Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: 10 million Ukrainians reported to be without power
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian forces kept up a barrage of shell and missile attacks on various regions of Ukraine, many hitting power infrastructure, while heavy fighting persisted in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east of the country.
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; death toll of latest Russian strikes rises
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; official confirms more bodies found
Man, 29, pleads guilty to murder of Zara Aleena
Jordan McSweeney had been recalled to prison when he killed 35-year-old in Ilford, east London
Hungary will not support EU aid plan to Ukraine, Orban says
Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday
Portuguese artist shows fight in creating big installations
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — As a former nightclub bouncer and black-belt karate instructor, Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos doesn’t shrink from the challenges thrown up by her latest lavish creation. The 51-year-old, renowned for her big, in-your-face installations, is now creating a ceramic wedding cake that’s 12 meters (40...
Politics, climate conspire as Tigris and Euphrates dwindle
DAWWAYAH, Iraq and ILISU DAM, Turkey (AP) — Next year, the water will come. The pipes have been laid to Ata Yigit’s sprawling farm in Turkey’s southeast connecting it to a dam on the Euphrates River. A dream, soon to become a reality, he says. He’s already...
UN maintains Somali arms embargo over government objections
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council voted Thursday to maintain an arms embargo on Somalia over strong objections from its government, saying the al-Shabab “terrorist group” still seriously threatens peace and stability in the region and sanctions are needed to degrade its activities. The...
20 killed in van accident as record floods haunt Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A van fell into a water-filled ditch in Pakistan's flood-hit south, killing 20 passengers — mostly women and children — and injuring 13 others overnight, police said Friday. The incident on a flood-weakened highway took place in Sindh province on Indus Highway. The...
Russian strikes leave 10 million Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet
More than 10 million Ukrainians were without power after another wave of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, as concerns over Ukraine's power supply grew as winter began to set in across the country.
Putin purges Russia's Human Rights Council, replacing critics with pro-war cheerleaders
Putin added a sanctioned pro-war journalist and a leader from the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" to a group set up to support human rights.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
From the death of the archbishop who led the Orthodox Church of Cyprus, a bomb exploding on an Istanbul street and the deployment of Keynan forces to Congo, to the retaking of Kherson and the appearance of several Banksy artworks in Ukraine, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
Twitter's blue tick helps media trustworthiness, EU's Vestager says
MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Twitter's 'blue tick' two-factor verification sign is very essential as it shows trustworthiness of media, European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday in Madrid.
Iran's 'civil war' warning may presage bloodier crackdown: analysts
Iran has accused foreign foes of trying to spark "civil war" by stoking the protests over Mahsa Amini's death -- harsh language that, analysts warn, could presage an even bloodier crackdown. Analysts say however that, regardless of who carried out the latest attacks, they could result in an even bloodier response to the protests that erupted after Amini's death on September 16, following her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran's dress code for women.
