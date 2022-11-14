Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Narcity
Scarborough High School Back Open After A Student Was Stabbed & This Has Happened Before
Birchmount Park Collegiate in Scarborough was back open for classes Tuesday morning after a student was stabbed Monday afternoon, forcing the school into lockdown. Toronto Police were called to the school near Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue at 3:07 p.m., where a 17-year-old boy was found with life-threatening injuries and had to be rushed to hospital.
South Berwick, ME Police Look for Man Missing for Over a Week
South Berwick Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a man last seen at his apartment over a week ago. Levi Brown, 31, who has a history of mental health issues, was last seen at his apartment on Railroad Avenue in South Berwick November 3. He is believed to be driving a 2021 Nissan Kick with Massachusetts license plates PC 3KPC14. A missing poster for Brown created by his family said the car is a rental.
19th Century Tombstone for Young Teenager Returned to Its Proper Spot in a NH Cemetery
Stories like this are quite fascinating. Living in New England, there are historic graveyards all over the place. Call it weird, call it whatever, but yours truly occasionally enjoys strolling through these cemeteries, reading the headstones, and thinking about who these people were and what their lives were like. One...
Fake Active Shooter Threats Made Against 10 Maine Schools
Commissioner of Maine Department of Public Safety Michael Sauschuck vowed to find out who is responsible for fake reports of active shootings in ten schools around the state on Tuesday morning. Sauschuck said calls started coming in around 8:30 a.m. with details about shootings that were already going on within...
Maine State Police: Active Shooting Reports Across Maine Are Fake
Maine State Police say reports of active shooters at high schools across Maine, including Sanford and Portland, are not true. "The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations," spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a statement. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations."
Motorcyclist Dies in Seabrook, NH Crash
A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in a collision on Route 107 in Seabrook. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2010 Toyota Corolla heading north making a left turn into The Brook casino hit a 2019 Harley Davidson heading south around 2:15 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. The occupants of the Toyota were not injured.
This 14-Year-Old Dog Hiked the 48 4,000-Footers of New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Climbing all 48 4,000 footers in New Hampshire is no easy feat. Heck, climbing one of them isn't easy. I've only done one and I am still bragging to people about it. Climbing a 4,000 footer takes a ton of planning, energy both physical and mental, and time. But once you hit the summit and gaze out at that gorgeous view it all feels worth while. Until you realize then you have to hike down the damn thing.
Retired New Hampshire State Police K-9 Dies, Gets One Last Police Ride
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New Hampshire State Police shared some sad news recently about one of their former members in a Facebook post. Retired K-9 Gator died on Saturday, October...
Man Steals Amazon Van, Leads New Hampshire Police on Chase
A man who led police on a chase in a stolen Amazon delivery van was stopped when he wound up on a dead end street Sunday afternoon. The van was making a delivery on Fruit Street in Concord around 2:45 p.m. when Richard Royea, 40, of Concord took the vehicle, according to NH State Police. Working with Amazon, troopers were able to track the van to Interstate 93. Royea refused to stop for troopers in Hooksett and continued into Manchester. Police surrounded the van when it came to a dead end on Elm Street, according to police.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0