Maine State

Reminder for New England Shoppers About Holiday Manners

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's that time of year, we are all out shopping for gifts as well as for good bargains. Black Friday sales and other holiday sales are already in full force and therefore stores are starting to get busier than usual.
3 of the Loneliest States in This Top 10 List Are in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Have you checked in with friends and family recently? Even a quick text to say you're thinking of them? I know I get lost in my own busy world. However, since the pandemic, I've always made it a habit to reach out to friends and family with an "XO" or friendly "wave emoji." Smiling at strangers, too, is important, along with a friendly "hi" or compliment.
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter

FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
Where You Can and Cannot Buy Alcohol in New England on Thanksgiving and Christmas

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest about alcohol and the holidays for a minute. We've all seen the memes and heard the jokes about how much alcohol we need to get through the holidays with family. And of course, it's mainly referring to the Thanksgiving season through New Years Day.
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America

Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
Mills announces unemployment tax cuts for Maine businesses

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration announced Thursday nearly $24 million in unemployment tax cut for Maine businesses. They say many businesses in the state will see a significant reduction in unemployment taxes next year. In 2020 and 2021, Governor Mills directed $382 million in Federal COVID relief funding...
Study Says You Have Almost No Chance to Become A Millionaire Living in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fresh off Powerball fever for everyone across the country and the state of Maine comes details of a study that suggests that the lottery may actually be one of the few ways you can become a millionaire by living and working in the state of Maine. Because if you're earning just a median income, there's almost zero chance you'll ever get there.
Will Maine See A Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend? Signs Point To Yes!

There is a very good chance that the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday season could be punctuated by a snowstorm. Sure, we are still about a week away from the Thanksgiving weekend, but as of Thursday, November 17th, the National Weather Service is calling for an above average chance that we are going to be dealing with snow on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Ski season to begin in Maine

NEWRY, Maine — Some natural snow fell across much of Maine Wednesday morning and it has been cold in the mountains, allowing ski areas to make snow. The combination means ski season is about to begin in Maine. Sunday River says it will open for the season for daily...
