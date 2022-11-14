Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
The Monica Vinader Black Friday Sale is Finally Here for 2022
Monica Vinader's Black Friday sale is one fashion editors always bookmark. The brand has been making demi-fine jewellery for 20 years, producing staples that deserve a place in every woman's wardrobe. Which is why, when there's a rare discount you have to take full advantage – because it's one of the only times you can pick up MV's cult jewellery for less.
Elle
Emily Ratajkowski Is Simply Stunning in a Sheer Black Gown
Emily Ratajkowski never fails to turn heads when she steps onto the red carpet. She did so Monday night while attending the Swarovski holiday event at New York City's Mark Hotel. The glamorous occasion called for equally glamorous clothing, which the model and My Body author pulled off with the help of a jaw-dropping gown from Los Angeles–based brand Aya Muse. The black halter-neck dress included a sheer bodice, an open back, and a side slit.
Elle
Eva Mendes Gets Sweet Tattoo Honoring Ryan Gosling, Suggests They May Be Married
HBZ: Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes are Couple Goals HBZ: Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes are Couple Goals. Eleven years into her relationship with Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes is still finding ways to keep the romance alive. This morning, the Hitch star—who was raised by Cuban parents in Miami—shared a...
Elle
JENNIE Reveals Her Biggest Cheerleader and Life as a BLACKPINK Girl
For JENNIE, singing, dancing, and performing with her BLACKPINK girls is easy, but deciding what three things she can't live without is where things start to get hard. JENNIE has quickly made a name for herself in the world of fashion, and as ELLE's cover star, it's only necessary we showcase her diverse skillset. On this episode of Ask Me Anything, discover the artist's comfort food, the thing she is most proud of, and the place she calls home.
Elle
The Many Faces of Blackpink's Jennie Kim
By the time I meet Jennie, she’s been working almost nine hours in front of the camera with the same intensity as when she first walked into the studio. Empowering songs by Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Cardi B have been playing throughout the shoot, which is fitting for a member of the biggest girl group in the world. Jennie and her Blackpink bandmates have redefined “girl power” in the K-pop industry with their dynamic lyrics, edgy music videos, and fierce attitudes. Jennie oozes intensity and assertiveness, striking power poses fervently—almost as if she’s staring down the camera. A part of me was a bit nervous to approach the K-pop idol, who is known to be a serious person.
Elle
Are Luxury Baseball Caps Fashion’s Newest Flex?
Closets overflowing with Hermès, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton will always signal a high fashion pedigree—but lately, there’s one piece that’s become even more of a cult status symbol, with an endearing subversive twist: the baseball cap. The accessory certainly isn’t new, but its presence has expanded...
Elle
Does Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Live Up to the Hype?
Welcome to Glam Room, our beauty destination where we put celeb-founded beauty brands to the test. As A-listers continue to launch new ranges on the regular, we’re using our beauty editor expertise to sniff out which products from the line are worth the hype—no lies, no publicists, no ads. Our latest contestant: Haus Labs, created by the singer, songwriter, icon, and actress, Lady Gaga.
Elle
So, Your Boyfriend’s Going Bald...
Welcome. You’re here; you made it. Rest assured, this is a safe space. It’s a journey, from that first day you feel a tad less volume when running a hand through his hair to now, this point, when you finally type that fated question into Google. Fortunately, you’ve...
Elle
Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About Dating Channing Tatum and Having Taylor Swift in Her Quarantine Pod
Zoë Kravitz Sings Prince, Radiohead and Neil Diamond in a Game of Song Association | ELLE Zoë Kravitz Sings Prince, Radiohead and Neil Diamond in a Game of Song Association | ELLE. Zoë Kravitz is ready to talk a little more about her romance with Channing Tatum—and how...
Elle
Gwen Stefani's New Backcombed 1960s Bob Is Her Best Hairstyle To Date
When it comes to hair transformations Gwen Stefani has had her fair share, but her latest might just be our favourite yet. The singer debuted her new 1960s inspired bob on The Voice and we don't know about you, but we're already reaching for my backcombing brush and hairspray. Gwen's...
Elle
Same Same But Different: Meg Ryan Fall
Welcome to Same Same, But Different. As Gen Z and millennial fashion editors, respectively, we know a thing or two about shopping—for all ages, and especially our demographics. As we find the best products for you, we can’t help but do a little shopping for ourselves and build our personal (age-appropriate) wish lists. And now, we’re sharing them with you. Ahead, check out what’s in our hearts and in our carts lately.
Elle
Avril Lavigne’s Style Is Still Anything But Ordinary
It’s not complicated: Avril Lavigne remains one of fashion’s most revered style icons. The cover of her 2002 debut album Let Go kicked off a frenzy for goth couture that continues to influence today’s biggest stars, from Olivia Rodrigo to Willow Smith. The iconic image features Lavigne posing with her arms folded, with her hip angled slightly to the right amid the frenzied blur of Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. She’s wearing a fuzzy cardigan, cargo pants, and chunky skater shoes. All black everything, of course, to match her heavily lined eyes. The look was muted, but it spoke volumes: Flip through any mid-2000s yearbook and you’ll see Lavigne’s impact on a generation of angsty Y2K teens (hi, it’s me!) all across the country.
Elle
Emily Ratajkowski On The Downside Of The #MeToo Movement And Teaching Son Sly About Empathy
DefaultEmily Ratajkowski On What Everyone Got Wrong Following The #MeToo Movement DefaultEmily Ratajkowski On What Everyone Got Wrong Following The #MeToo Movement. If you're ever in need of an intelligent woman to recommend a list of books that are sure to enlighten, provide a moment of deep introspection, and new perspectives on the world, may we suggest Emily Ratajkowski?
Elle
Kylie Jenner Wore a Black Corset Gown and a Sheer Catsuit to the Mugler Brooklyn Exhibit Opening
Kylie Jenner leaned into her more high fashion side last night when the reality star attended the opening for the Brooklyn Museum's Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition. Jenner wore two looks for the event, posing first in an exquisite corset gown and bejeweled headpiece from the house's archives before switching into a less leg-restricting sheer black catsuit and white cloak to explore the exhibit. Her hair was changed, too, from an updo to down with pinned curls.
Elle
Emma Roberts' Pastel Tinsel Hair Extensions Are Giving Us Primary School Disco Flashbacks
Picture this, it's year five and you've just got into double figures, you got the dress you wanted from Tammy Girl/New Look 915, your glitter polish is on and your heel is at least two inches. But something... is missing. The school disco is that evening and you've poured over Shout magazine for every piece of style and fashion advice, and how to artfully look away from the lush classmate you have a crush on, but you haven't quite reached perfection.
Elle
Meghann Fahy Understands the Love Games Behind The White Lotus
In season 2 of The White Lotus, Meghann Fahy is uncomfortably convincing as the elegant, affable Daphne, an out-of-touch housewife who just might be more dangerous than she lets on. We know multiple bodies pile up by the time showrunner Mike White’s sophomore chapter draws to a close. Who’s to say Daphne—with her Aperol spritz and bohemian swimsuit cover-up never far from reach—has nothing to hide?
Comments / 0