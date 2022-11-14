Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Dave Chappelle has at least one comedian fighting in his corner amidst ‘SNL’ writer boycott
Dave Chappelle was being his old controversial self during his 2021 Netflix special The Closer in which he told a few offensive jokes about the gay and transgender communities. This weekend, the controversy continues as he’s set to host Saturday Night Live where there might not be any writers except for Matt Rife and Alex “Fonzi” Cureau who are literally campaigning to write for him if there is a writer’s boycott.
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to quit his show after executives asked him to tamp down Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he told ABC that he’d quit his show after they expressed apprehension over him telling jokes about Donald Trump. “There was one time, right around the beginning of this whole Trump thing… maybe not quite [eight years ago],” Kimmel told the hosts of Naked Lunch podcast.
'We're Actors!': 'Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Meghan Markle After She Says She Felt 'Objectified' On 'Deal Or No Deal'
Meghan Markle recently got candid about her time on Deal or No Deal, saying she felt "objectified" when she would stand on stage holding a briefcase. While some agreed with her assessment, Whoopi Goldberg brought a different perspective on the Wednesday, October 19, episode of The View. Article continues below...
Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Concern After Fans Suspect She Needed Assistance Walking To 'The View' Stage
Whoopi Goldberg has fans worrying after she appeared to need assistance getting to The View stage. During the Thursday, November 10, episode, Sara Haines warned the show's moderator about a step as she helped her up onto the elevated surface. The ladies dedicated part of the show to celebrating the EGOT winner's birthday, which is on Sunday, November 13, with a segment called "Whoopi's Favorite Things.""Hey now. It is my birthday and since I am always on the lookout for unique and wonderful things for people, I want to show you some of my favorite things," Goldberg said as she...
‘The View’ Fans Livid Over Sara Haines Moderating in Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar’s Absence: “I Don’t Want No Damn Sara Moderating”
Fans couldn’t help but notice that two essential co-hosts were missing from today’s episode of The View — and many weren’t happy with the show’s choice to step in as moderator. While Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg typically take off on opposite days, leaving Ana...
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Will Smith received support from a host of his Hollywood friends, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, during a private screening of his new Apple film "Emancipation." The film marks Smith's first movie release since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live telecast. The...
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live's Chris Redd Breaks Silence on Attack Outside Comedy Club
Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd is sharing details about the violent attack he endured outside of New York's Comedy Cellar venue late last month. Redd spoke out about the ordeal in an appearance on The Daily Beast's The Last Laugh podcast, revealing that the incident occurred as he was walking towards the doors of the venue. While Redd says that he's "taken a punch in the face before," he became alarmed just "how much blood" came "gushing" out of his face. Redd was ultimately treated at New York's Bellevue Hospital for two fractures in his nose, and one fracture in his cheek.
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At 'The View' Cohost Ana Navarro In Awkward TV Moment: 'Let Me Finish!'
Whoopi Goldberg was not having it with her cohost during a recent episode of The View. During a heated panel discussion between the ladies, moderator Goldberg lost it on Ana Navarro while discussing comments former president Barack Obama made on his podcast, "Pod Save America," with cohost Jon Favreau, his former speechwriter.Goldberg, 66, posed the question, "Is it time to stop talking about the past since he isn't running and talk about the fact that the party that's in power put together a fix of the country after four years of you know who?" WHOOPI GOLDBERG CALLS OUT 'THE VIEW'...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
Jerry Seinfeld Says Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' Monologue About Antisemitism 'Provokes a Conversation'
Jerry Seinfeld is speaking out about Dave Chappelle's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The 68-year-old comedian — who is Jewish — addressed Chappelle's comedy routine which centered around Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments. "I did think the comedy was well-executed," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I...
Director Antoine Fuqua Thinks ‘Emancipation’ Movie Played a Role in Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars Slap: I Hope People ‘Forgive’ Him
A different perspective. Emancipation director Antione Fuqua revealed that he thinks the difficult film shoot may have played a role in Will Smith‘s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars. “[The moment] didn’t feel real to me at all, because I was with Will for two years and I...
Chelsea Handler Returns to Netflix with Standup Comedy Special Directed by Her Ex-Boyfriend Jo Koy
Chelsea Handler's newest project is almost here — and it features a collaboration with her ex, Jo Koy. On Monday, Netflix announced that the comedian, 47, will return to Netflix with a new comedy special titled Revolution. The anticipated event will premiere on Dec. 27, 2022. "The celebrated, award-winning...
Keke Palmer & Quinta Brunson Discuss Fans Ripping Apart Classic TV Sitcoms On Latest “Baby, this is Keke Palmer” Podcast
Keke Palmer invites “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson on her new Amazon Music podcast, “Baby, this is Keke Palmer.” The two stars discussed their favorite sitcoms and how people are constantly ripping apart TV shows from the past. Read more and listen below. Palmer...
Jimmy Kimmel Doesn’t Want to ‘Make Light’ of Will Smith Slap at 2023 Oscars: ‘It’s Got to Come Up’
No avoiding it? Jimmy Kimmel is already preparing to host the 2023 Oscars — and he’s pretty sure the infamous Will Smith slap will still be the talk of the night. “It’s got to come up in some way,” the late-night host, 55, told Extra shortly after being announced as the emcee of the 95th annual Academy Awards. “You know, I don’t want to really make light of it necessarily, because it wasn’t [light] to comedians. You know, comedians are mad about it. … It’s like, it’s one of those things that for a group of people that find everything funny, it’s, like, not funny, you know? But of course … when they read the wrong winner one year when I hosted the Oscars, we had to make mention of that the next year.”
Candace Cameron Bure says media is ‘responsible’ for misconstruing ‘traditional marriage’ comment amid backlash
Candace Cameron Bure has addressed her recent “traditional marriage” comments for which she says she’s been attacked online. In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the former Hallmark darling Bure, who was known as the channel’s “Queen of Christmas”, spoke about moving to the “more conservative” Great American Family network.With Hallmark set to release The Holiday Sitter next month, their first original Christmas film solely focused on an LGBT+ love story, Bure was asked whether her new network would be featuring LGBT+ storylines too.Bure said no, adding: “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage...
‘SNL’ writers to ‘boycott’ Dave Chappelle’s return as host: report
(NewsNation) — Dave Chappelle’s anticipated appearance as host of this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” is causing some unrest as many of the show’s writers are protesting his appearance. Some writers plan to sit out Chapelle’s episode due to the comedian’s recent string of what...
