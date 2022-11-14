ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDBO

Dominican drug lord pleads guilty in US federal court

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A powerful drug lord from the Dominican Republic known as “The Abuser” pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. federal court, authorities said Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico said César Emilio Peralta Adamez was accused of importing cocaine into the United States for a decade.

Authorities said he led a Dominican-based drug-trafficking organization that imported tons of drugs from Colombia and Venezuela to Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

Peralta’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Authorities said they seized four of his properties in the Dominican Republic, including one called “Al Panino.”

Peralta was indicted by a U.S. federal grand jury in 2018, arrested in Colombia in 2019 and extradited to Puerto Rico in 2021.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in May 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Judge keeps Arizona execution plan on track for Wednesday

PHOENIX — (AP) — Plans to execute an Arizona man on Wednesday remain on track after a judge refused to postpone the lethal injection, rejecting a bid to allow fingerprint and DNA testing on evidence from two 1980s killings that led to the inmate's death sentence. Lawyers for...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Voting rights groups sue again to block Nevada hand-count

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Two voting rights groups on Monday filed the latest lawsuit seeking to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, arguing that the interim county clerk there is “inventing” an unauthorized hand-counting practice that was not legally vetted.
NYE COUNTY, NV
WDBO

Why AP called the Arizona's governor race for Katie Hobbs

The Associated Press called the Arizona governor's race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state's two-term attorney general, scored a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDBO

Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Body found in cave in California may be diver who vanished in 2020

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A body was found in a cave in Southern California earlier this month and officials think it may be a diver who vanished in 2020. According to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of recreational divers notified SBCSO about possible human remains near the ocean floor in an underwater cave on Santa Cruz Island. SBCSO’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team worked to conduct a recovery operation in the area and sought assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Enforcement Unit, and the National Park Service.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
WDBO

Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit...
CHEYENNE, WY
WDBO

Electric air taxi company Archer plans $118M Georgia factory

ATLANTA — (AP) — A California company seeking to build small electric aircraft says it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. Archer Aviation, based in Santa Clara, California, said Monday that it would seek to build its aircraft...
COVINGTON, GA
WDBO

Google settles location-tracking suit involving 40 states for $392M

WASHINGTON — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Monday that 40 states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google, addressing allegations that the tech giant misled users about the mechanics of location-tracking services. According to The New York Times, the states sued Google for continuing to collect the...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDBO

Kentucky Supreme Court weighs future of abortion access

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — A week after Kentucky voters rejected an anti-abortion ballot measure, the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed the constitutionality of a statewide ban approved by lawmakers in a case that seems destined to become a defining moment for abortion rights in the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy