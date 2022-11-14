Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 5 is set to debut on Sunday night (Nov. 13) on Paramount Network, and from the tone of a new interview with Kevin Costner, it might be the last one to feature his involvement. In a new interview with USA Today, Costner declines to confirm whether he'll be involved in a possible Season 6 of the massive hit show.

