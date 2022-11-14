ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri Independent

Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children

When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she found the novels “Parrot Fish” by Ellen Wittlinger […] The post Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Mizzou hoops signs fourth member of 2023 class

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team officially signed the fourth member of its 2023 recruiting class during the early signing period on Thursday. Illinois-native Danny Stephens put pen to paper to come to Columbia as a preferred walk-on under head coach Dennis Gates. With the signature, MU has the 21st ranked recruiting class, according to 247sports.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boy was detained and later released after investigators determined he wasn't responsible for a threat written on a bathroom stall at Hickman High School on Wednesday, Columbia police say. The Columbia Police Department released more information about the threat Thursday on its social media accounts after CPS officials alerted families Wednesday. The post Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CPS superintendent says Hickman student who was source of threat has been identified

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The head of Columbia Public Schools said Thursday that a Hickman High School student has been detained for a threat scrawled on a bathroom stall. The threat of a Thursday shooting at Hickman High School, which was discovered Wednesday and which CPS officials and police said was not credible, was circulated on The post CPS superintendent says Hickman student who was source of threat has been identified appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
visitcolumbiamo.com

Thanksgiving 2022 – Restaurants Open in CoMo

11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. 1116 Business Loop 70 E., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.607.9523. 3421 Clark Ln., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.814.3305. 1101 Woodland Springs Ct., Columbia, MO 65202 – 573.886.4700.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Proposed Columbia ordinance would repeal requirement for city logo trash bags

Columbia residents have an opportunity Thursday evening to testify about a proposed trash bag ordinance. The city’s Solid Waste Utility will host a 6 pm meeting on the proposed ordinance, which would no longer require the use of Columbia city logo bags. It would also repeal the provision that requires the city to supply trash bags to customers.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Danny Stephens Signs to Join Mizzou Basketball

The Missouri men's basketball team added a fourth member of its highly-ranked Class of 2023 when Danny Stephens (Augusta, Ill.) signed to join the Tigers for the 2023-24 season, announced Thursday. A preferred walk-on, Stephens rounds out a four-player class during the early-signing period for Mizzou, which places among the...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

CPS: Juvenile Hickman student arrested for graffiti incident

The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent says a juvenile Hickman high school student has been arrested for Wednesday afternoon’s graffiti incident, an incident that led to extra police at the school on Thursday. CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood announced the arrest, in a two-page e-mail to Hickman families, students...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Health officials warn public to take precautions against influenza, RSV and COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Flu season has started, but the flu isn’t the only thing you could catch this year. Three respiratory illnesses are hitting Missouri and the rest of the nation: Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection and COVID-19. “This is, at the moment, a little bit of an unprecedented surge in RSV. The timing is a The post Health officials warn public to take precautions against influenza, RSV and COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified

COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
COLUMBIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!

I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Drivers across Mid-Missouri may find some winter-like road conditions Tuesday morning. According to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website, drivers may find mostly clear to partly covered road conditions on parts of Highway 54 between Fulton and Jefferson City. Download the ABC 17 Weather App The website also shows partly covered conditions The post WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO

