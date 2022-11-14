Read full article on original website
Men's Health
Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence After Ex Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Tried to Start a Family
Justin Theroux is here for his ex-wife and current good friend, Jennifer Aniston. After the Friends actress shared a photo of her Allure cover image on Instagram following her tell-all interview with the magazine, Theroux left a comment of support: "👊 ❤️." His fist pump and heart...
Matthew Perry says it was 'devastating' when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol addiction on the set of 'Friends'
Matthew Perry said that it was "devastating" when "Friends" costar Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol addiction on the set of the hit sitcom. In his memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry detailed his rise to fame and years-long struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction. The actor most notably played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.
What Was John Aniston’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?
John Aniston died at the age of 89. He is best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. Here's a look at Aniston's net worth at the time of his death.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Want Matthew Perry to Discuss Her Relationship With Brad Pitt? The Morning Show Star Will Allegedly Be Disappointed With Her Friends Co-star if He Breaks Their Philosophy
Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry are close friends. In fact, the latter credited the former for calling him out over his alcohol addiction. During his promotional interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Perry also seemingly revealed that he had a crush on his co-star. As of writing, Matthew...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
All About Jennifer Aniston's Parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow
Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to her late father, John Aniston. The Friends actress announced the death of her dad on Nov. 11, 2022. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she wrote, in part, along with a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew."
epicstream.com
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
AdWeek
Days of Our Lives Star John Aniston Dies; Final Episode as Victor Kiriakis to Stream Dec. 26 on Peacock
John Aniston, the actor who played the villainous Victor Kiriakis on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, passed away this past weekend. Aniston’s daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston made the announcement on her Instagram account on Monday. In a statement to TVLine, Days of Our Lives executive producer...
tvinsider.com
‘Days of Our Lives’ Sets John Aniston’s Final Episode Following His Death
Days of Our Lives has lost one of its own as it was announced Monday, November 14 that John Aniston had died. The actor who was known for playing Victor Kiriakis was 89. While he was honored in an emotional social media post shared by daughter and Friends actress, Jennifer Aniston, fans are finally getting some answers about when the performer’s run on the soap will officially come to an end. According to TV Line, it has been confirmed that John Aniston will make his final appearance as Victor in the episode airing Monday, December 26.
"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well
He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
Jennifer Aniston’s Dad: Everything To Know About John Aniston & Their Relationship
John Aniston was an actor best known for his long-running role in ‘Days of Our Lives’. His daughter is actress Jennifer Aniston. John died on November 11 at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston had to say goodbye to her dad, Days of Our Lives star John Aniston, who died on Thursday, November 11 at the age of 89. The Friends alum broke the news of her father’s passing with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, where she called him “one of the most beautiful humans” she ever knew.
Jada Pinkett Smith Says She ‘Crossed A Line’ Talking About Stepson Trey’s Behavior To His Mom Sheree
Jada Pinkett Smith’s blended family with Will Smith didn’t always run so smoothly. The Red Table Talk host, 51, and Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino, 54, recalled butting heads over Sheree’s son Trey in a new episode of the Facebook Watch show. “I can remember some times that I really crossed the line,” she said of step parenting Trey after marrying Will in December of 1997. “There was one time Trey had a play date and he misbehaved. I was like, ‘Uh uh, we gotta sit down, we gotta talk about this, Trey can’t be behaving this way.'”
Prevention
Sharon Stone, 64, Opens Up About Finding a ‘Large Fibroid Tumor’ After Misdiagnosis
Actress Sharon Stone reveals she was misdiagnosed before finally finding a “large fibroid tumor.”. The 64-year-old opened up about her frustration in an Instagram Story. Stone encouraged followers to get a second opinion if they don’t feel heard by their medical professional. After experiencing extreme pain, actress Sharon...
Everything Kris Jenner Said About Her Health Issues: The Diagnosis and Surgery Explained
Addressing her health. While cameras were rolling during season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kris Jenner used the platform to candidly discuss a painful health issue. "I am finally biting the bullet. I am here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain. I got an extensive set of X-rays, an MRI […]
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’
William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
Moving On! Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Proudly Steps Out With Husband Adam Levine & Daughter Gio After Cheating Scandal
United for a spooky celebration! Adam Levine stepped out with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, to take their daughter Gio to an adorable Halloween event in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Monday, October 31. The celebrity couple’s sighting together comes after the Victoria’s Secret Angel — who is currently pregnant with the...
msn.com
Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away
John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’
Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
