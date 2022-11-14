ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cinemablend

Pete Davidson Was Allegedly Asked To Take Some Time Away From Peacock Show After Outburst

Pete Davidson has been making headlines recently, mainly because the Saturday Night Live alum has been in development on a new comedy that’ll be available to stream via a Peacock subscription. However, production reportedly hit a snag last week when Davidson reportedly had a meltdown on set. It was alleged that the situation led to the comic throwing two candles through a window and a cup of coffee at the walls. A new report now suggests that Davidson has since been asked to take some time away.
SheKnows

The Latest Report About Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Relationship Will Be Quite a Letdown For Their Stans

For those Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shippers who are holding out hope that the duo will get back together — we have some bad news for you. It seems that all of those reports that have the SKIMS founder and the comedian secretly communicating behind closed doors is false.  Eagle-eyed fans were sure that Pete had sent Kim a Jasmin Diptyque candle for her 42nd birthday in sweet reference to the first time they kissed as Jasmine and Aladdin on Saturday Night Live. Well, TMZ is here to burst everyone’s bubble. They are claiming that the former couple has “moved...
Reality Tea

Meet The Brand-New Cast Of The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14

The moment we’ve been waiting for has finally come: the all-new cast of season 14 of Real Housewives of New York City has been revealed. Did you know? Do you care? It feels like it’s been ages since we’ve had new episodes of the beloved New York City Housewives, and fans have been dying to […] The post Meet The Brand-New Cast Of The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 appeared first on Reality Tea.
wmagazine.com

Pete Davidson Continues His Winning Streak By Allegedly Dating EmRata

If the peanut gallery had one guess as to who Emily Ratajkowski, a gorgeous newly divorced celebrity, is dating, they would probably guess Pete Davidson. And they’d be correct. Allegedly. EmRata has embarked on a right of passage many women in Hollywood going through a transformative moment have taken — a source told People that the model and comedian are “seeing each other.”
AOL Corp

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years

Finally! Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have made their red carpet debut as a couple, nearly three years after they began dating. The Hunger Games star, 32, held the 26-year-old model as they posed for photos at the Sydney premiere of his new film, Poker Face, on Tuesday, November 15. Hemsworth, in a classic black suit, was all smiles as he and Brooks — who opted for a gold, high-necked dress — made their way into the theater. The Most Dangerous Game star also stopped to take photos with his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who also appears in the drama.
Page Six

Pete Davidson jokes about Kim Kardashian rejecting him at 2021 Met Gala

Pete Davidson used his brief “Kardashians” cameo to troll Kim Kardashian for rejecting him at the 2021 Met Gala. “You look so f–king handsome. Like, so cute,” Kardashian, 42, told Davidson, 28, in the hallway of their hotel as the two were preparing to attend the 2022 Met Gala together. “Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met [in September 2021], and you pretended you couldn’t give it to me because you had gloves on?” the comedian replied. Kardashian recalled the moment and asked Davidson if he would “ask [her] again this time,” noting that she wasn’t wearing gloves this...
OK! Magazine

Bethenny Frankel Launching 'The Real Housewives' Rewatch Podcast, Ex-Costar Luann De Lesseps Calls The Venture 'Sad'

In a "shocking" turn of events, Bethenny Frankel will be opening up in a new podcast — about The Real Housewives! The former Bravo star has announced the launch of her show, "ReWives," where Frankel and a bevy of celebrity guests will be rewatching some of the most iconic episodes of the reality television franchise that made her a household name."I wanted to do a rewatch podcast, but I didn't want to do something derivative. I didn't just want to rewatch a show, scene by scene. So I thought 'How could I do this in an interesting way?' — not...
AOL Corp

Wedding Bells? Fans Think Eva Mendes' New Tattoo Hints She Married Ryan Gosling

Mr. and Mrs.? Eva Mendes may have dropped a major bombshell about her relationship with Ryan Gosling. The Hitch star, 48, showed off an arm tattoo via Instagram on Tuesday, November 15, that features “de gosling” written below her wrist in black ink. The art is especially cryptic considering many Latina women combine their last name with their husband’s moniker using “de.” Mendes was raised by Cuban parents.
TheDailyBeast

Leslie Grossman’s 25 Years of Being Your Secret Best Friend

Leslie Grossman just received devastating news. When the actress logged onto our Zoom interview, she was in despair. I would say that, based on my observation, she was spiraling. To quote one of the noted Bravo fan’s beloved Real Housewives: This is a crisis.Her iPhone is frozen. No buttons are working. The screen isn’t sliding. Then, the true sign of doom: she can’t even power it down. Grossman is sitting cross-legged on her unmade bed—“Don’t judge me”—and leans into the computer screen, staring through the Zoom camera and into the depths of my soul: “Kevin! What do I do?” She...

