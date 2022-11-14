Read full article on original website
Related
Reminder for New England Shoppers About Holiday Manners
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's that time of year, we are all out shopping for gifts as well as for good bargains. Black Friday sales and other holiday sales are already in full force and therefore stores are starting to get busier than usual.
This Maine Restaurant’s Funny Sign About the Temperature Dropping Is So True
You probably know the old saying: "If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait minute." It's so true, especially this fall season. We had temperatures in the 70s during the first week of November. Then they dropped like a rock into the 30s for the second week of November.
3 of the Loneliest States in This Top 10 List Are in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Have you checked in with friends and family recently? Even a quick text to say you're thinking of them? I know I get lost in my own busy world. However, since the pandemic, I've always made it a habit to reach out to friends and family with an "XO" or friendly "wave emoji." Smiling at strangers, too, is important, along with a friendly "hi" or compliment.
WMTW
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter
FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
Where You Can and Cannot Buy Alcohol in New England on Thanksgiving and Christmas
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest about alcohol and the holidays for a minute. We've all seen the memes and heard the jokes about how much alcohol we need to get through the holidays with family. And of course, it's mainly referring to the Thanksgiving season through New Years Day.
Thanksgiving Food Programs and Assistance in Maine for Those in Need
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We swam and skipped our way through summer, trick or treated our way through October, and now we are starting to prepare for the feast of Thanksgiving.
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America
Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
I Finally Met The Spectacular Maine Woman Behind All The Phone Calls
I finally was able to meet someone very special to me. I started here at 92 Moose a year ago. We often get so many wonderful callers who chat with us, answer contest questions and more but there are always a few, "repeat callers". There is one in particular that...
Pat Callaghan to Retire After 43 Years With News Center Maine
After a long career at News Center Maine a news anchor legend is retiring after being on our televisions for 43 years. Pat Callaghan announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from News Center Maine. If you've lived in Maine all your life, Pat Callaghan has probably been there on...
wabi.tv
Mills announces unemployment tax cuts for Maine businesses
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration announced Thursday nearly $24 million in unemployment tax cut for Maine businesses. They say many businesses in the state will see a significant reduction in unemployment taxes next year. In 2020 and 2021, Governor Mills directed $382 million in Federal COVID relief funding...
Study Says You Have Almost No Chance to Become A Millionaire Living in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fresh off Powerball fever for everyone across the country and the state of Maine comes details of a study that suggests that the lottery may actually be one of the few ways you can become a millionaire by living and working in the state of Maine. Because if you're earning just a median income, there's almost zero chance you'll ever get there.
WATCH: Remember When Jay Leno and Martha Stewart Took a Maine Road Trip?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fans of Andover native Jay Leno were relieved as the former Tonight Show host’s prognosis improved after a frightening accident suffered while working on one of his antique cars.
Will Maine See A Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend? Signs Point To Yes!
There is a very good chance that the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday season could be punctuated by a snowstorm. Sure, we are still about a week away from the Thanksgiving weekend, but as of Thursday, November 17th, the National Weather Service is calling for an above average chance that we are going to be dealing with snow on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Stunning Maine Library Replica Took 80+ Hours to Make, Used Thousands of LEGO Pieces
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Just in case you needed to feel inadequate, a local Mainer just spent more than 80 hours creating an exact replica of a Maine library entirely out of LEGOs.
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of the liveliest cities in...
This Year’s New Hampshire Ice Castles Will Have a New 21+ Ice Bar
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's hard to believe that the Ice Castles have been gracing us with their presence here in New Hampshire for 10 years. If you have never...
WMTW
Ski season to begin in Maine
NEWRY, Maine — Some natural snow fell across much of Maine Wednesday morning and it has been cold in the mountains, allowing ski areas to make snow. The combination means ski season is about to begin in Maine. Sunday River says it will open for the season for daily...
themainewire.com
One of Maine’s Biggest School Districts Can’t Pay Janitors, Bus Drivers, and Lunch Ladies On Time; Teachers Unaffected
Gov. Janet Mills and Legislative Democrats met the statewide commitment to fund 55 percent of Maine’s public schools, but that funding isn’t trickling down to hourly employees in the school system of Maine’s biggest city like it should. Janitors, bus drivers, food service providers, and other hourly...
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0