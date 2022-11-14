Overreaction Monday: Oklahoma State is Back, Oklahoma is Missing, TCU On the Verge of Perfection

Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Crash to rock bottom entering Bedlam signifies depth of change that was needed at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — I stood in the bowels of Dolphin Stadium as a distraught Nic Harris bawled on a golf cart just outside the locker room. Just moments earlier, with time winding down, a backpedaling Tim Tebow had motioned his arms together at Harris with the Gator Chomp, as he and Florida dashed the elite defensive back and Oklahoma’s chances at an eighth national championship.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Sooners 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule, Results
The Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as they play the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Oklahoma Sooners Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov....
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Horned Frogs 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule, Results
The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a six-win season as they enter the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 TCU Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 7 — TCU def. Lipscomb, 69-62 —...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five-Star 2023 EDGE on Pledge to OU: ‘If It Wasn’t Firm, I Wouldn’t Have Committed’
The 2022 season has been a tough one for Oklahoma fans, who have watched their team crawl to a 5-5 record with just two games remaining on the year. Three wins. Three losses. Two wins. Two losses. That has been the trend for the Sooners this year, and along the...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Basketball Hires Doc Sadler as Special Advisor
Porter Moser is just underway in his second year as Oklahoma’s head basketball coach and it appears that he will be bringing in some experienced help going forward. According to a report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein on Thursday, Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser will add former head coach Doc Sadler to his staff as a special advisor.
Paul Finebaum puts TCU on upset alert at Baylor after College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12
The TCU Horned Frogs stayed at No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. However, despite the team being undefeated, an upset is brewing, according to Paul Finebaum. TCU is 10-0 but heads down to Baylor for a Big 12 matchup with the Bears. That will be the first loss, according to Finebaum, essentially knocking TCU out of the playoff.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU vs. Baylor: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears. Saturday, November 19, 2022; 11:00 a.m. CT; McLane Stadium; Waco, Texas. TV: FOX (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard) Radio: Horned Frog Sports Network (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine); Baylor Sports...
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Remains No. 4, Leads Three Big 12 Teams in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
After defeating the Texas Longhorns 17-10 in Austin last weekend, the TCU Horned Frogs have remained unbeaten and still sit fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night. TCU trails No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, and is followed by...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Jamie Dixon, TCU Face First Real Adversity of Season
At Big 12 Media Day in Kansas City last month, TCU head coach Jamie Dixon said something noteworthy about the NCAA Tournament. He was happy to hear his players felt the Horned Frogs had a chance to win the Big 12 Conference this season. He was happy that the roster — which endured incredible turnover just an offseason ago — was more stable than any other roster in the conference. And, he was happy with how the team was responding to offensive and defensive adjustments this offseason.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt is starting to become a believer in TCU
Joel Klatt is ready to be sold on TCU. The FOX Sports college football analyst said that he is now a believer of the Horned Frogs as one of the best teams in college football. TCU was ranked fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings last week and is likely to remain there after a 17-10 win over Texas last Saturday.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five Big 12 Teams in Latest NCAA Women’s Bracketology
Only five Big 12 women’s basketball teams made the cut in ESPN’s latest early-season Bracketology for the Women’s NCAA Tournament next March. What’s as interesting is that projecting has two other Big 12 teams knocking on the door. Not surprisingly, the five Big 12 teams included...
‘Tulsa King’: The Mayo Hotel Is a Real Place in Oklahoma
In the 'Tulsa King' premiere, Dwight Manfredi stays at the Mayo Hotel, the best hotel in Tulsa. In turns out, this is a real place viewers can visit.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KOKI FOX 23
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Wineries To Visit Near Dallas
Is there anything better than sipping a great glass of wine? In my opinion, the only thing that is better than sipping a glass of wine is enjoying that glass of wine with a loved one or a group of friends. When I am ready to do just that, I head out to some of my favorite wineries near Dallas.
tcu360.com
Texas Construction University: TCU to break ground starting late January
Faculty and students should be prepared for construction when they return to campus after winter break. Construction of two new residence halls for first-year students and a dining hall are expected to start in January. The construction is expected to affect traffic patterns and pedestrian access to campus, said Kathy...
DOJ opens investigation into State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City
The Department of Justice announced that it has opened an investigation into the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma City Police Department.
8 to be inducted into Oklahoma Hall of Fame
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is welcoming eight inductees on Thursday, November 17.
Dallas resident $1 million richer after Powerball win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has...
insideevs.com
Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City
Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
