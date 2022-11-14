ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Portuguese artist shows fight in creating big installations

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — As a former nightclub bouncer and black-belt karate instructor, Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos doesn’t shrink from the challenges thrown up by her latest lavish creation. The 51-year-old, renowned for her big, in-your-face installations, is now creating a ceramic wedding cake that’s 12 meters (40...
Citrus County Chronicle

Politics, climate conspire as Tigris and Euphrates dwindle

DAWWAYAH, Iraq and ILISU DAM, Turkey (AP) — Next year, the water will come. The pipes have been laid to Ata Yigit’s sprawling farm in Turkey’s southeast connecting it to a dam on the Euphrates River. A dream, soon to become a reality, he says. He’s already...
Citrus County Chronicle

UN maintains Somali arms embargo over government objections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council voted Thursday to maintain an arms embargo on Somalia over strong objections from its government, saying the al-Shabab “terrorist group” still seriously threatens peace and stability in the region and sanctions are needed to degrade its activities. The...
Citrus County Chronicle

20 killed in van accident as record floods haunt Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A van fell into a water-filled ditch in Pakistan's flood-hit south, killing 20 passengers — mostly women and children — and injuring 13 others overnight, police said Friday. The incident on a flood-weakened highway took place in Sindh province on Indus Highway. The...
Citrus County Chronicle

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

From the death of the archbishop who led the Orthodox Church of Cyprus, a bomb exploding on an Istanbul street and the deployment of Keynan forces to Congo, to the retaking of Kherson and the appearance of several Banksy artworks in Ukraine, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
AFP

Iran's 'civil war' warning may presage bloodier crackdown: analysts

Iran has accused foreign foes of trying to spark "civil war" by stoking the protests over Mahsa Amini's death -- harsh language that, analysts warn, could presage an even bloodier crackdown.  Analysts say however that, regardless of who carried out the latest attacks, they could result in an even bloodier response to the protests that erupted after Amini's death on September 16, following her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran's dress code for women.

