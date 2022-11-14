Read full article on original website
New highway marker dedicated to first soldier to plant flag on foreign soil in wartime
A new historic highway marker has been dedicated to the first man to raise a U.S. flag on foreign soil during wartime. The new highway marker was installed in Marshall, the birthplace of Lt. Presley O’Bannon. O’Bannon is known for his acts of bravery in the Bey of Tripoli in 1805 and was given a Mameluke Sword by Prince Hamet Karamanli, a symbol that has been worn by Marine Corps officers since 1825. Three Navy ships and a building on the Marine Corps Base Quantico have been named in O’Bannon’s honor.
Thomas Caldwell confronted with violent messages on the stand in seditious conspiracy trial
WASHINGTON — A Virginia resident facing seditious conspiracy charges told jurors his wife meant Jan. 6 could have been an opportunity to “start the healing process” when she derided Congress for evacuating from the pro-Trump mob – one of a number of incongruous statements he made while testifying in his own defense Tuesday.
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
Eastern North Carolina airport set for reservations to, from Washington, DC in 2023
The Saturday flights on American Airlines to and from Coastal Carolina Regional Airport typically last 75 minutes.
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
Washington Examiner
DC wants to lower sentences for carjackers and felons
Washington, D.C., wants to lower the maximum sentences for criminals and make life easier for criminals who illegally own guns. The D.C. Council unanimously approved changes to the city’s criminal code, which would reduce maximum sentences for burglaries, carjackings, and robberies. It would also reduce penalties for illegal gun possession, including for carrying a pistol without a license and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WTOP
NORAD conducting flight exercises over DC-area early Tuesday morning
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The North American Aerospace Defense Command plans to conduct military training flights starting at midnight tonight over the D.C. area. Aircraft participating in the flight exercise include...
Minor Responsible For Majority Of Bomb Threats Targeting HBCUs, FBI Says
The FBI announced that one minor is “believed to be responsible for the “majority of the threats" that have been targeting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country and throughout the region. According to a press release issued by the FBI, since January, more than 50...
19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 19-year-old James Gillespie of D.C. was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived shortly before 2 pm at the 100 Block of 58th Street. There, they discovered Gillespie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lawmakers In Maryland Condemn New Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Painted In The Region
Some of the top elected officials in Maryland are speaking out after new anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted in a popular area park. For the second time in nearly as many months, anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood neighborhood. County Executive Marc Elrich...
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
mocoshow.com
Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg
A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
fox5dc.com
A North Bethesda community reacts to antisemitic vandalism
BETHESDA, Md. - Community members came together Monday to stand against hateful, antisemitic graffiti found in three locations in North Bethesda. On Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood Manor neighborhood, it’s happened for the second time since August. "It really does hurt to see it, especially when it’s right...
Two Travelers Caught With Loaded Guns At Reagan National Airport Checkpoint, TSA Says
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented two travelers from carrying loaded guns onto their flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport over the weekend, officials said. A Maryland man's .32 caliber gun was discovered in his carry-on bag at a security checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 12, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein...
Eater
A Hit Korean Fried Chicken Stall From Baltimore Is Coming to D.C.
A fledgling Baltimore stall slinging South Korea’s famed gangjeong chicken will add a second location in D.C. next year, with more on the way. The Chicken Lab, one of 20 vendors in Federal Hill’s buzzy Cross Street Market, centers around a specific style of poultry preparation where chunks of chicken are battered, deep fried, and then tossed in a sticky, sweet-and-spicy sauce to deliver a crispy consistency in each bite.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Medium Rare (DC) Will Fry Your Thanksgiving Turkey for FREE
Turkeys famously can’t fly, but they sure can fry. This Thanksgiving, the public is once again invited to fly, drive, metro or just walk on over to Medium Rare restaurant in Cleveland Park for the 15th Annual Free Turkey Fry. The event has become a much-anticipated DC Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year, Medium Rare co-owner Mark Bucher estimates they’ll fry up to 600 turkeys. It’s for anyone who brings a thawed, eight- to 12-pound bird with them. A dozen fryers filled with almost 500 gallons of oil will be red hot and ready to fry up 96 birds an hour.
Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A shooting in Southeast D.C. left a man dead, and a roadway closed Tuesday morning as police investigate at the scene. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Southern Avenue Southeast, right by the D.C.-Maryland state line, after a report of a shooting around 5:50 a.m.
Silver Spring Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Maryland Thai spot that's a go-to place for lots of locals has been named the best in the state — and among the best in the US. Eat This, Not That says Charm Thai in Silver Spring is as good as it gets in the area. Founded by...
dcnewsnow.com
Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
WJLA
DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids
WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
