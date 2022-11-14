Read full article on original website
Craig Wilson
Craig G. Wilson, age 65, of Sheboygan, died on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Meadow View Manor in Sheboygan. He was born in Milwaukee on July 18, 1957, the son of the late Gerald and Elsa Bellin Wilson. He attended local schools in the Milwaukee area and graduated from Milwaukee...
Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store
Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
Sheboygan House Fire Results in Deaths of Two Dogs on Saturday
Homeowners and renters are being reminded to check their smoke detectors after a fire in the City of Sheboygan on Saturday. The 9-1-1 call reporting a home on fire in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue came it at around 1:45 Saturday afternoon, and crews arrived on the scene within two minutes. Firefighters entered the home with hose lines and found the fire in a stairwell, which was quickly extinguished. A followup search of the home revealed two dogs in the house that perished due to smoke inhalation.
Shots Fired, 22-Year-Old in Custody
Gunfire rang out near the Oscar on Sheboygan’s south side on Monday evening, but nobody was injured. Sheboygan Police say they got the report of a disturbance in the 1500 Block of Espy Way just before 6 p.m. As officers were responding, the suspect, a 22-year-old woman, discharged the firearm and was taken into custody on numerous charges. The investigation is ongoing, however police say that there’s no danger to the public.
Two Jailed in Manitowoc County Following Death of Child
The Manitowoc County District Attorney has filed charges against two persons related to the death of a 3-year-old child. Manitowoc Police say that they received the complaint of the deceased child after it was taken to a local health care facility on Sunday, November 6th. The investigation, which has been ongoing since, resulted in charges being filed this past Friday against the biological mother of the child, 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter, and also against 38-year-old Lavell L. Nance who was living in the home with Carter and her child.
Snow Falls, Cars Slide, Crews Out All Night
Winter weather caused road problems overnight in Sheboygan County. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said their department dealt with a half dozen cars that slid off the road into ditches along with four more serious snow-related crashes. In one of those incidents overnight a car left Highway 67 and went through a power pole. There are no injury reports filed from that accident so far and road crews remain out in both the City and the County this morning.
