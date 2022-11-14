Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Brad Pitt Was Seen "Cozying Up" to Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Good morning everyone curious about who Brad Pitt is dating these days. Answer: truly who knows! But potentially Ines de Ramon, who happens to be Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley's ex wife. The Daily Mail published photos of Brad and Ines chilling at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, where...
Pete Davidson is Reportedly Dating This Newly-Single Supermodel & It Definitely Tracks
Who had their bets on this new couple? After much speculation about who Hollywood man-about-town Pete Davidson would be dating next after his split from Kim Kardashian, the former Saturday Night Live star was allegedly spotted on a date with none other than newly-single model Emily Ratajkowski. The claims went...
Pete Davidson Was Allegedly Asked To Take Some Time Away From Peacock Show After Outburst
Pete Davidson has been making headlines recently, mainly because the Saturday Night Live alum has been in development on a new comedy that’ll be available to stream via a Peacock subscription. However, production reportedly hit a snag last week when Davidson reportedly had a meltdown on set. It was alleged that the situation led to the comic throwing two candles through a window and a cup of coffee at the walls. A new report now suggests that Davidson has since been asked to take some time away.
Kim Kardashian Jams to Ariana Grande Song Amid Pete Davidson’s Brewing Romance With EmRata
Thank you, next! Kim Kardashian had some fun singing along to an Ariana Grande song on TikTok amid Pete Davidson’s brewing romance with Emily Ratajkowski. The Kardashians star, 42, lip-synced to the holiday hit “Santa Tell Me” with her eldest daughter, North West, on Monday, November 15, who seemed a little taken back by her mom’s joyful demeanor.
Emily Ratajkowski Explained Why Pete Davidson Is Attractive Long Before Their Alleged Relationship
Emily Ratajkowski was talking about why Pete Davidson is attractive long before the dating rumors about them started swirling.
The Latest Report About Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Relationship Will Be Quite a Letdown For Their Stans
For those Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shippers who are holding out hope that the duo will get back together — we have some bad news for you. It seems that all of those reports that have the SKIMS founder and the comedian secretly communicating behind closed doors is false. Eagle-eyed fans were sure that Pete had sent Kim a Jasmin Diptyque candle for her 42nd birthday in sweet reference to the first time they kissed as Jasmine and Aladdin on Saturday Night Live. Well, TMZ is here to burst everyone’s bubble. They are claiming that the former couple has “moved...
Meet The Brand-New Cast Of The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14
The moment we’ve been waiting for has finally come: the all-new cast of season 14 of Real Housewives of New York City has been revealed. Did you know? Do you care? It feels like it’s been ages since we’ve had new episodes of the beloved New York City Housewives, and fans have been dying to […] The post Meet The Brand-New Cast Of The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Pete Davidson's Mom Hopes He Has 'the Best Day' on His 29th Birthday as She Shares Adorable Throwback Pics
As Pete Davidson marked another turn around the sun, his mother, Amy Davidson, celebrated with a look back at his earliest days of life. The former Saturday Night Live comedian was seemingly low-key as he turned 29 on Wednesday, though his mom made sure to draw some attention to her son on social media.
Howard Stern: Pete Davidson has ‘to be careful’ amid Emily Ratajkowski romance
Howard Stern says Pete Davidson is “on a terrific roll” with A-list women amid the comedian’s latest rumored romance with Emily Ratajkowski. “I think it’s f–king great … I called it,” the radio personality, 68, said Tuesday on his SiriusXM show, before offering a warning to Davidson.
Elle
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Dating After ‘Talking for a Couple Months’
Just in time for the holidays, a surprise new celebrity couple has appeared to emerge: Us Weekly reports that Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are seeing each other now. The news comes hours after unverified gossip Instagram DeuxMoi posted that the two were seen out in Brooklyn over the weekend in New York City, holding hands.
wmagazine.com
Pete Davidson Continues His Winning Streak By Allegedly Dating EmRata
If the peanut gallery had one guess as to who Emily Ratajkowski, a gorgeous newly divorced celebrity, is dating, they would probably guess Pete Davidson. And they’d be correct. Allegedly. EmRata has embarked on a right of passage many women in Hollywood going through a transformative moment have taken — a source told People that the model and comedian are “seeing each other.”
Mick Jagger, 79, Sparks Engagement Rumors With Girlfriend, 35, After She's Spotted With Massive Rock
Legendary British rocker Mick Jagger and his longtime girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, could be headed to the alter. The 35-year-old ballerina posted a photo flaunting a massive ring on her left hand, sparking rumors that the 79-year-old rockstar proposed after eight years of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned. Still true to his...
AOL Corp
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years
Finally! Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have made their red carpet debut as a couple, nearly three years after they began dating. The Hunger Games star, 32, held the 26-year-old model as they posed for photos at the Sydney premiere of his new film, Poker Face, on Tuesday, November 15. Hemsworth, in a classic black suit, was all smiles as he and Brooks — who opted for a gold, high-necked dress — made their way into the theater. The Most Dangerous Game star also stopped to take photos with his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who also appears in the drama.
Pete Davidson jokes about Kim Kardashian rejecting him at 2021 Met Gala
Pete Davidson used his brief “Kardashians” cameo to troll Kim Kardashian for rejecting him at the 2021 Met Gala. “You look so f–king handsome. Like, so cute,” Kardashian, 42, told Davidson, 28, in the hallway of their hotel as the two were preparing to attend the 2022 Met Gala together. “Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met [in September 2021], and you pretended you couldn’t give it to me because you had gloves on?” the comedian replied. Kardashian recalled the moment and asked Davidson if he would “ask [her] again this time,” noting that she wasn’t wearing gloves this...
Bethenny Frankel Launching 'The Real Housewives' Rewatch Podcast, Ex-Costar Luann De Lesseps Calls The Venture 'Sad'
In a "shocking" turn of events, Bethenny Frankel will be opening up in a new podcast — about The Real Housewives! The former Bravo star has announced the launch of her show, "ReWives," where Frankel and a bevy of celebrity guests will be rewatching some of the most iconic episodes of the reality television franchise that made her a household name."I wanted to do a rewatch podcast, but I didn't want to do something derivative. I didn't just want to rewatch a show, scene by scene. So I thought 'How could I do this in an interesting way?' — not...
AOL Corp
Wedding Bells? Fans Think Eva Mendes' New Tattoo Hints She Married Ryan Gosling
Mr. and Mrs.? Eva Mendes may have dropped a major bombshell about her relationship with Ryan Gosling. The Hitch star, 48, showed off an arm tattoo via Instagram on Tuesday, November 15, that features “de gosling” written below her wrist in black ink. The art is especially cryptic considering many Latina women combine their last name with their husband’s moniker using “de.” Mendes was raised by Cuban parents.
Leslie Grossman’s 25 Years of Being Your Secret Best Friend
Leslie Grossman just received devastating news. When the actress logged onto our Zoom interview, she was in despair. I would say that, based on my observation, she was spiraling. To quote one of the noted Bravo fan’s beloved Real Housewives: This is a crisis.Her iPhone is frozen. No buttons are working. The screen isn’t sliding. Then, the true sign of doom: she can’t even power it down. Grossman is sitting cross-legged on her unmade bed—“Don’t judge me”—and leans into the computer screen, staring through the Zoom camera and into the depths of my soul: “Kevin! What do I do?” She...
Sonja Morgan Responds to Claims That Bethenny Frankel Kept Her From Getting Fired on RHONY
On the debut episode of Bethenny Frankel's new podcast, “ReWives”, she dropped a bomb about her friend and former co-star Sonja Morgan. “Years later, one of the producers, I will not say who, in the car said, ‘I think we have to let Sonja go,’” Frankel said on the show of Morgan, citing that producers her as a "disaster."
