York, ME

Seacoast Current

South Berwick, ME Police Look for Man Missing for Over a Week

South Berwick Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a man last seen at his apartment over a week ago. Levi Brown, 31, who has a history of mental health issues, was last seen at his apartment on Railroad Avenue in South Berwick November 3. He is believed to be driving a 2021 Nissan Kick with Massachusetts license plates PC 3KPC14. A missing poster for Brown created by his family said the car is a rental.
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
Seacoast Current

Fake Active Shooter Threats Made Against 10 Maine Schools

Commissioner of Maine Department of Public Safety Michael Sauschuck vowed to find out who is responsible for fake reports of active shootings in ten schools around the state on Tuesday morning. Sauschuck said calls started coming in around 8:30 a.m. with details about shootings that were already going on within...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Maine State Police: Active Shooting Reports Across Maine Are Fake

Maine State Police say reports of active shooters at high schools across Maine, including Sanford and Portland, are not true. "The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations," spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a statement. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations."
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

Motorcyclist Dies in Seabrook, NH Crash

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in a collision on Route 107 in Seabrook. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2010 Toyota Corolla heading north making a left turn into The Brook casino hit a 2019 Harley Davidson heading south around 2:15 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. The occupants of the Toyota were not injured.
SEABROOK, NH
Seacoast Current

This 14-Year-Old Dog Hiked the 48 4,000-Footers of New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Climbing all 48 4,000 footers in New Hampshire is no easy feat. Heck, climbing one of them isn't easy. I've only done one and I am still bragging to people about it. Climbing a 4,000 footer takes a ton of planning, energy both physical and mental, and time. But once you hit the summit and gaze out at that gorgeous view it all feels worth while. Until you realize then you have to hike down the damn thing.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

Man Steals Amazon Van, Leads New Hampshire Police on Chase

A man who led police on a chase in a stolen Amazon delivery van was stopped when he wound up on a dead end street Sunday afternoon. The van was making a delivery on Fruit Street in Concord around 2:45 p.m. when Richard Royea, 40, of Concord took the vehicle, according to NH State Police. Working with Amazon, troopers were able to track the van to Interstate 93. Royea refused to stop for troopers in Hooksett and continued into Manchester. Police surrounded the van when it came to a dead end on Elm Street, according to police.
CONCORD, NH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
