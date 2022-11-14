Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
wabe.org
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Interviews with the most influential minds and leaders of today. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
wabe.org
Atlanta singer-songwriter Anita Aysola explains why activism is central to her music
Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Anita Aysola is a musical mixologist, blending jazz and blues with classic rock and traditional Indian influence in her music. This Saturday, Nov. 19, she’ll share the stage with Ruby Velle and the Soulphonics at Wild Heaven West End Brewery. Aysola joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes...
wabe.org
Remembering Atlanta's Tara Theater
Atlanta’s only art house movie theater that specialized exclusively in independent films, the Tara Theater, recently closed after being open more than five decades. The Tara Theatre was opened in June 1968 by Loew’s Theatres. Originally called Loew’s Tara, the theater’s name memorializes the fictional Tara plantation, home...
James Worthy collaborates on a project with Atlanta legend Big Gipp
James Worthy is a three-time Grammy-nominated producer-songwriter, multiplatinum artist and entrepreneur who is making his mark in the music industry. The Atlanta resident believes his authenticity is what makes him stand out in what some say is a saturated market. The multi-hyphenate has worked with Fetty Wap, 6LACK, T-Pain, J....
OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
If you’re a government official and Richard Belcher is hovering in the waiting room, you’re having a bad day....
Juan Farmer turns a passion for nightlife into a signature Atlanta eatery
Juan Farmer has an undeniable presence in Atlanta’s nightlife that spans over two decades. Farmer is one of the city’s definitive cool kids collaborating with various club owners over the years to create the Atlanta nightlife vibe that contributes to the city’s claim on influencing culture. Farmer says his passion for nightlife came from an innate ability to connect with people and to create an experience.
wabe.org
Center for Urban Research hopes to address socioeconomic inequities in Atlanta neighborhoods
The Georgia Institute of Technology and the City of Atlanta Office of the Mayor have launched a new center to address socioeconomic inequities in Atlanta neighborhoods. David Edwards, who serves as the director of the center, was a guest on Wednesday’s edition of “Closer Look.”. Ewards told program...
Atlanta councilmember accuses Wellstar of never wanting to provide urban health care
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari recently criticized the Wellstar Health System on WABE by accusing the nonp...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
JEFFERY: The full Young Thug story, from Cleveland Avenue and beyond | Part 1
As Young Thug's case nears a trial date, 11Alive’s ‘Jeffery’ series gives an exclusive lens into what this case means – legally, artistically and culturally. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive), Mike Nicolas, Erin Peterson. Published: 5:19 PM EST November 16, 2022. Updated: 9:05 PM EST...
Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Honored With His Own Day In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA - Lil Baby has been awarded with one of the highest honors in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The 4PF rapper was honored with his own day in the city on Sunday (November 13), with the date now being officially recognized as Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day going forward.
Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says Wellstar Health System received purchase offers for its Atlanta Medical Center property...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Turkey giveaways planned for southeast DeKalb
City of Stonecrest and several DeKalb County businesses have scheduled separate turkey and food giveaways for area families ahead of Thanksgiving. Several local businesses are partnering to offer 2,200 turkeys to families on Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Lithonia.
wabe.org
Atlanta pop, R&B artist Siena Liggins creates music about her relationships, feelings and hopes for the future
On WABE’s series “Speaking of Music,” we hear stories from local musicians in their own words. This edition spotlights Siena Liggins, an Atlanta-based pop R&B singer-songwriter. “I make songs that make people want to dance, about girls that I’ve fallen in and out of love with,” said Liggins.
Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host
Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
PLANetizen
Atlanta Poised to Pass Protections for Voucher Holders
An Atlanta city councilmember has proposed legislation that would require landlords of publicly subsidized housing developments to accept Section 8 housing vouchers, reports Sean Keenan for Atlanta Civic Circle. The rule is aimed at reducing source-of-income discrimination against voucher recipients, who often have a hard time finding housing. A similar...
carvdnstone.com
Mental Health Panel Ft. Artist Young Dro, Grady Hospital, and more was Held at Trap Music Museum in Atlanta
Trap Music Museum, founded in Atlanta by artist T.I. and William “Bem” Sparks, opened in 2018 to highlight the importance and culture of Trap music. The interactive experience has become one of Atlanta’s top tourist attractions. Earlier this week, Trap Music Museum partnered with Honor Roll Clothing to host an art and mental health panel at the museum.
thehypemagazine.com
Takeoff Celebration of Life
Friday, November 11th at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena at 12:00 p.m. Approximately 7,000 seats were reserved for fans, family and guests using the lower bowl and floor. As faithful members of New Mercies for the past eighteen years, the family requested that Pastor Jesse Curney III (Senior Pastor of New Mercies Christian Church) deliver the Eulogy during the service.
wabe.org
Atlantans ahead of national holiday shopping curve
A Deloitte survey looking at how holiday shoppers plan to spend their money during the season finds Atlanta stands out as being a bit savvier than the average American. WABE’s Jim Burress spoke to Deloitte’s Jean-Emmanuel Biondi about what specifically the study’s findings say about Atlanta shoppers.
