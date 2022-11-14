ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Dave Chappelle has at least one comedian fighting in his corner amidst ‘SNL’ writer boycott

Dave Chappelle was being his old controversial self during his 2021 Netflix special The Closer in which he told a few offensive jokes about the gay and transgender communities. This weekend, the controversy continues as he’s set to host Saturday Night Live where there might not be any writers except for Matt Rife and Alex “Fonzi” Cureau who are literally campaigning to write for him if there is a writer’s boycott.
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Concern After Fans Suspect She Needed Assistance Walking To 'The View' Stage

Whoopi Goldberg has fans worrying after she appeared to need assistance getting to The View stage. During the Thursday, November 10, episode, Sara Haines warned the show's moderator about a step as she helped her up onto the elevated surface. The ladies dedicated part of the show to celebrating the EGOT winner's birthday, which is on Sunday, November 13, with a segment called "Whoopi's Favorite Things.""Hey now. It is my birthday and since I am always on the lookout for unique and wonderful things for people, I want to show you some of my favorite things," Goldberg said as she...
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live's Chris Redd Breaks Silence on Attack Outside Comedy Club

Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd is sharing details about the violent attack he endured outside of New York's Comedy Cellar venue late last month. Redd spoke out about the ordeal in an appearance on The Daily Beast's The Last Laugh podcast, revealing that the incident occurred as he was walking towards the doors of the venue. While Redd says that he's "taken a punch in the face before," he became alarmed just "how much blood" came "gushing" out of his face. Redd was ultimately treated at New York's Bellevue Hospital for two fractures in his nose, and one fracture in his cheek.
HipHopDX.com

Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle

Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At 'The View' Cohost Ana Navarro In Awkward TV Moment: 'Let Me Finish!'

Whoopi Goldberg was not having it with her cohost during a recent episode of The View. During a heated panel discussion between the ladies, moderator Goldberg lost it on Ana Navarro while discussing comments former president Barack Obama made on his podcast, "Pod Save America," with cohost Jon Favreau, his former speechwriter.Goldberg, 66, posed the question, "Is it time to stop talking about the past since he isn't running and talk about the fact that the party that's in power put together a fix of the country after four years of you know who?" WHOOPI GOLDBERG CALLS OUT 'THE VIEW'...
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel Doesn’t Want to ‘Make Light’ of Will Smith Slap at 2023 Oscars: ‘It’s Got to Come Up’

No avoiding it? Jimmy Kimmel is already preparing to host the 2023 Oscars — and he’s pretty sure the infamous Will Smith slap will still be the talk of the night. “It’s got to come up in some way,” the late-night host, 55, told Extra shortly after being announced as the emcee of the 95th annual Academy Awards. “You know, I don’t want to really make light of it necessarily, because it wasn’t [light] to comedians. You know, comedians are mad about it. … It’s like, it’s one of those things that for a group of people that find everything funny, it’s, like, not funny, you know? But of course … when they read the wrong winner one year when I hosted the Oscars, we had to make mention of that the next year.”
The Independent

Candace Cameron Bure says media is ‘responsible’ for misconstruing ‘traditional marriage’ comment amid backlash

Candace Cameron Bure has addressed her recent “traditional marriage” comments for which she says she’s been attacked online. In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the former Hallmark darling Bure, who was known as the channel’s “Queen of Christmas”, spoke about moving to the “more conservative” Great American Family network.With Hallmark set to release The Holiday Sitter next month, their first original Christmas film solely focused on an LGBT+ love story, Bure was asked whether her new network would be featuring LGBT+ storylines too.Bure said no, adding: “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage...

