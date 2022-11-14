ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wabe.org

The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes

Interviews with the most influential minds and leaders of today. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Remembering Atlanta's Tara Theater

Atlanta’s only art house movie theater that specialized exclusively in independent films, the Tara Theater, recently closed after being open more than five decades. The Tara Theatre was opened in June 1968 by Loew’s Theatres. Originally called Loew’s Tara, the theater’s name memorializes the fictional Tara plantation, home...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

James Worthy collaborates on a project with Atlanta legend Big Gipp

James Worthy is a three-time Grammy-nominated producer-songwriter, multiplatinum artist and entrepreneur who is making his mark in the music industry. The Atlanta resident believes his authenticity is what makes him stand out in what some say is a saturated market. The multi-hyphenate has worked with Fetty Wap, 6LACK, T-Pain, J....
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Juan Farmer turns a passion for nightlife into a signature Atlanta eatery

Juan Farmer has an undeniable presence in Atlanta’s nightlife that spans over two decades. Farmer is one of the city’s definitive cool kids collaborating with various club owners over the years to create the Atlanta nightlife vibe that contributes to the city’s claim on influencing culture. Farmer says his passion for nightlife came from an innate ability to connect with people and to create an experience.
ATLANTA, GA
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Honored With His Own Day In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA - Lil Baby has been awarded with one of the highest honors in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The 4PF rapper was honored with his own day in the city on Sunday (November 13), with the date now being officially recognized as Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day going forward.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Turkey giveaways planned for southeast DeKalb

City of Stonecrest and several DeKalb County businesses have scheduled separate turkey and food giveaways for area families ahead of Thanksgiving. Several local businesses are partnering to offer 2,200 turkeys to families on Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Lithonia.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
rolling out

Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
ATLANTA, GA
PLANetizen

Atlanta Poised to Pass Protections for Voucher Holders

An Atlanta city councilmember has proposed legislation that would require landlords of publicly subsidized housing developments to accept Section 8 housing vouchers, reports Sean Keenan for Atlanta Civic Circle. The rule is aimed at reducing source-of-income discrimination against voucher recipients, who often have a hard time finding housing. A similar...
ATLANTA, GA
carvdnstone.com

Mental Health Panel Ft. Artist Young Dro, Grady Hospital, and more was Held at Trap Music Museum in Atlanta

Trap Music Museum, founded in Atlanta by artist T.I. and William “Bem” Sparks, opened in 2018 to highlight the importance and culture of Trap music. The interactive experience has become one of Atlanta’s top tourist attractions. Earlier this week, Trap Music Museum partnered with Honor Roll Clothing to host an art and mental health panel at the museum.
ATLANTA, GA
thehypemagazine.com

Takeoff Celebration of Life

Friday, November 11th at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena at 12:00 p.m. Approximately 7,000 seats were reserved for fans, family and guests using the lower bowl and floor. As faithful members of New Mercies for the past eighteen years, the family requested that Pastor Jesse Curney III (Senior Pastor of New Mercies Christian Church) deliver the Eulogy during the service.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlantans ahead of national holiday shopping curve

A Deloitte survey looking at how holiday shoppers plan to spend their money during the season finds Atlanta stands out as being a bit savvier than the average American. WABE’s Jim Burress spoke to Deloitte’s Jean-Emmanuel Biondi about what specifically the study’s findings say about Atlanta shoppers.
