additional law enforcement resources available on-campus Thursday to ensure everyone feels safe. Hickman is located near the Business Loop and Providence. Hickman principal...
Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boy was detained and later released after investigators determined he wasn't responsible for a threat written on a bathroom stall at Hickman High School on Wednesday, Columbia police say. The Columbia Police Department released more information about the threat Thursday on its social media accounts after CPS officials alerted families Wednesday. The post Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CPS superintendent says Hickman student who was source of threat has been identified
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The head of Columbia Public Schools said Thursday that a Hickman High School student has been detained for a threat scrawled on a bathroom stall. The threat of a Thursday shooting at Hickman High School, which was discovered Wednesday and which CPS officials and police said was not credible, was circulated on The post CPS superintendent says Hickman student who was source of threat has been identified appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Thanksgiving 2022 – Restaurants Open in CoMo
11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. 1116 Business Loop 70 E., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.607.9523. 3421 Clark Ln., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.814.3305. 1101 Woodland Springs Ct., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.886.4700.
Proposed Columbia ordinance would repeal requirement for city logo trash bags
Columbia residents have an opportunity Thursday evening to testify about a proposed trash bag ordinance. The city’s Solid Waste Utility will host a 6 pm meeting on the proposed ordinance, which would no longer require the use of Columbia city logo bags. It would also repeal the provision that requires the city to supply trash bags to customers.
$50,000 won off Powerball ticket purchased at Gerbes Super Market in Columbia
According to the Missouri Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the Gerbes Supermarket off Paris Road in Columbia, Missouri for the Oct. 31 drawing.
Danny Stephens Signs to Join Mizzou Basketball
The Missouri men's basketball team added a fourth member of its highly-ranked Class of 2023 when Danny Stephens (Augusta, Ill.) signed to join the Tigers for the 2023-24 season, announced Thursday. A preferred walk-on, Stephens rounds out a four-player class during the early-signing period for Mizzou, which places among the...
CPS: Juvenile Hickman student arrested for graffiti incident
The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent says a juvenile Hickman high school student has been arrested for Wednesday afternoon’s graffiti incident, an incident that led to extra police at the school on Thursday. CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood announced the arrest, in a two-page e-mail to Hickman families, students...
Health officials warn public to take precautions against influenza, RSV and COVID-19
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Flu season has started, but the flu isn’t the only thing you could catch this year. Three respiratory illnesses are hitting Missouri and the rest of the nation: Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection and COVID-19. “This is, at the moment, a little bit of an unprecedented surge in RSV. The timing is a The post Health officials warn public to take precautions against influenza, RSV and COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Sheriff Is Latest Law Enforcement Official Busted for Boozing
The sheriff was found in the Arby's drive-thru with an open container, reports say
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
2 Missouri men dead after semi rear-ends truck
BOONE COUNTY —Two Missouri man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth semi driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, Fayette, was northbound on U.S. 63 just north of Route NN. The semi rear ended a 1980...
Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!
I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
Prysmian Group Announces $45M Expansion in Pettis County
Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, announced on Wednesday an investment of more than $45 million to enhance its manufacturing facility in Sedalia, Mo. The expansion includes adding 115,000 square feet of production capacity and creating 60 new jobs. “We applaud Prysmian Group for...
Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri
Precipitation had started falling in parts of Mid-Missouri by nightfall on Monday as the region was expected to see its first significant snowfall of the season. The post Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Drivers across Mid-Missouri may find some winter-like road conditions Tuesday morning. According to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website, drivers may find mostly clear to partly covered road conditions on parts of Highway 54 between Fulton and Jefferson City. Download the ABC 17 Weather App The website also shows partly covered conditions The post WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
