Kevin Costner Declines to Confirm Involvement in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 6
Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 5 is set to debut on Sunday night (Nov. 13) on Paramount Network, and from the tone of a new interview with Kevin Costner, it might be the last one to feature his involvement. In a new interview with USA Today, Costner declines to confirm whether he'll be involved in a possible Season 6 of the massive hit show.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares Rip + Carter’s Long Road in Season 5: ‘It’s Always Going to Be a Bit of Tough Love’
Yellowstone's Season 5 premiere featured some interesting dynamics between Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Carter (Finn Little), and in a new interview, Hauser says their relationship will continue to evolve throughout the season — but not without challenges. Little joined the cast of Yellowstone in Season 4 in the...
Is Rip From ‘Yellowstone’ a Tough Guy in Real Life? Cole Hauser Answers
Cole Hauser plays one of the toughest characters on television in his role as Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, but is he a tough guy in real life? The actor gave a humorous answer to that question during an interview to promote the show's upcoming new season. Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 5...
See Inside the Spectacular Homes of the Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ [Pictures]
The stars of Yellowstone don't just live the ranch life while they're on the set of the hit Paramount Network show. Quite a few of the actors from the modern-day Western also have a taste for upscale rural living in their own homes. Kevin Costner plays Dutton patriarch John Dutton...
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes Open Up About Monica + Kayce Naming Their Son John [Interview]
Yellowstone's Season 5 premiere shed some new light on some of the relationships on the show, but no moment was more powerful than a scene between Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) and his grandfather, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). After Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) loses her baby, Tate tells his grandfather, "I had a brother ... they named him John."
‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Knows Fans Want Walker Sent to the Train Station
On Yellowstone, Ryan Bingham's character Walker is a pot-stirrer. During a new interview, the actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admits he's well-aware of a large population that would love to see his character killed, but he swears it's not his fault. "I think he is a loyal guy," Bingham...
