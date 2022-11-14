ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Overreaction Monday: Oklahoma State is Back, Oklahoma is Missing, TCU On the Verge of Perfection

By Bryan Clinton
heartlandcollegesports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Crash to rock bottom entering Bedlam signifies depth of change that was needed at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — I stood in the bowels of Dolphin Stadium as a distraught Nic Harris bawled on a golf cart just outside the locker room. Just moments earlier, with time winding down, a backpedaling Tim Tebow had motioned his arms together at Harris with the Gator Chomp, as he and Florida dashed the elite defensive back and Oklahoma’s chances at an eighth national championship.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Sooners 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule, Results

The Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as they play the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Oklahoma Sooners Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov....
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Horned Frogs 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule, Results

The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a six-win season as they enter the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 TCU Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 7 — TCU def. Lipscomb, 69-62 —...
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Basketball Hires Doc Sadler as Special Advisor

Porter Moser is just underway in his second year as Oklahoma’s head basketball coach and it appears that he will be bringing in some experienced help going forward. According to a report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein on Thursday, Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser will add former head coach Doc Sadler to his staff as a special advisor.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU vs. Baylor: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears. Saturday, November 19, 2022; 11:00 a.m. CT; McLane Stadium; Waco, Texas. TV: FOX (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard) Radio: Horned Frog Sports Network (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine); Baylor Sports...
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Jamie Dixon, TCU Face First Real Adversity of Season

At Big 12 Media Day in Kansas City last month, TCU head coach Jamie Dixon said something noteworthy about the NCAA Tournament. He was happy to hear his players felt the Horned Frogs had a chance to win the Big 12 Conference this season. He was happy that the roster — which endured incredible turnover just an offseason ago — was more stable than any other roster in the conference. And, he was happy with how the team was responding to offensive and defensive adjustments this offseason.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt is starting to become a believer in TCU

Joel Klatt is ready to be sold on TCU. The FOX Sports college football analyst said that he is now a believer of the Horned Frogs as one of the best teams in college football. TCU was ranked fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings last week and is likely to remain there after a 17-10 win over Texas last Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five Big 12 Teams in Latest NCAA Women’s Bracketology

Only five Big 12 women’s basketball teams made the cut in ESPN’s latest early-season Bracketology for the Women’s NCAA Tournament next March. What’s as interesting is that projecting has two other Big 12 teams knocking on the door. Not surprisingly, the five Big 12 teams included...
NORMAN, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Wineries To Visit Near Dallas

Is there anything better than sipping a great glass of wine? In my opinion, the only thing that is better than sipping a glass of wine is enjoying that glass of wine with a loved one or a group of friends. When I am ready to do just that, I head out to some of my favorite wineries near Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
tcu360.com

Texas Construction University: TCU to break ground starting late January

Faculty and students should be prepared for construction when they return to campus after winter break. Construction of two new residence halls for first-year students and a dining hall are expected to start in January. The construction is expected to affect traffic patterns and pedestrian access to campus, said Kathy...
CW33

Dallas resident $1 million richer after Powerball win

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has...
DALLAS, TX
insideevs.com

Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City

Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy